Wagaman And Heffner Claim 2025 Williams Grove Speedway Track Title

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Driving the Mike Heffner No. 27,Troy Wagaman Jr. of Hanover claimed the 2025 Lawrence Chevrolet sprint car track title at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday night.

Wagaman officially wrapped up his first career oval championship with a 20th place run in the 63rd annual World of Outlaws National Open at the track.

During his 2025 campaign at Williams Grove Speedway Wagaman scored one victory plus eight additional top five finishes to end the season with an average feature finish of seventh.

The ownership title for car owner Michael Heffner of Hellertown is a career fifth.

Aside from this season, Heffner’s mount won driver/owner track titles with the late Greg Hodnett at the wheel in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while also recording an owner title in 2018.

Wagaman crew chief Ben Engle of Dillsburg was named the recipient of the 2025 Dave Brown Sr. Mechanic of the Year Award.

Wagaman recently clinched his first-ever Williams Grove Speedway Hoosier Diamond Series title as well.

Other recipients of Williams Grove special recognition awards for the 2025 season include Preston Lattomus and Cameron Smith.

Lattomus was named the 2025 Rookie of the Year.

Smith received Most Improved Driver laurels.

Williams Grove Speedway will open the 2026 racing season on Sunday afternoon, March 22.

