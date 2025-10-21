OCTOBER CLASSIC IS NEXT UP FOR THE NARC SPRINT CARS AT KERN RACEWAY

By Andrew Kunas

Bakersfield, CA … The closing stretch of the 2025 NARC 410 Sprint Car Series campaign continues with the October Classic this Saturday (October 25th), as the series makes its only appearance of the season at the Bakersfield Speedway dirt track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

The October Classic combo-show also features the CARS Tour and the “Harvick Showdown” with NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan racing against each other in late models on the half-mile asphalt oval. The NARC show will follow that event on the neighboring dirt track, located just outside of turn four. Race fans can purchase a $30 ticket to get into both events. The pavement race starts at 6:00 p.m., the NARC show at approximately 7:30 p.m.

NARC last visited the Kern Raceway dirt track this time last year, but since then the old Bakersfield Speedway in nearby Oildale closed and its operations transferred over to the dirt track at Kern. The dirt track facility now operates as Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The facility has also undergone improvements since NARC’s last visit, including additional seating.

No matter the official name of the track, action will be hot on Saturday night with much at stake. Things remain tight at the top of the NARC standings with only two events remaining. D.J. Netto of Hanford picked up an enormous victory on October 11th at Antioch Speedway to increase his point lead over Oroville’s Sean Becker, who finished fourth in that race. Just 12 points now separate the two former series champions.

Netto has three NARC wins on the season, including winning both Antioch races. Becker is winless on the season but has been strongly consistent all season and more than once has knocked on the door of victory. Even with Netto winning in NARC’s last outing, one misstep by Netto coupled with a strong outing by Becker – or even better, a win for him – could really shake things up for the November 1st finale at the Stockton Dirt Track.

WHO TO WATCH

In last year’s October Classic at Kern Raceway, it was San Jose’s Tim Kaeding picking up the victory. The veteran racer and former NARC champion led every lap, but had to withstand a number of race stoppages and challenges for the lead along the way. Kaeding, long one of the most popular and exciting racers out of California, will be one to watch again.

Another Kaeding to watch will be Tim’s brother Bud, who sits third in the NARC points. The Campbell driver won his 23rd NARC feature event of his career, winning the Johnny Key Classic at Ocean Speedway in August.

Clovis driver Dominic Gorden ran a strong second in the race at Antioch and set fast time in qualifying earlier that evening. Having won the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial earlier this season and posting other podium finishes, Gorden is hoping to capture a second NARC victory on the season before the season is up.

Having opened in 2015, the Kern Raceway dirt track has hosted numerous sprint car races and other open wheel events on its 1/3-mile clay oval. Shane Golobic was a NARC winner in 2022 and the following year it was Corey Day picking up a win there on his way to the 2023 NARC championship. Future NARC champion Justin Sanders picked up a win there in 2021.

Mariah Ede is expected to race and will look to all but wrap up NARC Rookie of the Year honors. The young lady from Fresno has had her struggles during his first year in a 410 sprint car, but has shown speed at times also. Former NARC champion Dominic Scelzi of Fresno is expected, along with Oregon driver Tanner Holmes, Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery, Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, Redding’s Max Mittry, Windsor’s John Clark, Gilroy’s Jarrett Soares, and Benicia’s Billy Aton.

FAN INFO

The Bakersfield Speedway dirt track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, nearby the Interstate 5 / Hwy 43 interchange. The 1/3-mile clay oval sits just to the north of the half-mile asphalt track. WMR midgets and the SoCal dwarf cars will be joining NARC on Saturday.

General admission is $30 for adults. Front gates at the dirt track open at 6:00 p.m. with racing scheduled for approximately 8:00 p.m.

The Northern Auto Racing Club is the premier 410 winged sprint car series in the western United States. Since 1960, the traveling organization has thrilled fans at dirt tracks up and down the West Coast and crowned a “King of the West” champion. For more information on the NARC 410 sprint car series, including race results, points standings, and upcoming events, go to www.narc410.com. You can also follow on various social media platforms.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Jim Allen Promotions, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Mettec Titanium, MyRacePass, Red Rose Transportation, Tarlton & Son, WEDG High Performance Karts, Williams Roofing, and Winters Performance Products.

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

(AFTER 25 EVENTS IN 27-RACE SERIES – 10/19/25)

DJ Netto, Hanford – 3244

Sean Becker, Roseville – 3232

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 3205

Dominic Gorden, Clovis – 3178

Mariah Ede, Fresno (R) – 2782

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore – 2712

Caeden Steele, Fresno – 2614

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 2592

Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg, OR (R) – 2550

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 2318

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 2282

Billy Aton, Benicia – 2160

John Clark, Windsor – 2128

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 1903

Max Mittry, Redding – 1964

Landon Brooks, Rio Oso – 1881

Nick Parker, Tucson, AZ – 1684

Jesse Schlotfeldt, Arlington, WA – 1612

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 1610

Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton – 1585

Upcoming Events

November 1 – The Stockton Dirt Track (Tribute to Gary Patterson)

November 2 – Championship Celebration @ Brookside Country Club – Stockton, CA