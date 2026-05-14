“410” SPRINTS & BIG-BLOCK MODIFIEDS HEADLINE SATURDAY’S OPENER AT SHARON ON SCHOOL SPIRIT NIGHT﻿

(Hartford, OH)… Sharon Speedway will try for the fourth time to kick-off the 2026 racing season this Saturday night (May 16) in a “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management. The 97th anniversary season opener will include a pair of headlining divisions in the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars and the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds along with the Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods and the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vics. Warmups will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by racing. It’s Barris Supply Night.

Saturday is the first of numerous theme nights scheduled throughout the season. Saturday’s promotion is School Spirit Night as all students in proper attire will receive FREE general admission. Proper attire includes school logo shirts, team jersey, band shirts, theater or club apparel or school hoodies.

In commemoration of their 70th anniversary of operation, King Bros. Ready Mix Concrete will give away a bicycle to a child at every event in 2026 that the Big-Block Modifieds are in competition. The Big-Block Modified feature winner will draw a child’s ticket in victory lane. If Rex King, Jr. wins the feature, two tickets will be drawn and two children’s bicycles will be given away! Sharon Speedway would like to thank King Bros. for their support over the years.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by Millcraft Barns returns for the second straight year. The Kids Club will include games and sensory friendly crafts and will open when the general admission gates open at 5 p.m. Chris Verda and Cody Body, both “410” Sprint Car racers, will be the drivers of the week that will be signing autographs and participating in the Kids Club activities. Sharon Speedway is a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend Venue; information is available at the Kids Club site behind the main grandstand building.

For the third straight year, the “410” Sprint Cars will race for a minimum purse nightly of $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start thanks to “Super Series” presenting sponsor Bala Management. The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups. Despite being retired for the past 10 years, Ed Lynch, Jr., still sits atop the all-time “410” Sprint Car win list with 50 victories over the retired Dave Blaney, who has 38 wins. Dave’s brother Dale has worked his way up to 24 victories, good for sixth all-time. Bob Felmlee (14) and Jack Sodeman, Jr. (12) are the only two other active racers with double digit victories. The next nearest active winner is A.J. Flick with five followed by National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Tim Shaffer, and Ohio standout, Cap Henry, who each have four victories.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds are set for their first of what is now three straight visits as they will compete 10 times over the remainder of the 2026 season presented by King Bros. Ready Mix Concrete, King’s Sanitary Services, Russ King Racing, and Thermo Supply. Saturday’s event will pay $2,000 to-win, $200 to-start.

The Big-Block Modifieds have made 648 appearances all-time at Sharon with 99 different winners. The late Lou Blaney sits atop the all-time win list with 121 victories. Active drivers with double digit win totals include Rex King, Jr. (29), Jim Rasey (19), Brian Swartzlander (14), and Rob Kristyak (11). New York invader, Erick Rudolph, is up to seven Sharon wins and will look to add to that on Saturday. Canadian Dalton Slack won his first career Big-Block Modified feature last year at Sharon and is planning on competing Saturday as well.

The Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods will be starting their 17th year as a regular division at Sharon, and typically average around a full field of cars. One-hundred seventy-three races have been run all-time with 40 different winners. Jeremy Double overtook Brandon Blackshear in 2024 as the division’s all-time winner at 22; however, was shutout of victory lane in 2025. Jacob Eucker is the next active driver with 16 wins, but hasn’t won since August 5, 2023.

Rounding out the four-division program on Saturday night will be the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vic division, which debuted on June 21, 2025. The division has exploded in popularity throughout the nation in recent years. Five events were completed last year during the inaugural season with four different winners. Brian Krepps was the only repeat winner, while Coleton Longwell, Travis Reeher, and Jacob Moon were also victorious. The rules are available at the following link: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1195691. For tech questions, contact Rick Robinson at 724-893-6898.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the “410” Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

Big-Block Modifieds Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,200 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. Non-Qualifiers/Tow $75.

One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2026 season, please bring the registration form completed with you: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Warmups are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by racing. Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $20, while senior admission is $18. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and can be done on race night at the track office for non-special events. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming on Saturday, May 23 will be a “Steel Valley Thunder” program featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds, Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods presented by A&MP Electric, Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Cars, and the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vics. It’s CDL & Touch-A-Truck Night presented by Ohio Intra Express and P.I.&I. Motor Express

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.