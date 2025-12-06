ASCS Adding Midwest Region, Gunsmoke Region in 2026

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 5, 2025) — The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) is expanding its footprint with the addition of two more regional 360 Sprint Car series in 2026.

The ASCS Gunsmoke Region, featuring races around Western and Central Kansas, and ASCS Midwest Region, covering multiple states in the Midwest and the American Heartland, will be the new additions next year, joining the Frontier, Hurricane Area Super Sprints, Northern Plains, Western Plains and Sooner regions.

The ASCS Midwest Region, which originally operated from 2005–2014, will be revived under the direction of Chris Eccles. The Nebraska native served as Series Director of the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series from 2022 until its recent disbandment.

A slate of 10-12 races is currently planned for the Midwest Region’s resurgence, as well as a year-end points fund. A full schedule, including standard purse details, will be announced in the coming weeks.

During Eccles’ time helping to grow Sprint Car racing around America’s Heartland, he’s garnered a positive reputation among drivers and promoters for his dedication to the sport and said he’s excited to bring his hard-working attributes to ASCS in 2026.

“I’m looking to get the right partners involved,” Eccles said. “I’m looking to be as up-front as possible, find the right promoters that I can help grow — not only their facility, but trying to get 360 Sprint Car racing back as a stronghold in the area. I’m looking forward to working with their marketing partners and trying to work with everyone in the surrounding region to help grow and rebuild this sport.”

The Midwest Region ran its first races in 2005 and crowned Nebraska local favorite Billy Alley as its first champion. Fellow Midwesterners Toby Chapman, Natalie Sather, Jack Dover, Jason Danley, and Eric Lutz also went on to be champions before Alley was crowned with his second title in the region’s final year of competition. Missouri veteran Brian Brown won 26 Midwest Region races in his career and currently sits atop the Series’ all-time wins list.

The Gunsmoke Region will be run under the direction of Dodge City Raceway Park promoter Kyler Fetters. The Kansas native has been an active promoter of ASCS events in the state for several years at Dodge City, in addition to his stint at WaKeeney Speedway from 2020–2022.

The Series currently has plans for a slate of approximately 10 races. A standard purse of $2,000-to-win and $400-to-start has been set, as well as a points fund totaling $7,500. A complete schedule of events will be unveiled at a later date.

“We’ve seen the need for 360 racing in our area,” Fetters said. “With the growing demand for the 360 division to be here in Western Kansas and the surrounding area, we felt like it was a good time to expand this. We want to keep this to where the racetracks can bring in a 360 Sprint Car series at an affordable price and put on a good show for the fans.

“We’re excited to be part of ASCS because of their rule package. We feel like it’s a fair, honest organization, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

The ASCS Gunsmoke Region staff thanks its partners at Shield Protection and Hoosier Racing Tire for their support.

Anyone with questions about the new regions can contact Chris Eccles at (443) 289-0225 and Kyler Fetters at (620) 393–5450.