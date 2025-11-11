Awards Banquet Caps 2025 World of Outlaws Campaign

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 10, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Real American Beer Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision came together to celebrate their seasons Sunday night at the Championship Awards Banquet.

The best drivers on dirt dug out their best duds from the closet to reflect on the year that was. Every full-time driver had the chance to look back at their campaign, several special awards were handed out, and the proceedings were punctuated with the crowning of both Series champions. But the fun wasn’t done there as NOS Energy Drink powered an after party to allow the teams to let loose after a long season.

THE CHAMPION: One title wasn’t enough for David Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports crew consisting of Cody Jacobs, Pete Stephens, and Zach Patterson. They had every intention of defending their 2024 championship this year, and they did so in a big way.

Gravel and the Tod Quiring-owned team structured a sensational season. They bagged 17 wins, 40 podiums, 56 top fives, and 64 top 10s in 68 starts. The Huset’s Speedway No. 2’s average finish of 4.13 is the best for a champion since Donny Schatz logged a 4.04 in 2018. Gravel became only the sixth driver ever to claim back-to-back World of Outlaws titles.

“You just never know how these seasons are going to go,” Gravel said. “I grew up watching Donny Schatz kick our butts every year by 300-plus points. What he did for 10-plus years was amazing. Then there was Brad’s (Sweet) run. It seems like Sprint Car racing is very streaky. You see that with the record books. You just never know going into the season. We had a lot of confidence and a majority of the same team members. It was an awesome season. It started off strong. We were just so consistent this year. Sprint Car racing is just so tough. I’m so proud of what we were able to do this year, the full body of work from beginning to end. I think all of us at Big Game Motorsports feel that way.”

The list of those to win three consecutive championships is even slimmer. If Gravel can pull it off next year, he’ll join Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz, and Brad Sweet as just the fourth to top a trio in a row.

NOS ENERGY DRINK ELOY GUTIERREZ SPIRIT AWARD: A special award is reserved for special people, and in 2025 the NOS Energy Eloy Gutierrez Spirit Award went to Carson Macedo and Philip Dietz of Jason Johnson Racing.

Lauren Albano, Marketing Director for NOS Energy Drink, presented Macedo and Dietz the award for their professionalism and dedication to Sprint Car racing as they both serve a major role in making sure JJR is one of the sport’s top teams.

KEVIN GOBRECHT ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: One of 2025’s top storylines was the loaded rookie class with no clear favorite, and it was Garet Williamson coming out on top when the final checkered flag waved.

The Columbia, MO native tallied seven top fives and 26 top 10s aboard the Fischer Motorsports No. 23. Chris Windom led the way for a majority of the first half of the year, but Williamson surged in the second half and took over the top spot in early August and didn’t relinquish it.

“I sat here at the beginning of the year when everyone started announcing they were running for Rookie of the Year, and I was like, ‘Man, it’s going to be a tough deal. There’s seven of us,’” Williamson said. “You go back and look at the list of all the guys who have won it. We all made a list at the beginning of the year of things we wanted to accomplish this year, and I think that was one of the biggest ones on my list is make sure we win that (Rookie of the Year). It was big for our team and me to do that. And with the Gobrecht family connection, it’s a big honor.”

CREW CHIEF OF THE YEAR: Roth Motorsports’ Dylan Buswell took home Crew Chief of the Year honors.

The Australian calls the shots on Dennis and Teresa Roth’s iconic No. 83, and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid drove it to a dozen World of Outlaws victories this year including a pair of six-figure paydays in one week at June’s Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

With Buswell’s efforts on the wrenches, Kofoid came home runner-up in points in only his second season as a full-time competitor.

Buswell was also presented with a new jack from Pit Boss Jacks.

TED JOHNSON AWARD: The Crew Chief of the Year wasn’t the only hardware that went to the Roth Motorsports camp.

The Ted Johnson Award is handed out to those who make outstanding contributions to Sprint Car racing, and few are as dedicated to the sport as Dennis and Teresa Roth. The California couple have fielded cars for more than three decades including several years of putting a team on the road with the World of Outlaws. The Ted Johnson Award went to Dennis and Teresa Roth in 2025, and Dennis’ nephew and Roth Motorsports team manager Todd Ventura accepted the award on their behalf.

“Dennis and Ted had a lot of common thoughts about Sprint Car racing, and they were both very passionate about racing against the best,” Ventura said. “Our goal is to continue Ted’s legacy. We’re very proud to be a part of the World of Outlaws with our team and the success we had this past year.”

JASON JOHNSON SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Jason Johnson brought a positive attitude to the track every single day, and the Jason Johnson Sportsmanship Award was established to recognize an individual who also dedicates themselves to being a bright presence and friend to everyone.

It was Jason Johnson Racing’s own Robby McQuinn receiving the award in 2025. He’s been in the sport his entire life, and if any car has to make a trip to the Federated Car Care Work Zone after an accident on track, odds are you’ll find McQuinn jumping in to help make repairs no matter who it is.

FAN FAVORITE: Fans love excitement, so it’s no surprise that the Fan Favorite Award went to Sheldon Haudenschild again in 2025.

The Wooster, OH native followed the footsteps of his famous father Jac and never fails to put on a show. He took the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 17 to four victories in 2025 including a $75,000 payday at Williams Grove Speedway’s National Open. Haudenschild owns 46 career World of Outlaws wins.

FEDERATED CAR CARE WORK ZONE TEAMWORK COUNTS AWARD: Bill Balog and his B2 Motorsports team were the recipients of the Federated Car Care Work Zone Teamwork Counts Award and pocketed $5,000 for their efforts.

SOCIAL AMBASSADOR: David Gravel also took home Social Ambassador of the Year honors to go along with his championship. The 33-year-old understands the importance of maintaining a prominent presence online to connect with fans.

KSE HARD CHARGER: Logan Schuchart took the Shark Racing No. 1S on a season-high nine KSE Racing Products Hard Charger drives to earn the Hard Charger of the Year Award.

ENGINE BUILDER OF THE YEAR: Morrison Racing Engines was awarded the Engine Builder of the Year for the second season in a row. Brian Morrison’s motors helped power David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports’ back-to-back championships, and he also supplies to powerplants for KCP Racing.

CHASSIS BUILDER OF THE YEAR: Maxim Chassis collected Chassis Builder of the Year as they continue to be the choice for many of the best Sprint Car teams in the country.

