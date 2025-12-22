Thomas Meseraull Masterful in Jr Knepper Win with POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

Du Quoin, IL. (12/20/25) Thomas Meseraull would use late-race heroics to earn his tenth career feature win while battling inside the Southern Illinois Center with the POWRi National Midget League after leading the final ten laps of the feature event honoring an industry icon at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Speedy on-track excitement with forty-five talented entries in the POWRi National Midgets would find Brylee Kilmer start the action off with the quick-time of 9.658-second lap as Chris Andrews, Kole Kirkman, Christopher Bell, Zach Daum, Kale Drake, and Thomas Meseraull would each notch the heat racing wins with Devon Dobie and Gunnar Pike prevailing in the semi-feature events.

Bringing the feature field to green flag action would find the high-point qualifier Zach Daum and Brylee Kilmer battle as the green flag flew, with Zach Daum gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Trey Marcham, Thomas Meseraull, Daniel Robinson, and Brylee Kilmer all kept pace inside the early top five.

Leading steadily, Zach Daum would appear in fine form inside the Southern Illinois Center as the laps ticked away, with Thomas Meseraull, Trey Marham, Frank Flud, Daniel Robinson, Christopher Bell, Chris Andrews, Corbin Rueschenberg, and Kole Kirkman contending inside the top ten around the halfway point of the feature.

Using precision driving through lap traffic, Thomas Meseraull would strike for the top spot with only ten laps remaining as Zach Daum stayed within striking distance while keeping Trey Marcham, Frank Flud, and Daniel Robinson at bay inside the top five.

Holding steady over a late-race restart, Thomas Meseraull would not be denied in earning his second POWRi National Midget feature win inside the Southern Illinois Center over the past three years.

“This Ford was hooked up and ripping’ tonight,” said a thrilled Thomas Meseraull inside the Southern Illinois Center. Adding, “Feels great to finally get it done in 2025 after having a rough year. This place can turn into bumper cars, and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get it done here.”

Remaining up front early-leader of thirty laps, Zach Daum would place runner-up with Trey Marcham finalizing the podium placements. Hard-charging from starting nineteenth, Kyle Jones would finish fourth with Daniel Robinson rounding out the POWRi National Midget League top five finishers in the Jr Knepper 55 at Du Quoin.

POWRi National Midgets | Southern Illinois Center | 12/20/25:

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 6-Brylee Kilmer(9.658)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 95-Chris Andrews

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 67-Kole Kirkman

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 21-Christopher Bell

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 5 Winner: 4-Kale Drake

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 7S-Thomas Meseraull

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 23-Devon Dobie

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 71C-Gunnar Pike

Flying A Motorsports High Point Qualifier: 5D-Zach Daum

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 7TX-Kyle Jones(15)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 7S-Thomas Meseraull

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/588672

TRD A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 7S-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 4. 7TX-Kyle Jones[19]; 5. 57-Daniel Robinson[7]; 6. 81F-Frank Flud[6]; 7. 95-Chris Andrews[10]; 8. 6-Brylee Kilmer[4]; 9. 17R-Rylan Gray[15]; 10. 14J-Wout Hoffmans[22]; 11. 23-Devon Dobie[17]; 12. 77J-John Klabunde[21]; 13. 67-Kole Kirkman[8]; 14. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[12]; 15. 15-RJ Corson[16]; 16. 23T-Ashton Thompson[13]; 17. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[14]; 18. 21-Christopher Bell[9]; 19. 7G-Parker Perry[11]; 20. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[20]; 21. 4-Kale Drake[2]; 22. 71C-Gunnar Pike[18]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie[1]; 2. 7TX-Kyle Jones[2]; 3. 77J-John Klabunde[3]; 4. 55-Ryan Bowers[5]; 5. 91-Mitchell Davis[10]; 6. 30-Matt Johnson[11]; 7. 20W-Cody Weisensel[6]; 8. 81G-Tony Helton[9]; 9. 35-Tyler Robbins[15]; 10. 35S-Chris Hartman[4]; 11. 56X-Mark Chisholm[7]; 12. 56-Bill Johnson[8]; 13. 22S-Brian Strane Jr[13]; 14. (DNS) 31-Tommy Colburn; 15. (DNS) 48-Eric Webber

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature2 (15 Laps): 1. 71C-Gunnar Pike[2]; 2. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[3]; 3. 14J-Wout Hoffmans[4]; 4. 5-Matt Lux[6]; 5. 77-Bret Klabunde[7]; 6. 3T-Gage Trube[5]; 7. 36-Chris Baue[8]; 8. 91J-Jimmy Sivia[11]; 9. 16-Harley Burns[9]; 10. 99-Jan Evans[10]; 11. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]; 12. (DNS) 10-Trevor Serbus; 13. (DNS) 44-Tom Davies; 14. (DNS) 7T-Adam Taylor

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 95-Chris Andrews[1]; 2. 23T-Ashton Thompson[2]; 3. 23-Devon Dobie[3]; 4. 71C-Gunnar Pike[6]; 5. 14J-Wout Hoffmans[4]; 6. 56-Bill Johnson[7]; 7. 99-Jan Evans[5]; 8. 10-Trevor Serbus[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 67-Kole Kirkman[2]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[4]; 3. 15-RJ Corson[3]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[8]; 5. 77-Bret Klabunde[1]; 6. 81G-Tony Helton[5]; 7. 30-Matt Johnson[6]; 8. (DNS) 44-Tom Davies

Auto Meter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Christopher Bell[1]; 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[2]; 3. 17R-Rylan Gray[3]; 4. 7TX-Kyle Jones[4]; 5. 5-Matt Lux[5]; 6. 91-Mitchell Davis[6]; 7. 91J-Jimmy Sivia[7]; 8. 31-Tommy Colburn[8]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 6-Brylee Kilmer[4]; 3. 71B-Braxton Cummings[2]; 4. 55-Ryan Bowers[1]; 5. 20W-Cody Weisensel[6]; 6. 36-Chris Baue[5]; 7. (DNS) 48-Eric Webber

Advanced Racing Susp. Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake[3]; 2. 81F-Frank Flud[4]; 3. 7G-Parker Perry[6]; 4. 35S-Chris Hartman[5]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[1]; 6. (DNS) 22S-Brian Strane Jr; 7. (DNS) 7T-Adam Taylor

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 7S-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 2. 57-Daniel Robinson[4]; 3. 77J-John Klabunde[1]; 4. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[5]; 5. 3T-Gage Trube[6]; 6. 16-Harley Burns[2]; 7. (DNS) 35-Tyler Robbins

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 14J-Wout Hoffmans, 00:10.060[4]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:10.111[8]; 3. 23T-Ashton Thompson, 00:10.496[6]; 4. 95-Chris Andrews, 00:10.498[1]; 5. 99-Jan Evans, 00:11.243[5]; 6. 71C-Gunnar Pike, 00:11.736[2]; 7. 56-Bill Johnson, 00:11.804[7]; 8. 10-Trevor Serbus, 01:00.000[3]

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:09.702[3]; 2. 15-RJ Corson, 00:10.004[5]; 3. 67-Kole Kirkman, 00:10.370[4]; 4. 77-Bret Klabunde, 00:10.823[8]; 5. 81G-Tony Helton, 00:10.959[6]; 6. 30-Matt Johnson, 01:00.000[7]; 7. 44-Tom Davies, 01:01.000[1]; 8. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 01:02.000[2]

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 7TX-Kyle Jones, 00:09.806[5]; 2. 17R-Rylan Gray, 00:09.987[2]; 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden, 00:10.004[8]; 4. 21-Christopher Bell, 00:10.019[7]; 5. 5-Matt Lux, 00:10.098[1]; 6. 91-Mitchell Davis, 00:10.249[4]; 7. 91J-Jimmy Sivia, 00:10.318[6]; 8. 31-Tommy Colburn, 00:11.980[3]

Start2Finish Qualifying 4: 1. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:09.658[5]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:09.687[3]; 3. 71B-Braxton Cummings, 00:10.150[6]; 4. 55-Ryan Bowers, 00:10.150[7]; 5. 36-Chris Baue, 00:10.329[1]; 6. 20W-Cody Weisensel, 00:11.136[2]; 7. 48-Eric Webber, 01:00.000[4]

Start2Finish Qualifying 5: 1. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:09.830[5]; 2. 4-Kale Drake, 00:09.881[6]; 3. 22S-Brian Strane Jr, 00:10.105[7]; 4. 56X-Mark Chisholm, 00:10.108[4]; 5. 35S-Chris Hartman, 00:10.467[1]; 6. 7G-Parker Perry, 00:10.643[3]; 7. 7T-Adam Taylor, 01:00.000[2]

Start2Finish Qualifying 6: 1. 57-Daniel Robinson, 00:09.874[6]; 2. 7S-Thomas Meseraull, 00:09.881[1]; 3. 16-Harley Burns, 00:10.246[5]; 4. 77J-John Klabunde, 00:10.318[4]; 5. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen, 00:10.393[7]; 6. 3T-Gage Trube, 00:10.399[2]; 7. 35-Tyler Robbins, 01:00.000[3]

