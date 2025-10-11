Michael Faccinto Flies to DRC 55 Feature Win with POWRi National Midget League at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (10/9/25) Michael Faccinto would find speed on the low line and use a late restart to perfection to earn his first career feature win while battling at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in the JST Motorsports Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 presented by Hasty Bake; after leading the final six laps of the fifty-five lap feature event honoring an Oklahoman icon.

Speedy on-track excitement with forty-two talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Daison Pursley start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 10.190-second lap as Cooper Miller, Ethan Mitchell, Cannon McIntosh, Kale Drake, and Jacob Denney would notch the heat racing wins with Andrew Felker and Jeff Stasa taking the semi-feature checkers.

Launching the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Cannon McIntosh and Kale Drake led the field as the green flag flew, with Kale Drake gaining the initial advantage on the opening nine laps.

Launching into the lead using a mid-line to high-side slider, point-leader Jacob Denney would hold the front of the field in the early to middle stages of the long feature with Denney and Drake swapping the lead spot a pair of times with Alex Sewell also racing into the lead for a single lap as the field would put on outstanding action behind for nearly every position.

Leading thirty-nine laps, Kale Drake would bobble over a late-race restart while battling with Daison Pursley atop the tricky high-line around Port City Raceway as a low-line running Michael Faccinto kept pace with the top running pair.

Flashing into the lead by using a late-race restart, Michael Faccinto would not waver from a smooth and speedy low line hustle to capture his first career league feature victory by leading the final six laps of the high-paying event as Daison Pursley held on to finish runner-up, as Gavin Miller recovered nicely to round out the podium placements.

“This played out exactly as I wanted it to over the last restart, with Daison and Jacob banging on that treacherous curb up top, I was able to lock my car to the ground on the low line and hold on,” said Michael Faccinto in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “Tough race, tough place, feels great to get this win for Steve and the whole team. This is awesome, now two more nights to try and repeat, I’m ready to go right now.”

Remaining in the hunt all event, Ethan Mitchell would finish fourth with Alex Sewell rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League top five finishers in the JST Motorsports Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 presented by Hasty Bake at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National and West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 10/9/25:

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 86-Daison Pursley(10.190)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 8L-Cooper Miller

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 40X-Ethan Mitchell

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 7U-Kale Drake

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 5 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 91X-Jeff Stasa

Wholesale Batteries High Point Qualifier: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 86X-Mack Leopard(+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 5U-Michael Faccinto

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/549609

TRD A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 5U-Michael Faccinto[10]; 2. 86-Daison Pursley[8]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 4. 40X-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 5. 14-Alex Sewell[11]; 6. 67-Jacob Denney[5]; 7. 8L-Cooper Miller[7]; 8. 7S-Kyle Jones[19]; 9. 86X-Mack Leopard[22]; 10. 91-Bradley Cox[9]; 11. 11A-Andrew Felker[17]; 12. 20Q-Brecken Reese[13]; 13. 89-Todd McVay[21]; 14. 67K-Colton Robinson[14]; 15. 98K-Brandon Carr[15]; 16. 97R-Ryker Pace[12]; 17. 7U-Kale Drake[2]; 18. 81F-Frank Flud[16]; 19. 14E-Kris Carroll[24]; 20. 14J-Jonathan Beason[20]; 21. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 22. 9U-Kameron Key[23]; 23. 91X-Jeff Stasa[18]; 24. 32M-Trey Marcham[6]

MPI B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 2. 7S-Kyle Jones[3]; 3. 89-Todd McVay[4]; 4. 7R-Chelby Hinton[7]; 5. 00-TJ Stark[5]; 6. 32-Jason Tessier[6]; 7. 12W-Caiden Warren[11]; 8. 97L-Brandon Lewis[8]; 9. 5X-Dakota Highley[9]; 10. 47R-Ray Brewer[12]; 11. 42-Matt Carr[2]; 12. 56-Tyler Edwards[13]; 13. 07-Tim Kent[10]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature2 (12 Laps): 1. 91X-Jeff Stasa[1]; 2. 14J-Jonathan Beason[5]; 3. 86X-Mack Leopard[2]; 4. 7P-Matt Sherrell[9]; 5. 94-Hayden Wise[3]; 6. 9U-Kameron Key[12]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer[7]; 8. 14E-Kris Carroll[10]; 9. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[4]; 10. 19S-Danny Wood[8]; 11. 27-Austin Wood[11]; 12. 70-Cade Cowles[6]; 13. (DNS) 60-Dusty Young

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8L-Cooper Miller[1]; 2. 5U-Michael Faccinto[2]; 3. 86-Daison Pursley[4]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]; 5. 00-TJ Stark[5]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer[6]; 7. 97L-Brandon Lewis[9]; 8. 27-Austin Wood[8]; 9. 56-Tyler Edwards[7]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40X-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 2. 32M-Trey Marcham[5]; 3. 67K-Colton Robinson[2]; 4. 7S-Kyle Jones[1]; 5. 86X-Mack Leopard[4]; 6. 14J-Jonathan Beason[7]; 7. 7P-Matt Sherrell[6]; 8. 12W-Caiden Warren[8]; 9. (DNS) 60-Dusty Young

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 14-Alex Sewell[2]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 4. 81F-Frank Flud[5]; 5. 89-Todd McVay[6]; 6. 32-Jason Tessier[7]; 7. 19S-Danny Wood[8]; 8. 9U-Kameron Key[1]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Kale Drake[4]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[8]; 3. 98K-Brandon Carr[1]; 4. 42-Matt Carr[2]; 5. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[6]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[7]; 7. 5X-Dakota Highley[5]; 8. 14E-Kris Carroll[3]

Advanced Racing Susp Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 97R-Ryker Pace[1]; 3. 91-Bradley Cox[4]; 4. 91X-Jeff Stasa[2]; 5. 94-Hayden Wise[6]; 6. 7R-Chelby Hinton[5]; 7. 07-Tim Kent[7]; 8. 47R-Ray Brewer[8]

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 86-Daison Pursley, 00:10.190[5]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.309[6]; 3. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 00:10.426[7]; 4. 8L-Cooper Miller, 00:10.584[9]; 5. 00-TJ Stark, 00:10.598[3]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:10.627[8]; 7. 56-Tyler Edwards, 00:10.628[1]; 8. 27-Austin Wood, 00:10.940[4]; 9. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:11.136[2]

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 86X-Mack Leopard, 00:10.246[9]; 2. 40X-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.312[5]; 3. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:10.337[1]; 4. 7S-Kyle Jones, 00:10.423[2]; 5. 32M-Trey Marcham, 00:10.428[6]; 6. 7P-Matt Sherrell, 00:10.626[8]; 7. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.653[3]; 8. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:10.741[7]; 9. 60-Dusty Young, 01:00.000[4]

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.335[6]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:10.466[8]; 3. 14-Alex Sewell, 00:10.504[5]; 4. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:10.597[7]; 5. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:10.651[2]; 6. 89-Todd McVay, 00:10.786[1]; 7. 32-Jason Tessier, 00:11.000[3]; 8. 19S-Danny Wood, 00:11.160[4]

Start2Finish Qualifying 4: 1. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:10.625[8]; 2. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:10.704[2]; 3. 42-Matt Carr, 00:10.733[7]; 4. 98K-Brandon Carr, 00:10.855[3]; 5. 5X-Dakota Highley, 00:10.929[6]; 6. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey, 00:11.032[5]; 7. 70-Cade Cowles, 00:11.125[1]; 8. 97-Gavin Miller, 01:00.000[4]

Start2Finish Qualifying 5: 1. 91-Bradley Cox, 00:10.357[5]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:10.397[1]; 3. 91X-Jeff Stasa, 00:10.480[8]; 4. 97R-Ryker Pace, 00:10.561[6]; 5. 7R-Chelby Hinton, 00:10.698[4]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.746[7]; 7. 07-Tim Kent, 00:11.072[2]; 8. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:11.074[3]

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 86-Daison Pursley, 00:09.943[21]; 2. 32M-Trey Marcham, 00:10.009[27]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.018[12]; 4. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:10.023[5]; 5. 14-Alex Sewell, 00:10.071[23]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.086[19]; 7. 91-Bradley Cox, 00:10.103[25]; 8. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:10.114[26]; 9. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 00:10.127[31]; 10. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.145[28]; 11. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:10.148[38]; 12. 7P-Matt Sherrell, 00:10.245[37]; 13. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.248[35]; 14. 7R-Chelby Hinton, 00:10.255[20]; 15. 40X-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.257[22]; 16. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:10.271[8]; 17. 27-Austin Wood, 00:10.295[16]; 18. 91X-Jeff Stasa, 00:10.312[40]; 19. 60-Dusty Young, 00:10.320[17]; 20. 98K-Brandon Carr, 00:10.332[14]; 21. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:10.342[33]; 22. 89-Todd McVay, 00:10.361[3]; 23. 8L-Cooper Miller, 00:10.364[41]; 24. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:10.366[39]; 25. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:10.375[2]; 26. 7S-Kyle Jones, 00:10.401[7]; 27. 00-TJ Stark, 00:10.420[11]; 28. 86X-Mack Leopard, 00:10.473[42]; 29. 97R-Ryker Pace, 00:10.478[30]; 30. 56-Tyler Edwards, 00:10.481[1]; 31. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:10.514[36]; 32. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey, 00:10.563[24]; 33. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:10.567[32]; 34. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:10.570[9]; 35. 42-Matt Carr, 00:10.619[34]; 36. 5X-Dakota Highley, 00:10.737[29]; 37. 19S-Danny Wood, 00:10.787[18]; 38. 70-Cade Cowles, 00:10.878[4]; 39. 32-Jason Tessier, 00:10.931[13]; 40. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:10.965[15]; 41. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:10.973[6]; 42. 07-Tim Kent, 00:11.013[10]

