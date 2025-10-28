World of Outlaws Set Canada Return With Six Nations Showdown at Ohsweken in July

By Alex Nieten

OHSWEKEN, ON (Oct. 27, 2025) – A trip across the northern border is on tap for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series again in 2026 with a doubleheader event a Ohsweken Speedway in July.

A few days after crowning a new Kings Royal champion, The Greatest Show on Dirt will make the trek north to Ontario, Canada for the Federated Auto Parts Six Nations Showdown, featuring a $15,000-to-win night on Tuesday, July 21, and a $20,000-to-win night on Wednesday, July 22.

The World of Outlaws returned to Ohsweken Speedway for the first time since 2017 this year and held a two-day event there for the first time since 2010. Reigning Series champion David Gravel outdueled the stout competition both nights to sweep the doubleheader, becoming the seventh different driver to win with the World of Outlaws at the Canadian track.

He joined the likes of Jason Sides (2007, 2009, 2010), Jason Meyers (2009), Donny Schatz (2010, 2013, 2014, 2016), Tony Stewart (2011, 2012), Stewart Friesen (2015), and Logan Schuchart (2017).

Don’t miss your chance to watch history unfold again during the two-day Federated Auto Parts Six Nations Showdown. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 12 p.m. (ET). Visit ohswekenspeedway.ca for tickets and event details.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

