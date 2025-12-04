86-Night Calendar Highlighted by Several Returning Tracks, Huge Paydays, New Look Swings

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 4, 2025) – The 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule is here.

The Greatest Show on Dirt is all set for an 86-night national campaign that travels to at least 40 tracks in nearly half the nation’s states and one Canadian province.

The tour’s 49th season of showcasing the country’s top Sprint Car talent begins on the first week of February in the Florida sunshine and wraps up nine months later in North Carolina. In between, the teams will return to several tracks that are back after multi-year absences, travel to new facilities, compete in the sport’s most prestigious and richest races, and visit several staples of the calendar.

“We’re very excited about 2026 with the schedule we’ve assembled,” said Series Director Carlton Reimers. “The coast-to-coast campaign continues to bring the biggest events of the year, along with new events, new facilities, and many fan favorites. They all combine to create what promises to be another excellent season of The Greatest Show on Dirt.”

FLORIDA IN FEBRUARY

The tradition of kicking off the campaign in Florida continues in 2026 as the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals open the season at Barberville, FL’s Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 4-7. Four straight nights of racing are punctuated by the annual crowning of a Big Gator champion. For DIRTcar Nationals tickets, CLICK HERE.

The Florida fun isn’t done when February wraps up. The World of Outlaws will return to Volusia on March 1-2 for the Bike Week Jamboree as the four-wheel and two-wheel worlds collide in the “Sunshine State.”

WELCOME BACK

Nodak Speedway (May 31): A North Dakota track returns to the schedule as Minot’s Nodak Speedway welcomes the World of Outlaws back on a Sunday in May. Nodak has hosted the tour on 13 occasions, most recently in 2018, and five of them have been won by hometown hero Donny Schatz.

Hartford Speedway (June 5): From one returning northern track to another. The World of Outlaws head back to Michigan’s Hartford Speedway for the first time since 2019 to open the month of June. Two-time and reigning Series champion David Gravel has topped the last two trips to Hartford.

Belleville High Banks (Sept. 11): Get the radar guns out for the speeds that the best Sprint Car drivers in the world are sure to reach at Belleville High Banks in 2026. Next year’s visit will close a 14-year hiatus from the Kansas dirt track for the World of Outlaws.

Dodge City Raceway Park (Sept. 12): The Kansas weekend is capped with the World of Outlaws heading back to Dodge City Raceway Park for the first time since 2020. With 27 past races in the history books in the town where Wyatt Earp locked up outlaws, Dodge City is the most visited “Sunflower State” track for the World of Outlaws.

Mansfield Speedway (Oct. 9): It’s been 44 years since Sammy Swindell won the most recent World of Outlaws race at Ohio’s Mansfield Speedway, but the long absence ends in 2026. Matt Tift revived the “Buckeye State” oval and is bringing The Greatest Show on Dirt to town as a part of Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend. Haudenschild’s event is expanding to three days next year, and Mansfield will be the meat in the Ohio sandwich between Millstream Speedway and Sharon Speedway.

NEW TRACKS

Creek County Speedway (March 21): The first new track for the World of Outlaws in 2026 puts the tour on Tulsa time. A little southwest of the city that’s home to the Chili Bowl lies Creek County Speedway. The Oklahoma oval has been a regular stop for the American Sprint Car Series over the years and is ready for its debut on the World of Outlaws calendar.

Texarkana 67 Speedway (Oct. 23-24): Texarkana 67 Speedway will welcome the tour for the first time for a huge fall weekend. It’s two events in one at the Arkansas oval. Friday’s opener will be the seventh Jason Johnson Classic as the tour honors the “Ragin’ Cajun.” Then for the finale, the World of Outlaws will sanction the historic Short Track Nationals. Both nights at Texarkana will dish out at least $20,000 to the winner.

CROWN JEWELS

Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 17-20): Huset’s Speedway continues to help push Sprint Car racing forward with huge events, and the Brandon, SD track’s biggest grows even more in 2026. The BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals again packs two separate events into one with the Huset’s Hustle (June 17-18) kicking off the week and handing out $150,000 to the winner. Then, the focus shifts to the final two nights of the High Bank Nationals where the winner of the finale will bank a World of Outlaws record $300,000. Ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

43rd Kings Royal (July 17-18): All eyes will be on Eldora Speedway in mid-July as the country’s best drivers contend for the crown in the 43rd running of the Kings Royal. The Knight Before starts the weekend on Friday before a King sits atop the throne on Saturday. Earl Baltes birthed the event in 1984, and Tony Stewart and Levi Jones continue to ensure the crown shines even brighter. The 2026 King will not only be granted Sprint Car royalty, but they’ll also be awarded $200,000 in spoils.

65th Knoxville Nationals (Aug. 12-15): The destination is Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway for the entire sport in mid-August. It’s simple. If you’re a Sprint Car driver, the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is atop the list of races to win. Next year’s 65th running boasts a $200,000 champion’s check above the most generous purse from top to bottom in the sport. The “Granddaddy of ’Em All” is one of three races on the 2026 schedule paying at least $200,000-to-win. Ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

64th National Open (Oct. 2-3): Sprint Car racing’s fiercest rivalry heats up in October for the biggest clash between the World of Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse. Williams Grove Speedway is the battleground as the two sides face off for big bragging rights and major money at the 64th running of the National Open. The 2026 champion will take home $75,000.

SWITCHING IT UP

Memorial Day Weekend’s New Home: Late May looks a little different in 2026 as the World of Outlaws head to Knoxville Raceway (May 23) and Huset’s Speedway (May 24) on Memorial Day weekend. The Stars and Stripes Salute will pay $20,000-to-win each night.

Busy Northeast Swing: After a King is crowned at Eldora in July, a busy swing through the northeast takes a new shape in 2026. First up, it’s straight across the border into Canada for the Federated Auto Parts Six Nations Showdown at Ohsweken Speedway on Tuesday-Wednesday, July 21-22. Then Weedsport becomes a two-day weekend once again on July 25-26. Three straight battles with the PA Posse close out the stretch with visits to BAPS Motor Speedway on July 29 and Williams Grove Speedway on July 31-Aug. 1 for the Summer Nationals. The finales of Ohsweken, Weedsport, and Williams Grove are all set to hand out $20,000 to the winner.

ALL DIRT ROADS: 2026 will mark the 20th consecutive season that the World of Outlaws punctuate the year at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

The World of Outlaws World Finals brings the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Late Model Series, and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds together in the “Queen City” to complete each of their campaigns and crown champions, Nov. 4-7.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap of the 2026 season live on DIRTVision.

2026 WORLD OF OUTLAWS NOS ENERGY DRINK SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE:

Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 4-7: Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL) BUY TICKETS

Sunday-Monday, March 1-2: Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL) BUY TICKETS

Friday, March 6: Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, AL)

Saturday, March 7: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, MS)

Friday-Saturday, March 13-14: Kennedale Speedway Park (Kennedale, TX)

Friday, March 20: Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

Saturday, March 21: Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

Friday, March 27: US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

Saturday, March 28: 81 Speedway (Wichita, KS)

Friday-Saturday, April 10-11: I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park (Pevely, MO)

Friday, April 17: Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Saturday, April 18: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Friday-Saturday, April 24-25: Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Friday, May 1: Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Saturday, May 2: Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Tuesday, May 5: Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, PA)

Friday-Saturday, May 8-9: Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Friday-Saturday, May 15-16: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Saturday, May 23: Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Sunday, May 24: Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD) BUY TICKETS

Friday, May 29: River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Sunday, May 31: Nodak Speedway (Minot, ND)

Friday, June 5: Hartford Speedway (Hartford, MI)

Saturday, June 6: Plymouth Dirt Track (Plymouth, WI)

Sunday, June 7: Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, WI)

Friday-Saturday, June 12-13: Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Wednesday-Saturday, June 17-20: Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD) BUY TICKETS

Friday-Saturday, June 26-27: Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, WI)

Friday-Saturday, July 10-11: Wilmot Raceway (Wilmot, WI)

Tuesday, July 14: Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Friday-Saturday, July 17-18: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Tuesday-Wednesday, July 21-22: Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON, Canada) BUY TICKETS

Saturday-Sunday, July 25-26: Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

Wednesday, July 29: BAPS Motor Speedway (York Haven, PA)

Friday-Saturday, July 31-Aug. 1: Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 7-8: I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park (Pevely, MO) BUY TICKETS

Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 12-15: Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) BUY TICKETS

Friday, Aug. 21: Ogilvie Raceway (Ogilvie, MN)

Saturday, Aug. 22: Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

Friday, Aug. 28: River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Saturday, Aug. 29: Red River Valley Speedway (West Fargo, ND)

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 4-6: Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD)

Friday, Sept. 11: Belleville High Banks (Belleville, KS)

Saturday, Sept. 12: Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, KS)

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 18-19: TBA (West Coast)

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 25-26: TBA (West Coast)

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 2-3: Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Millstream Speedway (Findlay, OH)

Friday, Oct. 9: Mansfield Speedway (Mansfield, OH)

Saturday, Oct. 10: Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Friday, Oct. 16: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Saturday, Oct. 17: TBA

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24: Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR)

Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 4-7: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, NC)