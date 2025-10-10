2026 USAC SPRINT SEASON LAUNCHES ﻿WITH 6 FLORIDA RACES IN FEBRUARY

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (October 9, 2025)………Sunshine and a $24,000 point fund will greet USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors when the 2026 season opens in the state of Florida February 8-14.

Winter Dirt Games XVII Presented by Yokohama Tires champion earning the most total points throughout the series will earn a $12,000 reward. A sum of $6,000 will go to the runner-up, $3,000 to third, $2,000 to fourth and $1,000 to fifth.

USAC National Sprint Cars’ trip to the Sunshine State will feature six events across six consecutive nights – the first two at Barberville, Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park and the final four at Ocala Speedway. All six races in Florida will also offer full points toward the 2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Leading off the 2026 season is a practice for all teams at Ocala Speedway from 2-4pm Eastern on Sunday, February 8.

The first race of the 17th annual edition of Winter Dirt Games arrives at Volusia Speedway Park as part of the DIRTcar Nationals on Monday-Tuesday, February 9-10, at the 1/2-mile dirt oval. The first night of racing in Volusia on Monday will pay $6,000-to-win while Tuesday night’s round will pay $12,000-to-win.

USAC National Sprint Car action then moves west to Ocala Speedway on Wednesday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday night, February 11-12-13-14, for four consecutive nights of racing on the 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track. Wednesday and Thursday’s events will both pay $6,000-to-win. Friday’s round will reward the winner with $7,500 while the victor of Saturday’s finale will earn $10,000-to-win.

Additional information on times and ticket prices for the events will be made available in the coming months at www.usacracing.com.

Fifty-one previous USAC National Sprint Car Winter Dirt Games events have been held since the series debuted in 2010. Justin Grant is the all-time winningest driver in Winter Dirt Games history with eight career victories.

Kyle Cummins captured the 2025 Winter Dirt Games championship, winning once each at Ocala and Volusia. Additional feature events in 2025 were won by Logan Seavey (Volusia), Justin Grant (Ocala), Brady Bacon (Ocala) and Daison Pursley (Ocala).

USAC racing and the Sunshine State have a history that dates back to the decade of the 1950s. In fact, the first three USAC Sprint Car races ever held took place in Florida in February of 1956. Bob Sweikert won the first such event at Southland Speedway in West Palm Beach, followed by Chuck Weyant at Jacksonville Speedway and Pat O’Connor at Medley Speedway in Miami.

2026 WINTER DIRT GAMES SCHEDULE:

Sunday, February 8: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida (Practice Only from 2-4pm Eastern)

Monday, February 9: Volusia Speedway Park || Barberville, Florida ($6,000-to-win)

Tuesday, February 10: Volusia Speedway Park || Barberville, Florida ($12,000-to-win)

Wednesday, February 11: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($6,000-to-win)

Thursday, February 12: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($6,000-to-win)

Friday, February 13: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($7,500-to-win)

Saturday, February 14: Ocala Speedway || Ocala, Florida ($10,000-to-win)

2026 WINTER DIRT GAMES POINT FUND:

1st: $12,000

2nd: $6,000

3rd: $3,000

4th: $2,000

﻿5th: $1,000