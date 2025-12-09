KASEY COLER APPOINTED ﻿AS USAC’S NEW PRESIDENT/CEO

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 8, 2025)………Kasey Coler has been appointed as the President/CEO of the United States Auto Club, effective January 1, 2026.

Coler comes to USAC after serving the last nine years as the Vice President of track management and operation for the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and as the general manager of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

A native of Michigan who now resides in central Indiana, Coler will oversee all of USAC’s motorsports entities in circle track, off road, power sports and road racing.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to join the USAC team,” said Coler, who was USAC’s 2022 Race Organizer of the Year. “With the scope of USAC’s history, its strong presence and its bright future, I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Coler becomes the 10th president of the United States Auto Club dating back to its founding in September 1955 and is thrilled to lead USAC’s next chapter founded on tradition while also continuing to build upon the foundation that has been constructed over the years and decades.

“I am really impressed with what has been built over the past 18 years under Kevin Miller’s vision and drive,” Coler stated. “It’s a really good team and I look forward to focusing on continuous improvement across the various USAC platforms.”

Kevin Miller, who has served as USAC’s President/CEO since December 1, 2007, will step into a new role as the President of the Automobile Competition Committee of the United States (ACCUS-FIA) beginning January 1, 2026. The role at ACCUS places Miller as the USA representative on the global motorsports footprint, representing member clubs such as NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, NHRA, SCCA and USAC with the FIA and in Washington, D.C.

Miller will also lead U.S. Race Management, the USA’s delegated sporting authority for FIA World Championship events such as Formula 1 and will be directly involved with all FIA World Championship events held in the United States, including Formula 1, Formula E, WEC and WRC. He will also be among the leaders working alongside lobbyists in Washington, D.C. regarding the political and regulatory issues that impact clubs, tracks, and the future of motorsports in the United States.

In addition to spending much of the last decade in leadership roles at IRP and NHRA, Coler’s background consists of marketing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Vice President of Marketing at INDYCAR and Vice President of Marketing with the Professional Bull Riders. Coler is a 2004 graduate of Indiana University.

Coler’s personal background in motorsports is diverse. Similarly, USAC is the most diversified sanctioning body in the motorsports world, with more than 20,000 annual competitors, and a footprint spanning the globe. That aspect has Coler particularly excited.

“I’ve devoted quite a bit of time to understanding USAC’s extensive history,” Coler said. “USAC has played a key role in many major historical events, all while working closely with other sanctioning bodies. That’s pretty darn exciting.”

Meanwhile, Miller is proud to become the first USAC President to move into a position beyond USAC and to lead ACCUS, which epitomizes USAC’s respect in the world’s motorsports scene, after leading the charge in orchestrating the expansive growth and diversity of USAC racing programs to include Road Racing, Powersports, Off-Road, Rally and youth racing.

Miller enhanced USAC with new business entities such as the additions of International Snowmobile Racing (ISR), American Rally Association (ARA), Wyrk_Space and Al Kamel North America. Under Miller’s leadership, he oversaw the revitalized new USAC headquarters in Speedway and the construction of the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He too is excited about what the future of USAC holds with Coler at the helm.

“I am super proud of what the USAC team has accomplished over the past 18 years,” Miller said. “What makes this transition easier is knowing how strong our team is to carry us into the future. Kasey is someone who understands racing, understands people and understands USAC. He will bring new energy, new ideas, and new opportunities, and I trust him fully to carry USAC forward.”