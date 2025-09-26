LOUISIANA DIRT VETERAN SET TO MAKE FIRST MUST SEE START

From Must See Racing

September 25, 2025 – Veteran dirt sprint car driver Butch David (pronounced da-veed) is set to make his first career Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com start when the series invades Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida Friday October 3, 2025.

The Geismar, Louisiana driver will be one of the two drivers from the state of Louisiana competing. It will be the first time a driver from Louisianna has competed with the series. David will have his work cut out for him. He will be one of a few 360 cars battling the 410 invaders from the north.

“I follow Must See Racing on Facebook, so I was aware of the Five Flags race” explained David. “I’m not sure how many cars will be there, but I’d like to see if I can run top ten against those guys. I don’t have a lot of asphalt experience; I’ve only run a handful of races up to this point”.

The 63-year-old was running strong at a 360-winged asphalt non-sanctioned event in Alabama this past April. He was running third with one lap to go before getting involved in an accident with another car with one lap to go.

“I went there with my dirt car. I was running third and one of the lapped cars got into me when I shot down under him. It ended up taking me out. After the race I thought this was much more fun than running dirt anymore. That was what made me wanna get an asphalt car. I wanted to do some more asphalt racing. I decided I’d rather do this.

“I called the Schmidt’s because I knew they had a car for sale at one time. They told me they sold it to Shane Morgan years ago. I made a deal with Shane for one of my dirt cars against their asphalt car. So now I have a Hurricane pavement car and I’m looking to do some asphalt sprint car racing. I knew if I got a decent asphalt car, I could get a little more competitive. I ran third with the car the first time out with it a couple weeks ago”.

In his thirty-one years of dirt sprint car racing David has won a variety of championships that include a Cajun Series championship, Louisiana State championship, Super Sprints championship, and 305 championship among others.

“I looked at the money for this race. If I could run in the top ten it would be an ideal run for me, especially against 410’s and people who basically do it for a living. That’s what I’m shooting for” concluded David.

The ‘Southern Shootout’ will officially kick off Thursday October 2 with an open practice at Five Flags Speedway with a complete night of racing at Five Flags Speedway the following evening. The weekend will conclude Saturday night October 4 when the series will visit Montgomery Motor Speedway in Montgomery, Alabama.

Early entrants already confirmed include Scotty Adema, Colton Bettis,Todd Bliss, Shane Butler, JJ Dutton, Johnny Gilbertson, Davey Hamilton Jr., Steven Hollinger, Mickey Kempgens, Bobby Komisarski, Joe Liguori, Jimbo McCune, Jimmy McCune, Daniel Miller, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Alby Ovitt, Dylan Reynolds, Bobby Santos III, Joey Schmidt, and Aaron Willison among others.

This year’s ‘Southern Shootout’ has been made possible due to a handful of sponsors including Dutton Safer Fencing and TTI Machine among others.