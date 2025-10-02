CRSA Closes 2025 Season at Outlaw Speedway

From Marty Czekala

(October 1, 2025) — The high-paying races aren’t over yet for the CRSA Sprint Cars.

After a successful weekend at Woodhull Raceway three weeks ago, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints will close 2025 Oct. 18 with the Dutch Hoag Memorial at Outlaw Speedway, paying $4000 to win, $300 to start, $100 to tow, in an altogether $14900 purse.

The event will be a one-day show paying show-up points to the overall championship. The night before, all drivers are invited to compete in Friday night’s Empire Super Sprints show, which will pay $4000 to win, $400 to start and $100 to tow. CRSA and Racesaver rules are welcome for both days.

ESS and CRSA are helping racers stretch their budgets by waiving the $50 one-day pass for 360s/305s competed Friday, then 305s only Saturday. $20 pill draw still applies for both days.

Any teams that compete Friday, regardless of car, and then race a 305 Saturday will receive two free pit passes Saturday. Teams will have to pay at the pit gate and get an envelope for $90 when they pull their pill at the Mike Emhof Motorsports command center Saturday.

To raise the stakes, any driver who sweeps the weekend will receive a $5000 bonus in addition to the $4000 won each night. That’s $13000 in potential winnings across the weekend.

In addition, two separate points funds will be up for grabs. Those who run a 360 Friday and a 305 Saturday will be eligible for one points fund. Those who are 305 exclusive will be eligible for a separate points fund.

The point funds will each pay $1000 for first, $500 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth and $100 for fifth. (If someone wins both nights, they are not eligible for the point money, though the fund will still pay out to the remaining eligible teams.)

Many drivers have competed in both series this season, including series rookie points leader Zach Sobotka, New York 305 Nationals winner Billy VanInwegen, Jordan Hutton and Spencer Burley, among others. Sobotka, in addition to scoring five wins with CRSA, won an Empire Super Sprints feature at Brewerton last month. He is set to clinch the CRSA championship with an entry the 18th.

The format for CRSA’s event at Outlaw will be announced soon. The battles are set to take place Oct. 17 and 18 and will be live on The Cushion.