Jadan Bowling named NSCHoF Winged 360 Sprint Car Rookie of the Year

From Pete Walton

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – December 23, 2025 – Congratulations go out to Jadan Bowling of Holden Beach, North Carolina,on being honored as the 2025 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Rookie of the Year.

Bowling, who turned 20 years old during the 2025 racing season, competes regularly with the United Sprint Car Series presented by Hoosier Race Tire, primarily in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series, where he was a three-time feature winner during his inaugural season competing in 360-winged sprint cars.

Bowling’s impressive Rookie campaign with the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour resulted in 8 top ten and six top five finishes, including the three stops in the USCS Victory Lane at Carolina Speedway, Deep South Speedway, and Dixie Speedway.

Bowling additionally won a Top Gun Sprints main event at Volusia Speedway Park in September to place four wins on his impressive first-year scorecard.

You may follow Jadan Bowling at Jadan Bowling or Jadan Bowling Racing on Facebook. For more information about the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by Hoosier Race Tire winged sprint cars, please go to www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097. You may also follow and like USCS Racing on Facebook. You may also follow USCS on X, formerly Twitter @uscsracing and on TikTok at @uscs.racing