MITCHEL MOLES ADDS PERRIS USAC/CRA WIN TO RESUME

By Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 1, 2025… Taking command from “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams on the third lap, Mitchel Moles led the rest of the way to score the first Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car win of his career at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving the Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ Spike, the Raisin City, California driver finished ahead of Williams, hard charger R.J. Johnson, Hayden Reinbold (from tenth), and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa. For his efforts, Mitchel also scored an extra $500 bonus from series title sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors.

For the majority of the 30-lap main event, Moles who primarily races with the USAC National Series in the Midwest, had to fend off Williams as both drivers raced multiple laps side by side on a two groove surface and around slower traffic. When the checkered flag waved, the night belonged to Moles, who became the eighty-eighth winning driver with USAC/CRA dating back to 2004.

Moles began the evening by posting his fourth career Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award with a time of 16.328 seconds over David Gasper, “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Roa, and the rest of the 20-car roster.

Buckeye, Arizona’s “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. roared to the 10-lap WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Honor of Wiley Miler Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Silbermann Solar First Heat Race triumph aboard his #47 DRC. Newly crowned two-time USAC/CRA Champion, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona piloted the Petty Performance Racing #33P Sherman to the In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner / Sexton Fire Protection / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race victory. For Davis, it was his sixth heat race win and the series leading ninth heat triumph for Johnson.

Starting twelfth, R.J. Johnson earned his second In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors of the season with a third place run at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds after starting twelfth.

Next Saturday, November 8th, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will return to Perris Auto Speedway for their last race of the season. For more details on the event, visit perrisautospeedway.com and for series information, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: November 1, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.328; 2. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-16.553; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, Bonneau-16.624; 4. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-16.676; 5. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.687; 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.711; 7. Blake Bower, 17, Dunkel-16.716; 8. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.774; 9. Jake Swanson, 17X, Dunkel-16.779; 10. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-16.827; 11. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.831; 12. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.841; 13. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.852; 14. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.897; 15. Matt Westfall, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-17.025; 16. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.161; 17. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.520; 18. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-17.656; 19. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-17.822; 20. Lonnie Oliver, 22AZ, Oliver-17.874.

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SILBERMANN SOLAR FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Brody Roa, 3. Mitchel Moles, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Tommy Malcolm, 7. Blake Bower, 8. Matt Westfall, 9. Elexa Herrera, 10. Verne Sweeney. 2:50.25.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Hayden Reinbold, 3. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 4. Austin Williams, 5. David Gasper, 6. Tye Mihocko, 7. Connor Lundy, 8. A.J. Bender, 9. Lonnie Oliver, 10. Brecken Guerrero. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Mitchel Moles (6), 2. Austin Williams (1), 3. R.J. Johnson (12), 4. Hayden Reinbold (10), 5. Brody Roa (3), 6. Matt Westfall (15), 7. Tommy Malcolm (13), 8. A.J. Bender (16), 9. David Gasper (5), 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (2), 11. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 12. Tye Mihocko (7), 13. Verne Sweeney (17), 14. Lonnie Oliver (20), 15. Elexa Herrera (19), 16. Blake Bower (8), 17. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 18. Connor Lundy (14), 19. Jake Swanson (9), 20. Brecken Guerrero (18). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Austin Williams, Laps 3-30 Mitchel Moles.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: R.J. Johnson (12 to 3)

