A BIGGIE AT THE BIG E! ﻿#LETSRACETWO WITH USAC & WOO AT ELDORA MAY 15-16

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (May 13, 2026)………What you’ll get at Eldora Speedway this weekend is truly the best of both worlds!

There’s no place like Eldora Speedway, and there’s no event like #LetsRaceTwo Presented by LGMG.

The legendary Rossburg, Ohio 1/2-mile dirt oval will be home to USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car racing with both series competing in a dream doubleheader on back-to-back nights, Friday-Saturday, May 15-16.

$12,000 are on the line each night for the victor of the 10th running of the event featuring a whole wings and no wings.

Here’s some biggie storylines for The Big E!

BACON-SEAVEY DOUBLE DUTY

At least two drivers will perform double-duty with and without the wing this weekend: Brady Bacon and Logan Seavey.

Bacon is the defending USAC winner at #LetsRaceTwo from 2025. He also scored the USAC #LetsRaceTwo round in 2018, one of his three career USAC National Sprint Car victories at Eldora. He has also won with a wing at Eldora before, taking the 4-Crown round in 2017. He’ll be at the controls of the Chris Dyson No. 20 in the USAC portion and the TKH Motorsports No. 21H with WoO.

Seavey hasn’t won a #LetsRaceTwo feature as of yet, finishing as the USAC runner-up in 2024. But he has won in all three USAC national divisions at Eldora, including the sprint car in 2023. He’ll pilot the Abacus Racing No. 57 USAC car and the CB Industries-Spire Motorsports No. 87 WoO car.

LEARY ON IRONMAN RECORD WATCH

C.J. Leary is on the cusp of the all-time USAC National Sprint Car Ironman streak. He enters the weekend with 326 consecutive feature starts with the series dating back to 2017. Justin Grant currently holds the record of 328 between 2017 and 2025.

Leary won the second night of #LetsRaceTwo back in 2023, one of his two Eldora USAC Sprint Car wins. He also took the 4-Crown back in 2017. This weekend, he’ll drive the Fox Brothers Racing No. 53.

REINBOLD-UNDERWOOD ON A HOT STREAK

Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports is entering the weekend on a hot streak, winning the last two USAC features run over the past two weekends.

On May 2, Mitchel Moles took the team’s No. 19AZ to his first victory of the USAC National Sprint Car season at Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway.

On May 9, Hayden Reinbold followed suit by winning in his first career USAC Silver Crown start in Reinbold-Underwood’s No. 119 USAC Silver Crown car at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

Mitchel, Hayden and Reinbold-Underwood have all teamed up to win USAC main events at Eldora, but none in a sprint car so far. Moles scored his first Silver Crown win there in 2024, while Reinbold tallied his first USAC Midget win at the place in 2025.

Now, they’ll have their chance to tame The Big E behind the wheel of a pair of Reinbold-Underwood USAC National Sprint Cars. Moles finished 4th at #LetsRaceTwo in 2025, while Reinbold took 20th.

CUMMINS EYING ELDORA REDEMPTION

Defending series champion Kyle Cummins continues to check items off his list as he has once again climbed to the top of the USAC National Sprint Car standings.

Recently, he won his first Terre Haute USAC feature in April’s Jim Hurtubise Classic on the famed 1/2-mile dirt oval. Now, he aims to knock off a victory at another famed 1/2-mile dirt oval – Eldora Speedway.

Cummins has put himself inside the top-five in four of his last five #LetsRaceTwo starts dating back to 2022. But it’s the first night of 2024 at Eldora he wants redemption on. Cummins led laps 23 through 29.99999 until barely being nipped at the line by Robert Ballou while Cummins was .016 seconds behind at the line.

FOUR #LETSRACETWO WINNERS

With four wins apiece, Robert Ballou and Justin Grant are knotted up at the top for the most feature wins in #LetsRaceTwo history, which dates back to 2015.

Oddly enough, on three of those occasions, Ballou and Grant won at #LetsRaceTwo on the same weekend: 2015, 2017, and 2024. Ballou added one in 2021 while Grant notched another in 2023.

In all, eight drivers have won the USAC portion of #LetsRaceTwo: Robert Ballou (4), Justin Grant (4), Tyler Courtney (3), Brady Bacon (2), Chad Boespflug (1), Bryan Clauson (1), C.J. Leary (1) and Chris Windom (1). Half of those – Ballou, Grant, Bacon, and Leary – will all be fighting for more wins this weekend.

Meanwhile, Briggs Danner won at Eldora last Fall. He and Logan Seavey are the lone two Eldora USAC Sprint Car winners also seeking a first #LetsRaceTwo triumph.

On the flip side, several USAC front runners are shooting for a first career Eldora USAC National Sprint Car win. Among that group are Kyle Cummins, Mitchel Moles, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., and Chase Stockon, which make up half of the current top-10 in the standings, plus series winners Trey Osborne and Jadon Rogers, as well as top Rookie Cale Coons, just to name a few.

SNYDER & BOXELL DEBUT

Two highly notable USAC National Sprint Car debuts are taking place at Eldora this weekend.

Steven Snyder Jr. will be in the CB Industries / Spire Motorsports No. 87, a ride which won the USAC National Sprint Cars’ most recent trip to Eldora in September 2025 with Daison Pursley driving. Snyder was the 2025 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year and led the first six laps of a USAC National Midget feature at Eldora that same season.

Jakeb Boxell, meanwhile, will drive the No. 54 car owned by his mentor, Matt Westfall. Boxell finished 3rd and 6th in his first two Eldora outings with the USAC National Midgets in 2025. Westfall won his first USAC National Sprint Car feature at Eldora in 2006.

RACE DETAILS

#LetsRaceTwo features two-straight nights of full racing programs featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.

On both days, pit gates open at 2pm Eastern. The grandstands open at 4pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 5pm and cars will be on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing for both divisions immediately following.

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://eldoraspeedway.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=553. For ages 14 and up, general admission tickets are $35 while reserved seats are $40. For ages 13 and under, general admission tickets are free while reserved seats are $10. Pit passes are $45 each night.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car portion of the event from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing both nights at https://flosports.link/usac2026. The World of Outlaws portion of the event will be shown on https://www.dirtvision.com/.

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USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-760, 2-Mitchel Moles-723, 3-Justin Grant-701, 4-Jake Swanson-674, 5-Logan Seavey-660, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-638, 7-Chase Stockon-630, 8-Briggs Danner-605, 9-C.J. Leary-567, 10-Robert Ballou-547.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/22/2006 – Jerry Coons Jr. – 14.712 – 122.349 mph

4 Laps – 7/29/1962 – Don Davis – 1:22.39 – 87.389 mph

6 Laps – 6/19/2004 – Matt Westfall – 1:37.56 – 110.701 mph

8 Laps – 4/21/2012 – Robert Ballou – 2:05.51 – 114.732 mph

10 Laps – 8/6/2005 – Bill Rose – 2:40.19 – 112.367 mph

12 Laps – 4/1/2006 – Jay Drake – 3:10.23 – 113.547 mph

15 Laps – 8/7/2004 – Josh Wise – 4:42.31 – 95.640 mph

30 Laps – 5/9/2015 – Justin Grant – 8:26.25 – 106.667 mph

40 Laps – 6/10/1972 – Sammy Sessions – 12:27.59 – 96.309 mph

50 Laps – 10/6/1974 – Pancho Carter – 16:57.72 – 88.433 mph

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINS:

4-Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

3-Tyler Courtney

2-Brady Bacon

1-Chad Boespflug, Bryan Clauson, C.J. Leary & Chris Windom

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINNERS:

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8) & Justin Grant (5/9)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6) & Chad Boespflug (5/7)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12) & Robert Ballou (5/13)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11) & Chris Windom (5/12)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10) & Tyler Courtney (7/17)

2020: Not Held

2021: Tyler Courtney (5/8) & Robert Ballou (5/8)

2022: Rained Out

2023: Justin Grant (5/5) & C.J. Leary (5/6)

2024: Robert Ballou (5/3) & Justin Grant (5/4)

2025: Brady Bacon (5/2)

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS:

13-Jack Hewitt

9-Larry Dickson & Tracy Hines

7-Robert Ballou, Pancho Carter & Rich Vogler

6-Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant & Bubby Jones

5-Dave Darland, & Jac Haudenschild

4-Steve Butler, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Kevin Huntley & Sammy Sessions

3-Brady Bacon, Billy Cassella, Rob Chaney, Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood, Frankie Kerr, Sheldon Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Jud Larson, Greg Weld & J.J. Yeley

2-Gary Bettenhausen, Don Branson, Larry Cannon, Derek Davidson, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Jan Opperman, Daison Pursley, Larry Rice, Mickey Shaw, George Snider, Bruce Walkup & Chris Windom

1-Mario Andretti, Chad Boespflug, Stan Bowman, Bryan Clauson, Allen Crowe, Briggs Danner, Dickie Gaines, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Arnie Knepper, Kyle Larson, Eddie Leavitt, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Jerry Poland, Bill Puterbaugh, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Red Riegel, Johnny Rutherford, Joe Saldana, Logan Seavey, Terry Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Danny Smith, Jon Stanbrough, Robbie Stanley, Tony Stewart, Brad Sweet, Clark Templeman, Brian Tyler, Rick Ungar & Matt Westfall.

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT WINNERS:

1962: Stan Bowman (4/22) & Roger McCluskey (7/29)

1963: Allen Crowe (5/12)

1964: Johnny Rutherford (4/5) & Jud Larson (7/5)

1965: Jud Larson (4/18), Jud Larson (5/9), Red Riegel (7/3) & Don Branson (10/17)

1966: Arnie Knepper (4/3), Larry Dickson (4/17), Don Branson (7/3) & Mario Andretti (9/4)

1967: Rollie Beale (4/16), Mickey Shaw (7/2) & Rollie Beale (7/22)

1968: Rollie Beale (4/7), Larry Dickson (7/20) & Mickey Shaw (9/29)

1969: Tom Bigelow (4/6), Larry Cannon (6/8) & Greg Weld (7/26)

1970: Gary Bettenhausen (4/5), Greg Weld (5/2), Larry Dickson (7/25), Greg Weld (8/15) & Larry Dickson (9/11)

1971: Gary Bettenhausen (4/4), Sammy Sessions (6/12), Larry Dickson (7/24) & Bill Puterbaugh (9/19)

1972: Rollie Beale (4/2), Sammy Sessions (6/10), Lee Kunzman (7/22), Jerry Poland (9/17), Sammy Sessions (10/22) & Don Nordhorn (10/22)

1973: George Snider (4/1), Sammy Sessions (4/29), Lee Kunzman (8/11), Pancho Carter (9/16), Lee Kunzman (10/21) & Pancho Carter (10/21)

1974: Jan Opperman (3/31), Bruce Walkup (7/13), Pancho Carter (10/6) & Larry Cannon (10/6)

1975: Tom Bigelow (4/13), Rollie Beale (6/21), Billy Cassella (7/12), Rollie Beale (10/5) & Larry Dickson (10/5)

1976: Sheldon Kinser (3/28), Larry Dickson (4/11), Jackie Howerton (6/19), Clark Templeman (6/20), Jan Opperman (7/10), Tom Bigelow (8/7), Pancho Carter (9/19), Tom Bigelow (10/9), Pancho Carter (10/10) & Pancho Carter (10/10)

1977: Tom Bigelow (4/10), Bubby Jones (4/17), George Snider (4/17), Tom Bigelow (6/18), Bruce Walkup (6/19), Pancho Carter (7/9), Bubby Jones (9/18), Eddie Leavitt (10/9) & Bubby Jones (10/9)

1978: Joe Saldana (6/17) & Bubby Jones (9/17)

1979: Bubby Jones (4/29), Bubby Jones (6/2), Larry Rice (8/25), Billy Cassella (10/14) & Billy Cassella (10/14)

1980: Rich Vogler (4/6), Larry Dickson (7/26), Sheldon Kinser (10/12) & Larry Dickson (7/12)

1981: Dave Peperak (4/25), Sheldon Kinser (6/20), Rich Vogler (7/3) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Jack Hewitt (4/24), Jac Haudenschild (7/17) & Steve Kinser (10/3)

1983: Rich Vogler (6/4) Jack Hewitt (8/2) & Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1984: Jac Haudenschild (4/1), Steve Butler (4/28), Rick Hood (7/14) & Jack Hewitt (8/16)

1985: Jac Haudenschild (4/27), Rick Hood (4/28) & Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (4/5), Rick Hood (4/26) & Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Rich Vogler (3/28), Rick Ungar (4/25), Rich Vogler (6/13) & Tony Elliott (9/27)

1988: Jac Haudenschild (3/27), Jack Hewitt (4/23), Jack Hewitt (5/14), Jack Hewitt (6/18), Steve Butler (7/16) & Steve Butler (9/25)

1989: Steve Butler (9/24)

1990: Jack Hewitt (4/7) & Jack Hewitt (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Terry Shepherd (3/28) & Danny Smith (10/4)

1993: Robbie Stanley (3/27), Jack Hewitt (8/11) & Tony Elliott (10/3)

1994: Frankie Kerr (4/2), Tray House (6/25), Frankie Kerr (8/10) & Kevin Doty (9/25)

1995: Kevin Doty (4/1), Byron Reed (8/9) & Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Frankie Kerr (8/7) & Jimmy Sills (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (3/29), Kevin Huntley (6/22), Brian Tyler (8/6) & Jack Hewitt (9/20)

1998: Kevin Doty (5/2), Dave Darland (5/24), Kevin Doty (6/20) & Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Derek Davidson (3/27), Derek Davidson (5/1), Tracy Hines (5/30), Tracy Hines (7/28) & Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Jay Drake (4/1), Dave Darland (4/29), Tony Elliott (5/28) & Tracy Hines (9/30)

2001: Tracy Hines (4/28), Jay Drake (6/22), J.J. Yeley (6/23) & Bud Kaeding (9/22)

2002: J.J. Yeley (5/26), Tony Elliott (6/22) & Bud Kaeding (9/21)

2003: Boston Reid (5/3), J.J. Yeley (5/25), Jon Stanbrough (6/21) & Jac Haudenschild (9/20 – SE)

2004: Jay Drake (6/19), Kevin Huntley (8/7) & Dickie Gaines (9/25)

2005: Jay Drake (4/30), Rob Chaney (5/29), Kevin Huntley (6/18), Rob Chaney (8/6) & Levi Jones (9/24)

2006: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/1), Rob Chaney (4/29), Matt Westfall (6/17) & Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Robert Ballou (4/28) & Robert Ballou (9/22)

2008: Tracy Hines (5/10), Tracy Hines (6/14) & Brad Sweet (9/20)

2009: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/11) & Jerry Coons Jr. (9/26)

2010: Robert Ballou (5/12) & Levi Jones (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Tracy Hines (4/21), Dave Darland (7/28) & Tracy Hines (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Dave Darland (4/19) & Brady Bacon (9/21)

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8), Justin Grant (5/9) & Thomas Meseraull (9/26)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6), Chad Boespflug (5/7) & Justin Grant (9/24)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12), Robert Ballou (5/13) & C.J. Leary (9/23)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11), Chris Windom (5/12) & Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10), Tyler Courtney (7/17) & Tyler Courtney (9/28)

2021: Tyler Courtney (5/8), Robert Ballou (5/8) & Tyler Courtney (9/25)

2022: Justin Grant (9/24)

2023: Justin Grant (5/5), C.J. Leary (5/6) & Logan Seavey (9/23)

2024: Robert Ballou (5/3), Justin Grant (5/4) & Daison Pursley (9/21)

2025: Brady Bacon (5/2), Briggs Danner (9/18) & Daison Pursley (9/20)

#LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT RESULTS (2015-PRESENT):

2015 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Thomas Meseraull, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Dave Darland, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Aaron Farney, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Landon Simon, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Matt Goodnight, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Dallas Hewitt, 19. Jake Simmons, 20. Kody Swanson, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Dustin Smith. NT

2015 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Aaron Farney, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Chris Windom, 12. Dallas Hewitt, 13. Landon Simon, 14. Kody Swanson, 15. Adam Cruea, 16. Brandon Whited, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Robert Bell, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Daron Clayton, 21. Jerry Coons Jr. 8:26.25

2016 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Dallas Hewitt, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Kody Swanson, 11. Max McGhee, 12. Chase Stockon, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Aaron Farney, 19. Carson Short, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Cody Gardner, 22. Robert Ballou, 23. Jarett Andretti, 24. Tony DiMattia. NT

2016 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chad Boespflug, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Kody Swanson, 8. Carson Short, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Brandon Whited, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Dallas Hewitt, 16. Tony DiMattia, 17. Cole Ketcham, 18. Max McGhee, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Matt Westfall, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Chris Windom, 23. Robert Ballou. NT

2017 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Dallas Hewitt, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Tyler Courtney, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Chad Wilson, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Josh Hodges, 19. Landon Simon, 20. Dustin Smith, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Corey Smith, 23. Nick Bilbee. NT

2017 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Aaron Farney, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Isaac Chapple, 16. Corey Smith, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Mario Clouser, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Kyle Simon, 22. Toby Alfrey. NT

2018 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (8), 2. Robert Ballou (1), 3. Chris Windom (2), 4. Justin Grant (10), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 6. Tyler Courtney (3), 7. Chase Stockon (5), 8. Dave Darland (12), 9. C.J. Leary (4), 10. Kyle Cummins (11), 11. Joe Stornetta (9), 12. Nick Bilbee (14), 13. Dallas Hewitt (16), 14. Matt Westfall (15), 15. Chad Wilson (18), 16. Paul Dues (17), 17. Isaac Chapple (13), 18. Chad Boespflug (7), 19. Carmen Perigo (19), 20. Matt Goodnight (20). 9:24.44

2018 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Tyler Courtney (5), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Brady Bacon (10), 5. Robert Ballou (8), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 7. C.J. Leary (6), 8. Matt Westfall (12), 9. Kyle Cummins (15), 10. Dallas Hewitt (14), 11. Dave Darland (11), 12. Paul Dues (20), 13. Chad Boespflug (9), 14. Carmen Perigo (18), 15. Chad Wilson (17), 16. Isaac Chapple (13), 17. Riley VanHise (21), 18. Bill Rose (16), 19. Matt Goodnight (19), 20. Joe Stornetta (1), 21. Justin Grant (7). NT

2019 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (7), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Chris Windom (10), 5. Carson Short (3), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 7. Chase Stockon (4), 8. Justin Grant (1), 9. Jason McDougal (12), 10. Isaac Chapple (18), 11. Ty Tilton (17), 12. Nick Bilbee (20), 13. Matt Westfall (16), 14. Dustin Smith (21), 15. Carmen Perigo (15), 16. Brian VanMeveren (23), 17. Matt Goodnight (22), 18. Dustin Ingle (19), 19. Josh Hodges (14), 20. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 21. Chad Boespflug (13), 22. Robert Ballou (8). 23. Dave Darland (11). NT

2019 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Brady Bacon (3), 4. Chase Stockon (2), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Matt Westfall (10), 7. Tom Harris (18), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 9. Zane Hendricks (8), 10. Isaac Chapple (13), 11. Dallas Hewitt (19), 12. Scotty Weir (17), 13. Carson Short (7), 14. Jason McDougal (11), 15. Dustin Christie (14), 16. Dave Darland (15), 17. Brody Roa (12), 18. Matt Goodnight (21), 19. Michael Fischesser (22), 20. Corey Smith (20), 21. Justin Grant (6), 22. Brian VanMeveren (23), 23. Kody Swanson (16). NT

2021 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (1), 2. Robert Ballou (4), 3. Jadon Rogers (2), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Brady Bacon (6), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 8. Chase Stockon (11), 9. Matt Westfall (10), 10. Logan Seavey (5), 11. C.J. Leary (7), 12. Isaac Chapple (16), 13. Jake Swanson (14), 14. Paul Nienhiser (12), 15. Dallas Hewitt (21), 16. Steven Drevicki (18), 17. Brandon Mattox (13), 18. Tanner Thorson (17), 19. Stevie Sussex (15), 20. Carmen Perigo (19), 21. Korbyn Hayslett (20), 22. Ryan Barr (22). 10:06.253

2021 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Robert Ballou (1), 2. Tyler Courtney (7), 3. Chris Windom (3), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Paul Nienhiser (8), 6. Justin Grant (2), 7. C.J. Leary (9), 8. Jake Swanson (11), 9. Isaac Chapple (16), 10. Steven Drevicki (17), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 12. Max Adams (14), 13. Paul Dues (22), 14. Matt Westfall (10), 15. Dallas Hewitt (21), 16. Stevie Sussex (12), 17. Matt Goodnight (18), 18. Chris Phillips (20), 19. Carmen Perigo (15), 20. Korbyn Hayslett (19), 21. Jadon Rogers (13), 22. Tanner Thorson (4). 9:30.305

2023 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (6), 2. Brady Bacon (9), 3. Kyle Cummins (1), 4. Emerson Axsom (4), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 6. Scotty Weir (12), 7. C.J. Leary (2), 8. Kody Swanson (17), 9. Jake Swanson (7), 10. Mitchel Moles (5), 11. Chase Stockon (20), 12. Dallas Hewitt (14), 13. Robert Ballou (8), 14. Brandon Mattox (22), 15. Briggs Danner (10), 16. Daison Pursley (15), 17. Matt Westfall (3), 18. Logan Seavey (16), 19. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 20. Jadon Rogers (19), 21. Carson Garrett (23-P), 22. Max Adams (13), 23. Dalton Stevens (18). NT

2023 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Jake Swanson (6), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Mitchel Moles (5), 5. Kyle Cummins (4), 6. Carson Garrett (20), 7. Emerson Axsom (1), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 9. Max Adams (12), 10. Robert Ballou (9), 11. Briggs Danner (13), 12. Matt Westfall (24-P), 13. Daison Pursley (18), 14. Dallas Hewitt (8), 15. Kody Swanson (14), 16. Jadon Rogers (19), 17. Logan Seavey (23-P), 18. Brady Bacon (10), 19. Geoff Ensign (16), 20. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 21. Keith Sheffer II (22), 22. Justin Grant (7), 23. Zack Pretorius (15), 24. Scotty Weir (17). NT

2024 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Robert Ballou (11), 2. Kyle Cummins (7), 3. Max Adams (9), 4. Briggs Danner (1), 5. Matt Westfall (12), 6. Jadon Rogers (19), 7. Mitchel Moles (14), 8. Carson Garrett (16), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 10. Chase Stockon (22), 11. Logan Seavey (4), 12. Chance Crum (21), 13. Todd Hobson (15), 14. Kody Swanson (17), 15. Daison Pursley (2), 16. C.J. Leary (24), 17. Jake Swanson (8), 18. Hunter Maddox (10), 19. Brady Bacon (13), 20. Joey Amantea (23), 21. Braxton Cummings (18), 22. Justin Grant (3), 23. Zack Pretorius (20), 24. Saban Bibent (6). NT

2024 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (5), 2. Logan Seavey (4), 3. Brady Bacon (7), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 5. C.J. Leary (10), 6. Daison Pursley (3), 7. Mitchel Moles (2), 8. Carson Garrett (9), 9. Jake Swanson (15), 10. Briggs Danner (12), 11. Todd Hobson (17), 12. Matt Westfall (8), 13. Kyle Cummins (6), 14. Robert Ballou (13), 15. Jadon Rogers (19), 16. Max Adams (14), 17. Saban Bibent (20), 18. Korbyn Hayslett (21), 19. Chase Stockon (11), 20. Joey Amantea (22), 21. Chance Crum (24), 22. Matt Goodnight (18), 23. Paul Dues (23), 24. Hunter Maddox (16). NT

2025 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (3), 2. Justin Grant (6), 3. Kyle Cummins (2), 4. Mitchel Moles (1), 5. Robert Ballou (8), 6. Kale Drake (15), 7. Chase Stockon (11), 8. Briggs Danner (13), 9. C.J. Leary (7), 10. Logan Seavey (9), 11. Matt Westfall (16), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 13. Korbyn Hayslett (20), 14. Jake Swanson (12), 15. Jadon Rogers (19), 16. Gunnar Setser (18), 17. Saban Bibent (21), 18. Shawn Westerfeld (5), 19. Hunter Maddox (22), 20. Hayden Reinbold (14), 21. Zack Pretorius (23), 22. Kayla Roell (25-P), 23. Ryan Barr (17), 24. Braydon Cromwell (24), 25. Kyle Shipley (4). NT