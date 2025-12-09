Hoosier Racing Tire Named Official Tire Provider of Race for The Million

By Misha Geisert/Sarah Tonsmeire

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (December 8, 2025) – Race For The Million announced today that Hoosier Racing Tire has been named the Official Tire Provider of Race For The Million (RFTM) for the 2026 season.

The partnership unites the industry’s leading sprint car tire manufacturer with the newest series in sprint car racing that is set to award $1 million in total purse and points fund payout across four marquee events in Florida, Michigan, and Colorado.

RFTM Promoter Steve Lewis enthusiastically welcomed the partnership and said, “Having Hoosier Racing Tire be the Race For The Million tire supplier is a huge benefit for the four-race series. They supply a top-notch pavement racing tire product, and their individual distributors provide excellent at track service for participants. It is our objective not only to present an exciting, winged pavement sprint car program for the fans but also to ensure that the Race For The Million participants are treated to a well-organized and fun racing experience and our partner Hoosier Racing Tire will certainly help accomplish this objective.”

RFTM promises to showcase four full entertainment events featuring the best in pavement sprint car racing, attracting top-tier drivers from all over North America. Hoosier Racing Tire will play a crucial role in ensuring optimal performances in all four RFTM events while providing the highly competitive tire compounds that the Hoosier brand is synonymous with in the sport.

“Supporting Race For The Million is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Paul Menting, VP of Sales, Hoosier Racing Tire. “Hoosier has been synonymous with sprint car racing for decades, and our history in this style of competition runs deep. The intensity of 410-Winged Pavement Sprint Car racing demands absolute tire confidence, and we’re proud to provide the performance teams and drivers can rely on.”

The four-race RFTM series kicks off on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. On June 3, the series moves to Owosso (Mich.) Motorsports Park followed by a July 25 event at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich. RFTM concludes on Aug. 22 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacano, Colo., where the final race champion and point fund winner will be crowned.

About Race for the Million

The Race for the Million is a bold new chapter in 410-Winged Pavement Sprint Car racing, bringing fresh energy and excitement to pavement ovals across the nation. The brainchild of owner/founder Richard Fieler, the series hits legendary short tracks in four states bringing heart-pounding, wheel-to-wheel action and a full-scale entertainment experience that redefines the traditional Saturday night experience at the races. The 2026 season features a four-race event schedule with a total purse payout and point fund of $1 Million. FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, will provide exclusive live coverage of each event. For more information regarding the Race for the Million, visit www.raceforthemillion.com. Fans can also follow our social channels for up-to-date information on X at @race4themillion, Instagram at @race4themillion, Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/RFTMFacebook and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@race4themillion.

About Hoosier Racing Tire

Hoosier Racing Tire, the largest race tire manufacturer in the world, has continually promoted passion, pride, and success in the racing industry since 1957. Based in Plymouth, Ind. its state-of-the-art facility, including a fully integrated technology and R&D center, is solely dedicated to engineering, designing, supporting, and manufacturing the over 1,000 different types of racing and high-performance tires currently produced. Instilled with the heritage of champions, Hoosier utilizes a model sales and distribution network to deliver winning results globally. Hoosier Racing Tire is a 100% subsidiary of Continental AG.