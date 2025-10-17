Still A Lot To Sort Out In BMARA Finale At Angell Park Sunday

By Bill Blumer Jr.

With his historic winning streak, Parker Jones took the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series title in convincing fashion a few weeks ago. But he’s had a rough go his last couple of starts and it’s been nearly a month since he’s taken a Lyco Manufacturing A-Main in Badger competition. There’s no doubt Jones is going to be hungry to get back to his winning ways this Sunday, October 19, when the sanctioning body closes out their season at Angell Park Speedway.

There are a lot of storylines to be had when it comes to this last event of 2025, especially in terms of points and earning a spot on stage for the annual Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Banquet.

While Jones will be honored there as the 2025 Champion, Derek Doerr just has to try to qualify his #20D on race day to lock up the second spot in the points.

After that things get tight within the top-ten in the point race. Let’s assume everyone in the top-13, but for Kyle Stark who is retired, tries to qualify. They all earn 30 “show up” points, so that’s a wash as far as points go. After that, we’ll simply think in terms of the possibilities if a driver scores a clean sweep and earns the 119 points that come with it. In other words, the scenarios below indicate some of the mathematical possibilities.

Luke Wackerlin and Todd Kluever are in a tight battle for third. We’ll have to see if Kluever can get his first Angell Park win. As for Wackerlin, he has at least fourth place locked up. If both Kluever and Wackerlin had bad point nights, Cody Weisensel could sneak into that third position by 5 points.

Miles Doherty has had a solid year and sits in sixth currently. If everything went his way he could find himself in fifth at the end of the night.

Sun Prairie’s Nick Kilian will be on the defensive when it comes to points as he’s too far back from Doherty. But if everything went right for Harrison Kleven he could leapfrog into Kilian’s seventh position.

Matt Recheck and Dave Collins Jr. currently run nineth and tenth respectively. Depending on how the night goes, either of them or Kleven could occupy eighth through tenth. Of those three, only Kleven appears to have a spot on stage locked in.

Two more Sun Prairie drivers still have a shot at a top-ten with Eric Blumer and Trey Weishoff both mathematically able to drive up as far as nineth in the final standings. This could lock Collins Jr. and/or Rechek out of the last stage spot.

We’ve provided the current points standings for those with a shot at the top-ten below. To see how race day points are paid, please see the chart in the BMARA rules on the website.

1 Parker Jones 1936

2 Derek Doerr 1557

3 Luke Wackerlin 1415

4 Todd Kluever 1372

5 Cody Weisensel 1291

6 Miles Doherty 1228

7 Nick Kilian 1043

8 Harrison Kleven 963

9 Matt Rechek 883

10 Dave Collins Jr 878

11 Eric Blumer 836

12 Kyle Stark 786

13 Trey Weishoff 786

OTHER SUNDAY INFO

Badger shares the card with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. The gates open at 1:30.

Badger drivers and their cars will make a special appearance in the upper/Hwy N parking lot area near the outdoor shelter for a special Trick or Treat session from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., thanks to the Addison Dahlke Kids’ Club. Please see the Kids’ Club Facebook page for more information.

Hot laps/qualifying are slated for 5:30. Please see Angell Park’s pages for pricing, official updates and times.