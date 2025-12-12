Kevin Nouse Named Williams Grove Race Director

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway has named Kevin Nouse of Mechanicsburg as oval Race Director, effective immediately.

Nouse brings nearly thirty years behind the wheel and several seasons as a track and series official to the post for the 2026 season.

Most recently, Nouse served as Series Director for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints for the 2023 season and before that in the capacity of tech official for the series.

He also served at Williams Grove as a track official during the 2021 season.

Nouse will oversee and direct all aspects of the weekly Williams Grove Speedway racing programs in an effort to streamline processes while producing a more fan and racer friendly racing experience.

“My goal coming in is to give Williams Grove some structure and improve the organization of the racing program and then to run an overall expedited program,” Nouse says.

Now 53, Nouse owns five career 358 sprint track titles at Williams Grove and 24 career wins in the division to go along with a pair of wins at the track in 410 sprint competition.

“My goal every week is to run the program as efficiently as possible, similar to the fashion that a national series sanctioned event would be run,” he says.

“It’s an honor for me to be at Williams Grove. It’s my home track and I’ve been going to the Grove since I was a kid. I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

Nouse is currently conducting a total review of the speedway rulebook and technical specifications and hopes for its release in the very near future.