Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Capture World of Outlaws Championship After Strong Showing at World of Outlaws World Finals

Inside Line Promotions

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports capped a second straight championship season with a winning performance during the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte last weekend.

David Gravel placed second on Thursday and was victorious on Friday before the event ended with a DNF on Saturday. The overall performance was strong enough for the team to garner the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship for the second year in a row.

“It was an awesome season,” he said. “It started off strong. We were just so consistent this year. Sprint car racing is just so tough. I’m so proud of what we were able to do this year, the full body of work from beginning to end. I think all of us at Big Game Motorsports feel that way.”

Gravel timed in second quickest in his group, won a heat race and placed second in both the dash and feature on Thursday – ending less than a second behind the leader after running second for all 25 laps.

On Friday, Gravel, who had set quick time in his group, won a heat race and finished sixth in the dash to line up on the outside of the third row in the main event.

“I felt like the bottom of (turns) one and two wasn’t very good, but in (turns) three and four I felt pretty good,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “I wasn’t having good exit speed, but was really gaining to the center. I just kept working it. I changed my entry a lot of times there in (turns) three and four at the end. The more I got in the brown, the better, and more I gained on (Rico Abreu). He definitely started hanging for sure. He was struggling there in (turns) one and two. I got faster than him in the cushion, and he was definitely hanging on. It’s good to get a win.”

Gravel worked his way into the runner-up position by Lap 15 before pouncing in the waning laps, leading the final two circuits to give him a triumph during seven of the last nine years at the track.

Gravel was the high-points driver entering the season finale on Saturday. A heat race win and dash victory gave him the pole position for the main event. He led the first 14 laps before contact with the wall resulted in an early exit with a 25th-place result.

“What a season,” he said. “I’m just really proud of my guys. I feel really bad for them tonight with what happened, but it doesn’t put a black eye on your whole season. It’s been such a good year. I just can’t believe how consistent we were all season. These guys produced every night, and I can’t thank them enough.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Nov. 6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 2 (2).

Nov. 7 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 6 (5); Feature: 1 (6).

Nov. 8 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 25 (1).

SEASON STATS –

73 races, 18 wins, 58 top fives, 66 top 10s, 66 top 15s, 67 top 20s

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2025 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com. For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.