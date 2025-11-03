High Limit Racing Announces 2026 Schedule

From High Limit Racing

(November 3, 2025) — Set for its third season as a national touring sprint car series, Kubota High Limit Racing is looking ahead to 2026 with 66 race nights planned at 33 tracks across 21 states.

Finding a rhythm with season-opening and season-ending events, the coast-to-coast campaign will once again begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of NASCAR weekend on March 12-14 and come to an end with the All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on October 16-17. Like Vegas, TMS will also host an event during a NASCAR weekend with the Stockyard Stampede returning to Fort Worth on April 30 & May 2

Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway will remain the most visited track on the Kubota High Limit Racing calendar, with eight nights at “The Speed Palace” in 2026. Staples such as the $100,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial on May 22-24 and the $59,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 on September 10-12 are now joined by a two-day summer stop at the Juniata County oval on July 25-26.

The second of four six-figure paydays for the series will come during Kings Royal week when High Limit sanctions the Double Down Duels and $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway on July 15-16. The High Rollers also return to “The Big E” in the fall to join USAC Midgets, Sprint Cars, and Silver Crown for the famed 4-Crown Nationals on September 25-26.

High Limit’s traditional summer west coast swing is slated for 11 races in 17 days across California, Oregon and Washington, highlighted by the $100,072-to-win Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway on August 27-29 and the $126,000-to-win Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway on September 3-5.

Additional noteworthy events on the docket include the $50,000-to-win Eagle Nationals at Eagle Raceway on June 9, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race moving to Big Sky Speedway on June 26-27, the $25,000-to-win Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway remaining on July 21, and the $25,000-to-win Jesse Hockett / Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway coming on September 17-19.

Other exciting changes in 2026 include Las Vegas and Central Arizona Raceway’s early-season events expanding to three-day shows, an added trip to Eagle Raceway on April 21, a two-day event honoring Bryan Clauson at Kokomo Speedway on May 8-9, extra dates added in California, and the first-ever High Limit events in New Mexico, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana.

With four TBA dates on the schedule for now, 12 tracks are set to welcome Kubota High Limit Racing for their series debut including Vado Speedway Park (NM) on March 24, Route 66 Motor Speedway (TX) on March 27, Dodge City Raceway Park (KS) on March 28, 81 Speedway (KS) on April 16, Arrowhead Speedway (OK) on April 28, Davenport Speedway (IA) on June 1, I-94 EMR Speedway (MN) on June 5, Dacotah Speedway (ND) on June 6, Shelby County Speedway (IA) on June 11, Big Sky Speedway (MT) on June 26-27, Stateline Speedway (NY) on July 24, and Santa Maria Speedway (CA) on August 20.

2025 High Limit Racing Schedule

Thursday, March 12 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nev.

Friday, March 13 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nev.

Saturday, March 14 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nev.

Thursday, March 19 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Friday, March 20 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Saturday, March 21 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Tuesday, March 24 – Vado Speedway Park – Vado, N.M.

Friday, March 27 – Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, Tex.

Saturday, March 28 – Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, Kans.

Thursday, April 16 – 81 Speedway – Park City, Kans.

Friday, April 17 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, Kans.

Saturday, April 18 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Tuesday, April 21 – Eagle Raceway – Eagle, Neb.

Tuesday, April 28 – Arrowhead Speedway – Colcord, Okla.

Thursday, April 30 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Tex.

Saturday, May 2 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Tex.

Friday, May 8 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Ind.

Saturday, May 9 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Ind.

Tuesday, May 19 – Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, Penn.

Friday, May 22 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Saturday, May 23 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Sunday, May 24 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Friday, May 29 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Saturday, May 30 – Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, Mich.

Monday, June 1 – Davenport Speedway – Davenport, Iowa

Wednesday, June 3 – Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, Wisc.

Thursday, June 4 – TBA

Friday, June 5 – I-94 Speedway – Fergus Falls, Minn.

Saturday, June 6 – Dacotah Speedway – Mandan, N.D.

Sunday, June 7 – TBA

Tuesday, June 9 – Eagle Raceway – Eagle, Neb.

Thursday, June 11 – Shelby County Speedway – Harlan, Iowa

Friday, June 26 – Big Sky Speedway – Billings, Mont.

Saturday, June 27 – Big Sky Speedway – Billings, Mont.

Monday, July 13 – Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

Wednesday, July 15 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Thursday, July 16 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Tuesday, July 21 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Penn.

Thursday, July 23 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, N.Y.

Friday, July 24 – Stateline Speedway – Busti, N.Y.

Saturday, July 25 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Sunday, July 26 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Thursday, August 20 – Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, Calif.

Friday, August 21 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, Calif.

Saturday, August 22 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, Calif.

Sunday, August 23 – TBA

Thursday, August 27 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, Calif.

Friday, August 28 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, Calif.

Saturday, August 29 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, Calif.

Monday, August 31 – Douglas County Dirtrack – Roseburg, Ore.

Thursday, September 3 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, Wash.

Friday, September 4 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, Wash.

Saturday, September 5 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, Wash.

Thursday, September 10 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Friday, September 11 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Saturday, September 12 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Penn.

Thursday, September 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Friday, September 18 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Saturday, September 19 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Wednesday, September 23 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Ind.

Friday, September 25 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 26 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, October 9 – TBA

Saturday, October 10 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, Kans.

Friday, October 16 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Tex.

Saturday, October 17 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Tex.