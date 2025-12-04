KODY SWANSON NAMED ﻿USAC SILVER CROWN SERIES DIRECTOR

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 4, 2025)………Kody Swanson is the most decorated driver in the history of USAC Silver Crown racing, but for the 2026 season, he will take on a new role within the series.

Swanson has been named USAC Silver Crown Series Director heading into the 2026 racing season. His duties will consist of coordinating with race teams, track promoters and on scheduling in the short term with the long term in mind.

“Over time, this is something I’ve wanted to help with, specifically the USAC Silver Crown Series, and USAC in general,” Swanson stated about his new position. “This is the series I love.”

Swanson’s concentration is on “filling the gaps” in order to strengthen the series in a way that benefits everyone involved from the teams and drivers to the racetracks and to the race fans. That includes getting more teams to more racetracks and fortifying relationships with promoters to grow together in a way that is sustainable now and into the future.

“I think it’s hugely important,” Swanson said. “I was a race fan first because I was there to watch my dad (Mike Swanson) race supermodifieds, which was my introduction to the sport,” Swanson recalled. “Eventually, I got the chance to become a competitor, which is an opportunity I never thought I’d get. That’s what led to my joy of the sport. I’ve enjoyed it from so many roles that have all led to this point and have taken me to the Silver Crown series.”

Few individuals possess the appreciation of the history and importance of the series more than Kody Swanson, an asset he will carry with him in his new role.

“As a competitor, USAC Silver Crown racing my absolute favorite and there are so many things I love about the series that make it unique to short track open wheel racing, and the ways it connects to the tradition and history of our sport,” Swanson stated. “I took it so seriously, I’ve structured so many years of my racing career all around competing in this series specifically, and it personally became my favorite series.”

Behind the wheel in USAC Silver Crown competition, Swanson has achieved a record setting eight championships, 49 victories and 59 pole positions, all of which rank number one in series history. However, as the series director, Swanson will take a step back from competing in USAC Silver Crown events.

“It’s important enough to me to put the driving part aside for the series I love, and to be a part of the future and direction of it by helping our competitors get to enjoy it the same way I did.”

Swanson still plans to compete in sprint car and midget racing events outside of the USAC banner, but in terms of the champ cars, the 37-year-old Swanson’s focus is on his new capacity, and he feels like the timing is just right to take on the task.

“I love the sport and series so much; it’s something I want to be involved in,” Swanson said. “I feel like, at this point in my career, I’ve been involved in various capacities, whether it was working on cars or helping teams with sponsorship or even having a family team on the west coast. I’ve learned a lot about the different areas and I feel like I can be helpful in this role”

Tommie Estes, who served as the USAC Silver Crown Series Director from 2023-2025, will transition to promoting Putnamville, Indiana’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway on a full-time basis.