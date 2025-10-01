Thunderbowl Raceway Hosts Penultimate SCCT Event this Saturday

From Gary Thomas

(September 30, 2025) — The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is set to make its annual October trip to the Central Valley for this Saturday’s “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial” at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

It marks the penultimate show of the SCCT campaign and is the final opportunity for drivers to get laps at the track prior to Trophy Cup 31 on October 16th-18th. Purse info and more on the lucrative event can be found via www.tularetrophycup.com

The Faria Memorial this Saturday October 4th also features the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and has long been a cornerstone on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway schedule over the years.

Chris Faria was an up and coming driver who was the youngest of five children to Danny Sr. & Arlet Faria. He grew up on their farm in Tipton and was known as the prankster of the family. Chris unfortunately lost his life at the age of 21 during a farming accident and his memory has been kept alive with a memorial race at the Thunderbowl Raceway ever since.

Brian was the oldest of the five Faria children and was taken from us in January of 2006 during an accident while driving on a highway. Brian enjoyed helping out with the track preparation at the Thunderbowl, as he drove the water truck and the grader among other things.

“We look forward to hosting the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial on Saturday,” track GM Josh Miller said. “It’s always one of the big events at Thunderbowl Raceway and having both SCCT and NARC should make for a great night of racing. We hope everyone will come out on October 4th and then return for the Trophy Cup in a couple weeks.”

With two events remaining in the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour season, it continues to be Austin Wood sitting atop the standings.

The 15-year-old from Sacramento hung tough to record an eight-place finish during the most recent race in Petaluma and looks for another consistent outing at Thunderbowl Raceway this weekend. Wood ran eighth at Tulare during a local event in May.

Yuba City’s Seth Standley finished right behind Wood in the main event at Petaluma Speedway and goes into Tulare 47-markers back of the lead. Standley will be searching for a strong night at the Thunderbowl to close the gap.

Rounding out the top five going into the penultimate round of the campaign are Bozeman, Montana’s Cole Schroeder, Redding’s Max Mittry and Marysville’s Dawson Hammes.

Comprising the remainder of the top 10 are Brentwood’s Adrianna Demartini, Santa Rosa’s Tyler Cato, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires, Marysville’s Carson Hammes and El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte.

The SCCT stop at Thunderbowl Raceway last year was captured by Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick over Central Valley racer Caeden Steele and San Jose’s Tim Kaeding.

Tickets and Details:

Adult Grandstand tickets for the Faria Memorial/ Trophy Cup Tune-Up at Thunderbowl Raceway this Saturday October 4 cost $35, while Bleacher tickets are $30. Senior and child pricing is also available. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day.

The front grandstand gate will open at 4pm with the pit meeting held at 5pm and cars on track at 5:30. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.