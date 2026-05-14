ONE TICKET, ONE EVENING! ﻿USAC & INDYCAR ON ONE BILL AT WWT RACEWAY JUNE 7

From USAC

Madison, Illinois (May 13, 2026)………One ticket, one evening!

The USAC Silver Crown Championship, the NTT INDYCAR Series and the INDY NXT by Firestone series are part of a tripleheader lineup, all on one ticket for Sunday, June 7, 2026, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just outside of Saint Louis.

One ticket grants you admission to the entirety of the day’s racing events at the 1.25-mile paved oval.

USAC Silver Crown’s slate for the day includes practice from Noon-12:45pm, followed by qualifying from 1:45-2:30pm. A USAC Silver Crown driver autograph session will take place from 4:00-4:30pm with the 66-lap OUTFRONT Route 66 Classic Presented by Welsch Heating & Cooling feature set to take the green flag at 5:45pm. All times are Central.

Also on the night’s docket is the 77-lap INDY NXT main event at 4:30pm and the 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Axalta and Valvoline INDYCAR race at 8:25pm.

It’s the fastest race on the USAC Silver Crown calendar with speeds reaching 180 miles per hour on the straightaways.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.wwtraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at (618) 215-8888 ext. 1.

To sponsor a lap for the USAC Silver Crown race, visit https://wwtraceway.com/lap-sponsors/ or call Clay at 618-215-8888 ext 117 or email chamm@wwtraceway.com to reserve your lap or be a sponsor.

STARTING TIMES:

9:30 AM – 8:15 PM: Will Call Hours (201 Madison Road)

10:00 AM: Parking Lot Opens

11:30 AM: All Gates Open

11:30 AM-Post VL: Paddock Opens

12:45-1:45 PM: U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America – Rock

12:00-12:45 PM: USAC Silver Crown Practice

1:45-2:30 PM: USAC Silver Crown Qualifying

2:00 PM: Private Suites & Chalets Open

2:30-3:30 PM: Midway Stage – SICW Championship Wrestling

2:30 PM-End of Race: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Garage Opens

3:00-4:00 PM: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Autograph Session (Midway at American Legion Booth)

3:00 PM: Bommarito Automotive Group Turn 4 Hospitality Opens

3:30-4:20 PM: Concert (Turn 4 Stage)

4:00-4:30 PM: USAC Silver Crown Autograph Session

4:30-5:15 PM: INDY NXT by Firestone Race (77 Laps)

5:45-6:35 PM: OUTFRONT Route 66 Classic presented by Welsch Heating & Cooling USAC Silver Crown Race (66 Laps)

6:40-7:10 PM: Midway Stage – SICW Championship Wrestling Finale

7:15-7:25 PM: Police Tribute Laps

7:30 PM: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Introductions (Turn 4 – Midway Stage)

8:25 PM: 10th Annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race (260 Laps)

10:35-11:35 PM: Concert (Turn 4 Stage)

(All Times Central)