Attica Raceway Park hands out over $50K in points fund

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will pay out a total of $50,000 to the top 10 in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints for the 2025 season.

“Promoter John Bores committed to a larger point fund a few years ago and thanks to our marketing partners, the Tiffin Community Sponsors and all our point fund contributors we’ve been able to keep some great season-ending funds going to our loyal teams,” said Justin Liskai, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Plans are progressing for the 2026 racing season including improvements to the facilities and work on the schedule, Liskai added.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Following is a recap of the top 10 in points and rookies of the year for each division at Attica Raceway Park for 2025:

Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints

Champion – Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Henry earned his third straight Attica Raceway Park 410 sprint championship. It’s his fourth title since 2020. Henry completed the trifecta in 2025, winning not only the Attica title but the Attica Fremont Championship Series title and the Fremont Speedway track championship as well. Henry competed in all 15 A-mains at Attica in 2025, picking up eight feature wins to run his career total to 28 in the 410 sprint division. Other than a 14th and 23rd place showing against the World of Outlaws, Henry never finished out of the top three all season long. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

2nd-DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Foos, Attica’s 2010 305 champion and 2019 410 champion, competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2025. He recorded four top five finishes including three podium runs, and posted nine top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was eighth.

3rd-Bryce Lucius, Findlay, Ohio. The 2023 national 410 sprint rookie of the year competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2025 at Attica, missing only opening night and May World of Outlaws event. He posted eight top five including his third career Attica win on July 4. He recorded 10 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of sixth.

4th- Zeth Sabo, Tiffin, Ohio. Sabo competed in all 15 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting six top 10 finishes including a win on the last race of the year to take his career total to three in the 410 sprint division. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

5th- Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Attica’s 2006 305 sprint champion and 2009 and 2017 410 sprint champion competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2025, missing only the two World of Outlaws events. He posted four top 10 finishes including his 11th career 410 sprint win at Attica on March 29. Andrews’ average A-main finishing position was 13th.

6th- TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. Michael competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting five top 10 finishes including a season best second on June 6. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

7th- Stuart Brubaker, Helena, Ohio. Brubaker, Attica’s 2008 305 sprint champion and 2018 410 sprint champion competed in 10 of the 15 A-mains at in 2025. He recorded a pair of top 10 finishes including a season best ninth on Aug. 15. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

8th- Trey Jacobs, Wooster, Ohio. Attica’s 2021 410 sprint track champion competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2025. He recorded eight top 10 finishes including a season best third on July 4. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

9th- Kody Brewer, Risingsun, Ohio. Brewer competed in eight of the 15 A-mains at Attica in 2025. The second year 410 sprint driver posted a pair of top 10 finishes including a season best ninth on June 6. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

10th-Larry Kingseed Jr., Castalia, Ohio. Kingseed competed in nine of the 15 A-mains in 2025 at Attica, recording a pair of top 10 finishes including a season best fifth on Aug. 15. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

Rookie of the year Justin Clark, Hammersville, Ohio. Clark finished 19th in Attica’s points. He competed in six of the 15 A-mains in 2025, posting a pair of season best second place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models

Champion- Kyle Moore, Mansfield, Ohio. Moore wrapped up his second consecutive Attica late model championship, competing in all 13 A-mains in 2025. Other than a 14th place finish on Aug. 15, Moore never finished out of the top seven at Attica, posting five wins including the final three events of the year to push his career total at the track to 11 at the track. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

2nd-Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. The five time (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) Attica champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2025, scoring eight top five finishes including seven podium runs. He scored his 21st career Attica win on Aug. 15. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

3rd-Ryan Markham, Ashland, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 late model champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2025, posting eight top five finishes including four third place runs. Other than a 14th place finish on June 6, Markham never finished out of the top nine on route to an average A-main finishing position of sixth.

4th-Kent Brewer, Fostoria, Ohio. Brewer competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting five top 10 finishes including a season best pair of ninth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

5th-Austin Gibson, Tiffin, Ohio. Gibson competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains at Attica in 2025, recording a season best ninth place finish on June 6. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

6th-Nate Potts, Republic, Ohio. Potts battled in nine of the 13 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting a pair of season best ninth place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

7th-Gregg Haskell, Chatham, Ontario, Canada. Haskell competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains at Attica in 2025, missing only the first two shows of the year. He recorded seven top 10 finishes including his first career Attica late model win on July 4. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

8th-Brayden Shiels, Britton, Mich. Attica’s 2024 late model rookie of the year competed in nine of the 13 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting a season best eighth place run on June 27. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

9th-Colin Shipley, McClure, Ohio. Shipley competed in eight of the 13 A-mains at Attica in 2025. He scored four top five finishes including a trio of season best fourth place funs. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

10th-Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Bores battled in 10 of the 13 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting eight top 10 finishes including a season best second on May 9. His average A-main finishing position was seventh.

Rookie of the year – Dylan Jessen, Berkey, Ohio. Jessen finished 15th in Attica’s points, competing in seven of the 13 A-mains in 2025. He posted a season best eighth place finish on March 29. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints

Champion-Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Schneider earned his first career Attica championship in 2025, competing in all 14 A-mains. He recorded three wins to run his career total to four at Attica. Other than a 15th place finish on April 18, Schneider never finished out of the top five all season, including posting seven podium runs. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

2nd-Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. A five time (2005, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024) Attica 305 track champion, Miller scored his third Attica Fremont Championship Series title in 2025 to go with Fremont Speedway’s 2025 305 sprint track championship. Miller competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains at Attica in 2025, missing only the Aug. 15 event. He never finished out of the top 10 all season and posted five feature wins to run his career total to 50, placing him second on the all-time win list for the 305 sprint division. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

3rd-Jimmy McGrath Jr., Clyde, Ohio. McGrath competed in all 14 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting seven top five finishes including a pair of wins to run his career total at the track to three. Other than a 22nd place finish on May 24, McGrath never finished out of the top 10 all season. His average A-main finishing position was seventh.

4th-John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. Ivy, Attica’s 1993 305 sprint champion and 2000 Attica 410 sprint champion, competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains in 2025, missing only opening night. He never finished out of the top nine all season and scored his 18th career 305 sprint victory at the track on Aug. 22 and now has a combined 30 feature wins at Attica. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

5th-(Tie) Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s all-time winningest driver and 6 time Attica (2009, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022) 305 sprint champion competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains in 2025, missing only the May 16 event. He recorded 12 top 10 finishes including a pair of season best second place runs. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

5th-(Tie) Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando completed in all 14 A-mains at Attica in 2025, posting 12 top 10 finishes including a pair of season best third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was eighth.

7th-Blayne Keckler, Fremont, Ohio. In his second year of 305 sprint racing Keckler competed in all 14 A-mains in 2025, recording nine top 10 finishes including a season best second on Aug. 15. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

8th-Kasey Ziebold, Tiffin, Ohio. Ziebold competed in all 14 A-mains in 2025, posting six top 10 finishes including a season best fifth on opening night. Her average A-main finishing position was 11th.

9th-Dusin Dinan, Port Clinton, Ohio. Dinan competed in all 14 A-mains in 2025 at Attica, recording five top 10 finishes including a season best third on July 4. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

10th-Zach Kramer, Helena, Ohio. Kramer competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains in 2025, missing only the June 6 and season finale. He recorded six top 10 finishes including a season best seventh on March 29. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Rookie of the year Daniel Hoffman, Fremont, Ohio. Hoffman finished 15th in Attica’s 305 sprint points in 2025, competing in eight of the 14 A-mains. He recorded a season best 10th place finish on opening night on route to an average A-main finishing position of 16th.