USCS Winter Heat Series kicks off 12-race mini-tour with a 10k-to-win at Hendry County on Feb. 6th & 7th.

From USCS

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – November 26, 2025 – The United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Race Tire kicks off its 12-race USCS Winter Heat Series mini-tour at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida, with the 2nd annual HCMP King of 360 sprint car speed spectacular. The first weekend of the 2026 season gets the action rolling with a pre-season practice on Thursday, February 5th, followed by the King of 360 Prelim racing event on Friday, February 6th. The weekend will finish up with the $10,000-to-win King of 360 Grand Finale on Saturday, February 7th.

The 2025 King of 360 event saw Tyler Clem pick up the preliminary night victory with Colby Thornhill of Enumclaw, Washington, in the runner-up spot, followed by Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania, in third place. The following night, Saturday, February 8th, Mark Smith collected the $10,000 top prize while Tyler Clem followed him across the line in the runner-up spot, and Matt Covington from Glenpool, Oklahoma, stood on the podium with them after finishing in third place.

After the season and mini-tour opener at Hendry County Motorsports Park, the USCS contingent moves upstate to Milton, Florida, for two back-to-back weekends at Southern Raceway on Friday and Saturday, February 13th and 14th, and again on Friday and Saturday, February 20th and 21st, for Rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 12-race mini-tour.

On Friday and Saturday, February 27th and 28th, the USCS drivers exit the state of Florida to invade the high-banked quarter-mile dirt oval at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the Rounds 7 and 8 speed contests of the Winter Heat mini-tour and their only Winter Heat stop in the Magnolia State.

Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Alabama, is scheduled to host the USCS Winter Heat Series on March 6th and 7thWith Rounds 9 and 10 to be contested on the newly resurfaced 3/8 mile speed plant located just East of Mobile near the Gulf Coast.

The final weekend of the 2026 USCS Winter Heat Series will be contested at two more Alabama speedways. On Friday, March 13th, the USCS winged sprint car contingent will contest Round 11 at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama. The following night, Saturday, March 14th, Xtreme Speedway in Danville, Alabama (formerly Moulton Speedway) hosts the Round 12 finale of the USCS Winter Heat mini-tour.

As in previous years, A point fund will be paid out to the top ten drivers who compete in all 2026 USCS Winter Heat Series events. Hoosier Race Tires and methanol racing fuel will be available at each event.

Feb. 5-7 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL

Feb. 13-14 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

Feb. 20-21 Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

Feb. 27-28 Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

March 6-7 Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL

March 13 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

March 14 Xtreme Speedway, Danville, AL

The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented by Hoosier Racing Tire is currently finalizing its 2026 racing schedule. For USCS updates and series information, please visit www.uscsracing.com or the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at (770)865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sports.

USCS media contact: Pete Walton 770-865-6097 Email peteuscs@att.net