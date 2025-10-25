OCTOBER 25TH NARC SPRINT CAR SHOW AT BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY AT KERN RACEWAY CANCELLED

From James Allen

The Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) and Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway have cancelled the sprint car show scheduled for Saturday, October 25th, due to concerns about a low car count. However, the CARS Tour stock car event on the adjacent half-mile paved track will proceed as planned.”

Recent months have seen an intense schedule of sprint car racing events, which has strained the resources and equipment of several teams. As a result, many teams are unable to participate in this event. Historically, Kern Raceway has enjoyed strong participation, making this situation unusual.

Jim Allen, General Manager of NARC, stated, “Race fans deserve to see more than a dozen cars, and unfortunately, we were unable to meet that expectation this time. We believe cancelling the event is in the best interest of everyone involved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Kern Raceway remains a first-class racing facility, and we look forward to future events.’”

Following this cancellation, only one race remains on the NARC schedule: the Tribute to Gary Patterson Championship Night, taking place on November 1st at Stockton Dirt Track.