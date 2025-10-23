2025 Champion Parker Jones Ends Season With Convincing Angell Park Win

By Blumer Jr.

A huge crowd greeted the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series at Angell Park Speedway on Sunday, October 19. It was a chilly and windy night but the fans came out in droves for the last race of the season. Paired with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, the event was originally slated for early June. Mother Nature had other ideas that weekend and the race was bumped to the fall.

The day started early for Badger teams as many of them broke from their race day routine and pushed their cars up to the main parking lot for a special BMARA Addison Dahlke Kids Club trick or treat event sponsored by Spankins Motorsports and Ryder Geist Racing. The gathering was well attended with Emily Billings (grand-daughter of the late BMARA driver Dean Billings), Ryder Geist and Chuck Bollig each bringing their unique racing vehicles to add to the fun.

Once cars hit the track it was a fast-paced night with Parker Jones getting back to his winning ways, sweeping the night.

THE PRELIMINARIES

Points were still on the line tonight with Jones being one of the few that was totally immune as he had wrapped up the 2025 Badger Championship in late August. He hadn’t won in the last two races though and he no doubt wanted to finish the season on a high note. He got off on the right foot by earning Rod End Supply Fast Time honors.

As for the points, things were going to have to go certain ways for drivers to advance their positions going into the night, but mostly they stayed pat to finish the season.

Miles Doherty took Auto Meter Heat-One advancing his cause in the points as he chased Cody Weisensel for fifth. It wouldn’t be enough as in the end the pair finished seventh and eighth respectively in the A-Main.

Derek Doerr who ran a solid second in the heat earned the second spot in Badger points as soon as he hit the track for qualifying.

Of note in Heat-One Jordan Nelson was driving a car fielded by Charles Kunz of the MARA ranks. Nelson looked strong as he battled for the lead early, but he caught the right rear of another car and flipped high enough that his tail tank was briefly above the turn-four wall. He was slow to get out but appeared to be alright. A subsequent Facebook post by the driver from Colgate, WI, indicated he was sore but otherwise fine.

There was a surprise winner in Dave Jones Plumbing/HVAC/Fire Protection and Electrical Heat-Two as IRA Sprint Car regular and World of Outlaws competitor on this night Logan Julien took the checkers in his first midget run ever. He was driving a second car fielded by Zach Boden.

Luke Wackerlin was second and Todd Kluever, chasing him for third in points, was fourth in the race. Nick Kilian who’s continued to impress as the year has progressed was third, extending his point advantage in the seventh spot over Harrison Kleven.

Behling Racing Equipment Heat-Three saw Jones get one step closer to the clean sweep with the win.

The Madison Extinguisher Service Last Chance Qualifier; Hoosier Racing Tire Heat-Four and High Performance Lubricants B-Main races were not needed.

LYCO MANUFACTURING A-MAIN

The Lyco Manufacturing A-Main was fairly anti-climactic with Jones taking the lead at about the mid-way point and winning by a straightaway. Kluever was second, Wackerlin finished third easily giving him enough points for third in the final stands with Kluever finishing fourth.

Former Badger champion Boden finished fourth in the feature with Julien in his team car finishing right behind him.

Weisensel was the only driver to manage double-digits in cars passed. He earned the Spankins Motorsports Bob Tattersall Hard Charger honors as he bolted from the last row to finish eighth, passing 13 cars in the process.

Eric Blumer brought out the only caution after tagging an infield tractor tire causing his car to spin. The front of the #68 was too damaged to continue. Dave Collins finished the race in fourteenth spot and moved up one position in points to finish ninth, while Blumer snuck into the last spot in the top-ten in the final standings.

AWARDS AND NOTES

Mark McMahill received the Last Place Bonus in Memory of Addison Dahlke. His car owner Charles Kunz earned a top-ten in the A-Main.

Jones took the Behling Racing Equipment Invert Draw. It’s also worthy to note that of the 16 features run this season, he took 12 of them.

The Spankins Motorsports Rookie of the Race and Rod End Supply Hard Luck Awards information was not available at press time.

Engines first fired at about 5 p.m. and the last checkers flew at 8:10 p.m.

Next up is the AFS Badger Midget Series Awards Banquet set for November 15, at the Angell Park Pavilion. Follow the BMARA Racing Facebook page and the Badger website for details.

Unofficial Season Ending Top Ten In Points:

1- Parker Jones

2- Derek Doerr

3- Luke Wackerlin

4- Todd Kluever

5- Cody Weisensel

6- Miles Doherty

7- Nick Kilian

8- Harrison Kleven

9- Dave Collins Jr.

10- Eric Blumer

Unofficial Results:

Lyco Manufacturing A – Feature (25 Laps): 1. 41-Parker Jones[6]; 2. 55-Todd Kluever[5]; 3. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[2]; 4. 51-Zach Boden[3]; 5. 15J-Logan Julien[8]; 6. 56-Mitchell Davis[7]; 7. 8D-Miles Doherty[1]; 8. 20-Cody Weisensel[21]; 9. 20D-Derek Doerr[4]; 10. 4K-Charles Kunz[14]; 11. 29K-Mike Stroik[10]; 12. 17N-Nick Kilian[13]; 13. 8-Jake Goeglein[18]; 14. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[15]; 15. 2-Jake Dohner[9]; 16. 68-Eric Blumer[20]; 17. 29-Harrison Kleven[17]; 18. 15C-RJ Corson[12]; 19. 45-Trey Weishoff[16]; 20. (DNF) 11K-Mark McMahill[11]; 21. (DNS) 59-Kyle Koch; 22. (DNS) 7-Brian Peterson

Auto Meter Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8D-Miles Doherty[6]; 2. 20D-Derek Doerr[7]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[5]; 4. 2-Jake Dohner[4]; 5. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[1]; 6. 8-Jake Goeglein[3]; 7. (DNF) 11-Jordan Nelson[2]

Dave Jones Plumbing HVAC Fire Protection Electrical Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15J-Logan Julien[5]; 2. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[7]; 3. 17N-Nick Kilian[3]; 4. 55-Todd Kluever[8]; 5. 11K-Mark McMahill[4]; 6. 29-Harrison Kleven[2]; 7. 68-Eric Blumer[6]; 8. (DNS) 7-Brian Peterson

Behling Racing Equipment Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Parker Jones[8]; 2. 51-Zach Boden[7]; 3. 4K-Charles Kunz[2]; 4. 15C-RJ Corson[3]; 5. 29K-Mike Stroik[4]; 6. 45-Trey Weishoff[6]; 7. 59-Kyle Koch[1]; 8. (DNS) 20-Cody Weisensel

Rod End Supply Fast Time Qualifying (100 Laps): 1. 41-Parker Jones, 00:14.733[23]; 2. 55-Todd Kluever, 00:14.890[6]; 3. 20D-Derek Doerr, 00:14.924[11]; 4. 51-Zach Boden, 00:15.044[5]; 5. 73W-Luke Wackerlin, 00:15.091[4]; 6. 8D-Miles Doherty, 00:15.222[3]; 7. 45-Trey Weishoff, 00:15.316[13]; 8. 68-Eric Blumer, 00:15.348[10]; 9. 56-Mitchell Davis, 00:15.390[21]; 10. 20-Cody Weisensel, 00:15.404[19]; 11. 15J-Logan Julien, 00:15.414[20]; 12. 2-Jake Dohner, 00:15.433[12]; 13. 29K-Mike Stroik, 00:15.540[7]; 14. 11K-Mark McMahill, 00:15.735[2]; 15. 8-Jake Goeglein, 00:15.749[17]; 16. 15C-RJ Corson, 00:15.790[8]; 17. 17N-Nick Kilian, 00:15.801[14]; 18. 11-Jordan Nelson, 00:15.866[22]; 19. 4K-Charles Kunz, 00:15.867[16]; 20. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:15.884[9]; 21. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 00:15.987[15]; 22. 59-Kyle Koch, 00:16.112[18]; 23. 7-Brian Peterson, 00:16.984[1]; 24. (DNS) 20R-Randy Doerr