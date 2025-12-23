BOXING DAY BONANZA AT THE BRIDGE

Nominations are locked in for the first round of Brandt Australia Sprintcar Speedweek at Murray Machining & Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway this Friday night, December 26th.

The series will see 19 PRO contracted teams take part, along with a number of Semi and Casual teams for what hopes to be the most spectacular Speedweek series yet.

Defending champion Lachlan McHugh leads a stellar line-up of Aussies, with further contracted drivers including Brock Hallett, Jy Corbet, Grant Anderson, Marcus Dumesny and New Zealand’s Max Guilford.

While the semi and casual entries continue to build, including Matt Egel, Kinser Claridge, Bradley Vaughan along with USA hard charger TJ Stutts.

A good field of Modlites will be in support action for their Xmas Kup.

Gates open at 4pm, with on track action from 6pm, with tickets on sale now via: www.speedwaytickets.com.au

EVENT DETAILS:

Brandt Sprintcar Speedweek

Friday, December 26th (Boxing Day)

Plus Modlites Xmas Kup

Gates Open 4pm

On Track Action from 6pm

Tickets: www.speedwaytickets.com.au

Livestream: www.clayperview.com