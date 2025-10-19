Strong Thunderstorms Cancel Saturday Portion of Double Down in T-Town

By Jordan DeLucia

TULSA, OK (October 18, 2025) — With a band of thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and high winds to the Tulsa, OK area on Saturday morning and into the afternoon, American Sprint Car Series and Tulsa Speedway officials have agreed to cancel Saturday’s Double Down in T-Town finale.

The decision was made in consultation with Precision Weather Service with the safety of race teams and fans in mind. The event will not be rescheduled.

The 2025 American Sprint Car Series season concludes at Creek County Speedway with Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, Friday-Saturday, Nov. 14-15. For more event information, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.