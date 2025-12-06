All Star Circuit of Champions Release 2026 Schedule

By Rachel Wynkoop

FREMONT, OH (November 25, 2025) – The Napa Auto Parts All Star

Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline returns in 2026 with a 32 race schedule across five

states that boasts more than $1,000,000 in a-main prize money.

The 2026 season will kick off with the traditional Attica Raceway Park Spring Nationals on April

10th and 11th. The Attica Raceway Park Spring Nationals have been a fixture on the All Star

schedule since 1992. This is the first of three events in 2026 at the Attica, Ohio track. The All

Stars return on Friday, June 12th for the first night of the 44th Annual Overwatch Precision Ohio

Sprint Speedweek and again on Friday, September 4th for Attica Ambush.

Teams can look forward to the biggest payouts of the year during two newly added Indiana

events in May. During the weekend of May 8-9, the All Stars head to Kokomo Speedway. Friday

night’s a-main will pay $10,000 to win and Saturday’s a-main pays $15,000 to win. The All Stars

then return to Indiana on May 29th at Lawrenceburg Speedway for a $12,000 to win feature.

This is the first visit to the Lawrenceburg, Indiana track since 2010.

June brings the annual trip to Central Pennsylvania for the All Stars. On Friday, June 5th, they

head to Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania for the $8,000 to win Lynn

Paxton EMMR Legends Classic. Followed up by the $8,000 to win Elijah Hawkins Memorial at

Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Also during June is the 44th Annual Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek. Kicking off at

Attica Raceway Park on Friday, June 12th, the All Stars will travel to eight tracks in nine nights

across the state with the $10,000 to win finale at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe on Saturday,

June 20th. This year, Wednesday, June 17th is held as a rain date for events during the first half

of Speedweek.

After a successful event at Stateline Speedway in 2025, the All Stars have added a two-night

event at the Jamestown, New York track on August 7th and 8th. Friday night’s $5,000 to win

race will be followed by a $10,00 to win on Saturday.

This season, the All Stars make three trips to Michigan. Starting on Friday, July 31st at Hartford

Speedway in Hartford then again on Friday, August 21st at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa and

Saturday, August 22nd at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy. All three nights in Michigan are

$7,500 to win.

September will be another big money month for the All Stars. During the weekend of September

5-6, they head to Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio for the Pete Jacobs Memorial. This

year the Pete Jacobs Memorial has been expanded to a two-night event paying $5,000 to win

on Friday and $10,000 to win on Saturday. To end September, the All Stars return to Fremont

Speedway in Fremont, Ohio for the two-night Jim Ford Classic paying $5,000 to win on Friday

and $10,000 to win on Saturday.

The All Stars cap their season at Waynesfield Raceway Park, Waynesfield, Ohio, on Saturday,

October 3rd for the $10,000 to win season championship night.

All events will be streamed live on FloRacing. Visit www.floracing.com for subscription

information to gain access to live and archived events.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in

regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging

talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More

than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing

alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement

parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has

built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday

drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the

right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in

high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,

Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in

engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is

committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion

vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Overwatch Precision

Overwatch Precision is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance firearm

components, specializing in flat-faced Glock triggers, weapon accessories, and

precision-engineered gun parts for discerning users. With a commitment to thoughtful,

purposeful design, Overwatch Precision pushes the limits of innovation, ensuring that every

product meets the highest standards of functionality and reliability. For more information, visit

overwatchprecision.com.

2026 All Star Circuit of Champions Schedule

Friday, April 10, 2026 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, Ohio

Saturday, April 11, 2026 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, Ohio

Saturday, April 18, 2026 – Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, Ohio

Friday, May 8, 2026 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday, May 9, 2026 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday, May 23, 2026 – Michael’s Mercer Raceway – Mercer, Pennsylvania

Sunday, May 24, 2026 – Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, Ohio

Friday, May 29, 2026 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Friday, June 5, 2026 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 6, 2026 – Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

*Friday, June 12, 2026 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, Ohio

*Saturday, June 13, 2026 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, Ohio

*Sunday, June 14, 2026 – Millstream Speedway – Findlay, Ohio

*Monday, June 15, 2026 – Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, Ohio

*Tuesday, June 16, 2026 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

*Wednesday, June 17, 2026 – Rain Date

*Thursday, June 18, 2026 – Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, Ohio

*Friday, June 19, 2026 – Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

*Saturday, June 20, 2026 – Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, Ohio

Friday, July 31, 2026 – Hartford Speedway – Hartford, Michigan

Friday, August 7, 2026 – Stateline Speedway – Jamestown, New York

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – Stateline Speedway – Jamestown, New York

Friday, August 21, 2026 – I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, Michigan

Saturday, August 22, 2026 – Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, Michigan

Friday, August 28, 2026 – Freedom Motorsports Park – Delevan, New York

Saturday, August 29, 2026 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, Ohio

Friday, September 4, 2026 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, Ohio

Saturday, September 5, 2026 – Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, Ohio

Sunday, September 6, 2026 – Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, Ohio

Friday, September 18, 2026 – Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, September 19, 2026 – Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

Friday, October 2, 2026 – Michael’s Mercer Raceway – Mercer, Pennsylvania

Saturday, October 3, 2026 – Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, Ohio

*Ohio Sprint Speedweek