Free admission for kids 12 and under in costume on October 31 at Stockton Dirt Track

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…With the Tribute to Gary Patterson fast approaching the Stockton Dirt Track is pleased to announce there will be free admission in the stands for kids 12 and under wearing a costume during the Friday opener on Halloween.

A Trick or Treat is also planned after the races in the pit area and teams are encouraged to bring candy for the youngsters as they make their way around the trailers.

The Friday October 31st event marks championship night for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

The traveling Winged 360 Sprint Car Series has competed up and down the West Coast this year, from as far south as Tulare and as far north as Skagit Speedway in Washington.

Sacramento youngster Austin Wood brings the point lead into the Halloween finale, as he searches to become the youngest champion in SCCT history. The 15-year-old has been an exceptional qualifier this year and hopes to finish off the title in style with a win at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Montana driver Cole Schroeder, Redding’s Max Mittry and Marysville’s Dawson Hammes round out the top five in the standings.

“We look forward to finishing off the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season on Halloween night at the Stockton Dirt Track,” commented tour President Scott Russell. “Thank you to Tony Noceti and his team for allowing free admittance to kids 12 and under in costume. Hopefully everyone will come out and help us wrap up the SCCT season in style.”

The Halloween special will also be the season finale for both the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars and the West Coast Pro Stocks.

One night later the championship finals continue with the NARC 410 Sprint Cars, the BCRA/WMR Midget Super Series and Dwarf Cars on Saturday November 1st. Hanford’s DJ Netto holds the NARC 410 point lead going into their next event this weekend.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the 13th season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

Tickets for both nights can be purchased at the gate or online via www.stocktondirttrack.com

The Stockton Dirt Track is a quarter mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.