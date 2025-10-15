Tulsa Speedway Hosts Inaugural Double Down in T-Town

By Jordan DeLucia

TULSA, OK (Oct. 14, 2025) — The home stretch of the 34th American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) season continues this weekend in its home state of Oklahoma, featuring back-to-back nights of racing at Tulsa Speedway.

The inaugural Double Down in T-Town hits the 1/4-mile dirt oval this Friday–Saturday, Oct. 17–18, racing alongside the Mid-West Drag Racing Association at the adjacent Tulsa Raceway Park dragstrip. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the special admission deal and enjoy the area’s newest motorsports extravaganza.

For $25 per carload on each night, fans will be able to walk freely between the dirt track and the dragstrip to take in both types of racing.

Friday features a $4,000-to-win ASCS program, which will be joined by the local Dwarf Car, USRA B-Modified, and USRA Tuner divisions. Saturday’s finale puts $6,000 on the line for the winner of the Sprint Car main event, racing adjacent to the local Factory Stock and USRA Modified classes. Both Sprint Car programs are co-sanctioned by the ASCS Sooner Region.

General admission tickets for both days are free for all ages; fans will be charged by the carload at $25 per vehicle of any size upon arrival. If you can’t make it out to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

Here are the drivers to watch and storylines to follow this weekend:

TOUGH IN TULSA — Sam Hafertepe Jr. was victorious in last year’s national ASCS visit to Tulsa, twice, after winning the opening night of the Dirt Down in T-Town in June and the added program as part of the rainout makeup date in November.

The five-time Series champion from Sunnyvale, TX, has only three recorded appearances at Tulsa, all of which came in last year’s event. In addition to both victories he claimed, Hafertepe finished fourth in the second main event contested following the rainout makeup on Nov. 14.

The current Series points leader maintains a 146-point lead over Matt Covington, coming into the weekend on the heels of a third and fourth-place finish in the two-day event at Salt City Speedway in Kansas last weekend.

SO CLOSE — Matt Covington has come close to breaking through at Tulsa before and has a great chance to do so this weekend.

The 35-year-old from Glenpool, OK, bagged two podiums in the three national Series starts he made there in 2024, running third to Rookie of the Year Hank Davis and eventual champion Hafertepe in June before going runner-up to Seth Bergman in the double-Feature program at the track in November.

Currently, Covington sits second in the national Series points standings, coming off a weekend of third and fourth-place finishes at Salt City.

BIG YELLOW CONTENDER — Blake Hahn has won before at Tulsa Speedway and could potentially be a contender for another win this weekend.

The two-time Series champion from Sapulpa, OK, topped the field in his debut at the track in 2021, driving from 16th on the starting grid to win the ASCS Sprint Week event. Last year, Hahn ran second to Hafertepe in a Dirt Down in T-Town makeup Feature event on Nov. 14.

Last weekend, Hahn bagged a runner-up finish on Friday and a sixth-place result on Saturday, holding his third-place spot in the points standings.

MAYOR OF HUTCHINSON — Following a sweep of the weekend in Kansas, Whit Gastineau is heading down the road from his home in Moore, OK, to Tulsa to take on the national 360 Sprint Car stars once more this weekend.

The 41-year-old regional standout scored his first two American Sprint Car Series Feature wins in style last Friday and Saturday night, leading flag-to-flag for the win on Friday before passing Brady Baker at the halfway mark and holding on to make it two-in-a-row on Saturday. His win Friday night made him the 176th different winner in Series history.

Gastineau does not have any ASCS starts at Tulsa, but made one appearance in an Oil Capital Racing Series 305 Sprint Car event in 2022.

TULSA TIME — Tulsa native Sean McClelland will also represent the Oklahoma locals this weekend against the national stars of the American Sprint Car Series.

The 50-year-old, five-time ASCS Sooner Region champion is the current regional points leader by 48 points over New Mexico racer Caleb Saiz with three top-fives in six races. So far this season, McClelland has one podium against the national Series regulars — a third-place finish at Salina Highbanks Speedway in April — and finished 14th in the main event at Eagle Raceway in September in a field of nearly 60 cars at the Nebraska oval.

McClelland has won at Tulsa before, topping an Oil Capital Racing Series event at the track last July, and has also been strong at the track in 2025, recording two podium finishes in local 305 Sprint Car action.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

• Friday–Saturday, Oct. 17–18 at Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, OK

TRACK FACTS

• Semi-banked, 1/4-mile oval

• Track Record — 12.766 set by Seth Bergman on Nov. 14, 2024

ON THE INTERNET

X — @ASCSRacing

Instagram — @ascs_racing

Facebook — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

YouTube — @AmericanSprintCarSeries

DIRTVision — DIRTVision.com (Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (30/34 Races)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (3455pts)

Matt Covington 3309pts (–146)

Blake Hahn 3262pts (–193)

Jason Martin 3208pts (–247)

Kyler Johsnon 2902pts (–553)

Garrett Benson 2901pts (–552)

Zach Blurton 2822pts (–633)

Brady Baker 2771pts (–684)

Austyn Gossel 2708pts (–747)

Landon Britt 2618pts (–837)