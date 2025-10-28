Halloween showdown wraps up SCCT season at Stockton Dirt Track Friday

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…What started in March will conclude this Friday when the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour tackles the Stockton Dirt Track to open the 42nd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson on Halloween.

The event has morphed back into a double header weekend with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and West Coast Pro Stocks launching things on Friday October 31st.

Kids 12 and under wearing a costume will receive free admission in the stands on Halloween. Teams are also encouraged to bring candy for a Trick or Treat in the pit area following the races.

Saturday November 1st will then showcase the NARC 410 Sprint Cars, the California Midget Super Series and Dwarf Cars. Plenty of camping is available on the fairgrounds for those who want to make a weekend out of it at the Tribute to Gary Patterson.

“Everyone with Noceti Group is looking forward to GP weekend this Friday and Saturday,” said Stockton Dirt Track Promoter Tony Noceti. “We continue doing work on this track to try and give teams the best possible surface. Back in March it was dialed in a little more and I feel that we should have two great nights of racing to finish off the championships.”

The Shop Kyle Larson SCCT main event will hand out $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start during the Halloween night spectacular. It marks the first event at the Stockton Dirt Track for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour since last season.

Sacramento youngster Austin Wood brings the point lead into the Halloween finale, as he searches to become the youngest champion in SCCT history. The 15-year-old has been an exceptional qualifier this year and hopes to finish off the title in style with a win at the Stockton Dirt Track.

“We are excited for Stockton on Friday and will be looking to have a solid night,” commented Wood. “My team and all our supporters have helped put us in this position heading into the SCCT finale. It would mean a lot to become the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion.”

Yuba City’s Seth Standley will also be looking for a strong night to finish out the SCCT season. The 19-year-old holds down second in the standings and is 57-points back of Wood. Montana’s Cole Schroeder, SCCT Western Sprint Tour champion Max Mittry and Marysville’s Dawson Hammes round out the top five.

Brentwood’s Adrianna Demartini, Santa Rosa’s Tyler Cato, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires, Marysville’s Carson Hammes and Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi complete the top 10 heading into the Stockton Dirt Track.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the 13th season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets for the 42nd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson opener on Friday cost $30 while juniors 12-17, seniors 65+ and military with ID cost $25. Kids ages 5-11 are $10, with those four and under free. As noted, kids 12 and under wearing a costume will be admitted free in the grandstands at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased online via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/narc-king-of-the-west-410-scct-360-sprint-car-championship-finales-tickets-1043049137047 or at the gate on race day. Seating is general admission.

The front grandstand gate will open at 4pm with the pit meeting held at 4:30pm and cars on track shortly after. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow. Racing is slated for around 6pm.

There is no muffler rule either night during the Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a quarter mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

