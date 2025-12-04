POWRi National Midget League Unveils 2026 Schedule Featuring Marquee Events and Multi-State Tour

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (12/3/25) – The POWRi National Midget League is set for an action-packed 2026 campaign, releasing a schedule that features iconic events, destination venues, and a balanced slate of early-spring, summer, and fall racing across multiple states.

The season kicks off with the always-anticipated Turnpike Challenge, returning March 12–14 with three nights in Oklahoma featuring stops at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa and Port City Raceway in Tulsa. This traditional opener once again sets the tone for a year loaded with high-profile racing.

After a three night Oklahoma stand, it’s off to Texas for the first ever national midget event at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

May brings the Spring Shuffle at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on May 1–2, followed by a trip to Doe Run Raceway and Southern Illinois Raceway later in the month. The league then heads to Illinois for the Cornfield Combat at Macon Speedway on June 5–6.

One of the cornerstone stretches of the schedule is the inaugural Sooner SpeedWeek which spans five nights at four facilities, July 22–26, with stops at Creek County Speedway, I-44 Speedway, Port City Raceway, and Tulsa Speedway, showcasing some of the most competitive racing in the region.

August highlights the Summer Sendoff at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex before the league returns to Port City Raceway for a trio of popular fall dates: the DRC Sooner State 55 and the Meents Memorial on October 8–10.

Closing out the outdoor season, the POWRi National Midgets roll into I-44 Speedway for the Throwdown in Thunder Town on October 23–24 wrapping up the 2026 national points campaign.

The 2026 season concludes indoors on December 19 at the prestigious Junior Knepper 55 inside the Southern Illinois Center—one of the most celebrated midget events of the winter season.

Events marked with an asterisk (*) will run in conjunction with the POWRi West Midget League, whose schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

For full event details, updates, and coverage throughout the 2026 season, visit POWRi.com

All 2026 POWRi National Midget League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com