2025 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar. The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
2024 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar
Last updated at September 16, 2024 at 9:25 am
|Date
|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|9/19/2024
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Fall Classic
|9/19/2024
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Fall Classic
|9/20/2024
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/20/2024
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|9/20/2024
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jim Hall Memorial
|9/20/2024
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|9/20/2024
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|4-Crown Nationals
|9/20/2024
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Be4theCrowns
|9/20/2024
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|9/20/2024
|Gladstone Speedway
|Benaraby, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Harbour City Thunda
|9/20/2024
|Gladstone Speedway
|Benaraby, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Harbour City Thunda
|9/20/2024
|Hattiesburg Speedway
|Hattiesburg, MS
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|9/20/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/20/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|9/20/2024
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, PA
|USA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Fall Fest
|9/20/2024
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|USA
|Midget Cars
|9/20/2024
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|USA
|Speed Tour Sprint Cars
|Sportsman Classic
|9/20/2024
|Outlaw Motor Speedway
|Oktaha, OK
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|9/20/2024
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|USA
|Empire Super Sprints
|Outlaw Fall Nationals
|9/20/2024
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|9/20/2024
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|Red River Sprint Series
|9/20/2024
|Salt City Speedway
|Hutchinson, KS
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|9/20/2024
|Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park
|Virgil, NY
|USA
|CRSA Sprints
|9/20/2024
|Sycamore Speedway
|Sycamore, IL
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|9/20/2024
|Thunderbird Speedway
|Muskogee, OK
|USA
|ASCS Sooner Region
|9/20/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Dennis Roth Classic
|9/20/2024
|Unity Raceway
|Unity, ME
|USA
|Sprint Cars of New England
|9/20/2024
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Kevin Gobrecht Challenge
|9/20/2024
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kevin Gobrecht Challenge
|9/20/2024
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Fall Classic
|9/20/2024
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Fall Classic
|9/21/2024
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|Western Midget Racing
|9/21/2024
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|Super Sportsman Tour
|9/21/2024
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Twin 20's
|9/21/2024
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|9/21/2024
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|USA
|Xtreme Dirt Midget Association
|9/21/2024
|Bemidji Speedway
|Bemidji, MN
|USA
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series - Traditional
|Stampede
|9/21/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|United Racing Club
|9/21/2024
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|CAN
|Ontario Traditional Sprints
|9/21/2024
|Creek County Speedway
|Saplupa, OK
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|9/21/2024
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|9/21/2024
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Don Rehm Classic
|9/21/2024
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|4-Crown Nationals
|9/21/2024
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|4-Crown Nationals
|9/21/2024
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|4-Crown Nationals
|9/21/2024
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|9/21/2024
|Farmington Empire Speedway
|Farmington, MO
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Gladstone Speedway
|Benaraby, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Harbour City Thunda
|9/21/2024
|Gladstone Speedway
|Benaraby, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Harbour City Thunda
|9/21/2024
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Honor Speedway
|Pueblo, CO
|USA
|ASCS Western Region
|9/21/2024
|I-76 Speedway
|Fort Morgan, CO
|USA
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Ken Clark Memorial
|9/21/2024
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, PA
|USA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Fall Fest
|9/21/2024
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Longdale Speedway
|Longdale, OK
|USA
|ASCS Sooner Region
|9/21/2024
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|USA
|350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
|9/21/2024
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|USA
|Must See Racing Lites
|9/21/2024
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|USA
|Midget Cars
|9/21/2024
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|USA
|Speed Tour Sprint Cars
|Pink Lady Classic
|9/21/2024
|Monadnock Speedway
|Winchester, NH
|USA
|NEMA Lites
|9/21/2024
|Natrual Bridge Speedway
|Natural Bridge, VA
|USA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|9/21/2024
|Nevada Speedway
|Nevada, MO
|USA
|Mo-Kan IMCA Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|USSA Kenyon Midgets
|9/21/2024
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|9/21/2024
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|9/21/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|Young Guns
|9/21/2024
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|USA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Adobe Cup
|9/21/2024
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|USA
|United Sprint League
|9/21/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Wigned 305 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lou Blaney Memorial
|9/21/2024
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|9/21/2024
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|9/21/2024
|South Sound Speedway
|Rochester, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|USA
|350 Supermodifieds
|Season Championship
|9/21/2024
|Stockton 99 Speedway
|Stockton, CA
|USA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|9/21/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Dennis Roth Classic
|9/21/2024
|Unity Raceway
|Unity, ME
|USA
|Sprint Cars of New England
|9/21/2024
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|9/21/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Senior Sprints
|9/21/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Ventura Racing Association
|9/21/2024
|White Mountain Motorsports Park
|Woodstock, NH
|USA
|New England Supermodified Series
|9/21/2024
|Willamette Speedway
|Lebanon, OR
|USA
|Wingless Sprint Series
|9/21/2024
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Fall Classic
|9/22/2024
|Bemidji Speedway
|Bemidji, MN
|USA
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series - Traditional
|Stampede
|9/22/2024
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|USA
|350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
|9/27/2024
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown, DE
|USA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|9/27/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Thunder on the Downs
|9/27/2024
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/27/2024
|Mississippi Thunder Speedway
|Fountain City, WI
|USA
|Interstate Racing Association
|9/27/2024
|Moler Raceway Park
|Williamsburg, OH
|USA
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|9/27/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|9/27/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|ASCS vs USCS Short Track Challenge
|9/27/2024
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Fall Nationals
|9/27/2024
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|9/27/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|CAN
|Ontario Traditional Sprints
|9/27/2024
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|USA
|CRSA Sprints
|9/27/2024
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|9/27/2024
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|9/27/2024
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|USA
|Sprint Invaders Association
|360 Fall Haul
|9/28/2024
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|Bay Cities Racing Association
|9/28/2024
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|9/28/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Rumble in the Hills
|9/28/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Rumble in the Hills
|9/28/2024
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|Indy's Best of Sprints
|9/28/2024
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|USA
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|9/28/2024
|El Paso County Speedway
|Calhan, CO
|USA
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|El Paso County Speedway
|Calhan, CO
|USA
|ASCS Western Region
|9/28/2024
|Farmington Empire Speedway
|Farmington, MO
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Florence Speedway
|Florence, KY
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|USA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|9/28/2024
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown, MD
|USA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown, MD
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|9/28/2024
|Hagerstown Speedway
|Hagerstown, MD
|USA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|9/28/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Thunder on the Downs
|9/28/2024
|I-70 Motorsports Park
|Odessa, MO
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|9/28/2024
|I-70 Motorsports Park
|Odessa, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Indianapolis Speedrome
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|USSA Kenyon Midgets
|9/28/2024
|Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|USA
|CRSA Sprints
|9/28/2024
|Laurens County Speedway
|Laurens, SC
|USA
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|9/28/2024
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Weldon Sterner Memorial
|9/28/2024
|Lonestar Speedway
|Kilgore, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|USA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|Harvest Classic
|9/28/2024
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|USA
|Supermodifieds
|Harvest Classic
|9/28/2024
|Michael's Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|USA
|TBA
|9/28/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|USA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Adobe Cup II
|9/28/2024
|Pithara Speedway
|Pithara, WA
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|John Green Memorial
|9/28/2024
|Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Interstate Racing Association
|Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships
|9/28/2024
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships
|9/28/2024
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships
|9/28/2024
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Red Hill Raceway
|Sumner, IL
|USA
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|9/28/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|9/28/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|ASCS vs USCS Short Track Challenge
|9/28/2024
|Salina Highbanks Speedway
|Pryor Creek, OK
|USA
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|9/28/2024
|Shadyhill Speedway
|Medaryville, IN
|USA
|American Sprint Car Tour
|9/28/2024
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|9/28/2024
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Fall Nationals
|9/28/2024
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|Southern Ontario Motor Speedway
|Merlin, ONT
|CAN
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|9/28/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|9/28/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|CAN
|Ontario Traditional Sprints
|9/28/2024
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|USA
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|9/28/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Senior Sprints
|9/28/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Ventura Racing Association
|9/28/2024
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatchee, WA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|10/1/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Mid-Week Money Series
|10/4/2024
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|USA
|Big Sky Wingless Sprints
|10/4/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|10/4/2024
|Carolina Speedway
|Gastonia, NC
|USA
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|10/4/2024
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|10/4/2024
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|10/4/2024
|Fulton Speedway
|Fulton, NY
|USA
|Empire Super Sprints
|Outlaw 200 Weekend
|10/4/2024
|Humberstone Speedway
|Port Colborne, ONT
|CAN
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|10/4/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Ron Milton Race of Champions
|10/4/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series
|Ron Milton Race of Champions
|10/4/2024
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|USA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Cotton Classic
|10/4/2024
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|10/4/2024
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|USA
|Maverick Winged Sprint Car Series
|10/4/2024
|Michael's Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|USA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Little Guy Nationals
|10/4/2024
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|USA
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|10/4/2024
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Williams Grove National Open
|10/5/2024
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USA
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|Tony Elliott Classic
|10/5/2024
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USA
|USSA Kenyon Midgets
|10/5/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|10/5/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|10/5/2024
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|USA
|Big Sky Wingless Sprints
|10/5/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|North East Wingless Sprints
|10/5/2024
|Enid Speedway
|Enid, OK
|USA
|ASCS Sooner Region
|10/5/2024
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|10/5/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|10/5/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|10/5/2024
|Humberstone Speedway
|Port Colborne, ONT
|CAN
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|10/5/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Ron Milton Race of Champions
|10/5/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series
|Ron Milton Race of Champions
|10/5/2024
|Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|Ultimate Sprint Car Series
|10/5/2024
|Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|10/5/2024
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Morrie Williams Classic
|10/5/2024
|Lee USA Speedway
|Lee, NH
|USA
|NEMA Lites
|10/5/2024
|Lee USA Speedway
|Lee, NH
|USA
|NEMA Midgets
|10/5/2024
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|USA
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|10/5/2024
|Michael's Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|USA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Little Guy Nationals
|10/5/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge
|10/5/2024
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Zanesville, OH
|USA
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
|10/5/2024
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Paragon Classic
|10/5/2024
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|10/5/2024
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|10/5/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Wigned 305 Sprint Cars
|10/5/2024
|Sandusky Speedway
|Sandusky, OH
|USA
|350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
|10/5/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|10/5/2024
|Thunder Road Speedbowl
|Barre, VT
|USA
|New England Supermodified Series
|10/5/2024
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|USA
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|10/5/2024
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|Harvest Cup
|10/5/2024
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|10/5/2024
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|USA
|POWRi WAR Sprint League
|10/5/2024
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|USA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|10/5/2024
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|USA
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|10/5/2024
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Williams Grove National Open
|10/6/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|North East Wingless Sprints
|10/6/2024
|Millstream Speedway
|Findlay, OH
|USA
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|10/6/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Australian Sprintcar Stampede
|10/6/2024
|Sandusky Speedway
|Sandusky, OH
|USA
|350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
|10/6/2024
|Terre Haute Action Track
|Terre Haute, IN
|USA
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Sumar Classic
|10/8/2024
|I-70 Motorsports Park
|Odessa, MO
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Mid-Week Money Series
|10/8/2024
|I-70 Motorsports Park
|Odessa, MO
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|10/11/2024
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|10/11/2024
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|10/11/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|10/11/2024
|Dothan Motor Speedway
|Cottonwood, AL
|USA
|Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Peanut Classic
|10/11/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Tentative
|10/11/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tentative
|10/11/2024
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USA
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Klash
|10/11/2024
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|10/11/2024
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|10/11/2024
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Fall Nationals
|10/11/2024
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Steel City Stampede
|10/11/2024
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Steel City Stampede
|10/11/2024
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Steel City Stampede
|10/11/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|10/11/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Flip Flop 50
|10/11/2024
|Southern Iowa Speedway
|Oskaloosa, IA
|USA
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Fall Challenge
|10/11/2024
|the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway
|Fort Worth, TX
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Season Championship
|10/11/2024
|Twin City Raceway
|Kenai, AK
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|10/12/2024
|105 Motor Speedway
|Cleveland, TX
|USA
|Southern United Sprints
|10/12/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|FAST Finale
|10/12/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
|10/12/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|10/12/2024
|Citrus County Speedway
|Iverness, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|10/12/2024
|Dominion Raceway
|Sposylvania, VA
|USA
|USAC Eastern Focus Midget Car Series
|10/12/2024
|Dothan Motor Speedway
|Cottonwood, AL
|USA
|Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Peanut Classic
|10/12/2024
|Ellenbrook Speedway
|Bullsbrook, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|10/12/2024
|Farmington Empire Speedway
|Farmington, MO
|USA
|TBA
|10/12/2024
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Fall Nationals
|10/12/2024
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Steel City Stampede
|10/12/2024
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Steel City Stampede
|10/12/2024
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Steel City Stampede
|10/12/2024
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|10/12/2024
|Mohave Valley Raceway
|Mohave Valley, AZ
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|10/12/2024
|Paducha International Raceway
|Paducaha, KY
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|10/12/2024
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|USA
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|10/12/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|10/12/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Flip Flop 50
|10/12/2024
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|USA
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|10/12/2024
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|10/12/2024
|Southern Iowa Speedway
|Oskaloosa, IA
|USA
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Fall Challenge
|10/12/2024
|the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway
|Fort Worth, TX
|USA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Season Championship
|10/12/2024
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Thompson, CT
|USA
|New England Supermodified Series
|10/12/2024
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|10/12/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|10/12/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|10/12/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|10/12/2024
|Twin City Raceway
|Kenai, AK
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|10/13/2024
|Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
|Thompson, CT
|USA
|NEMA Lites
|10/17/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Trophy Cup
|10/18/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|10/18/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|North East Wingless Sprints
|10/18/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|10/18/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|10/18/2024
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series
|10/18/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Tentative
|10/18/2024
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tentative
|10/18/2024
|Longdale Speedway
|Longdale, OK
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|10/18/2024
|Longdale Speedway
|Longdale, OK
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|10/18/2024
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|USA
|Empire Super Sprints
|Hoag Memorial
|10/18/2024
|Rocket Raceway Park
|Petty, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|10/18/2024
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|USA
|ASCS Gulf South Region
|10/18/2024
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|10/18/2024
|the Dirt Oval at Route 66
|Joliet, IL
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|10/18/2024
|the Dirt Oval at Route 66
|Joliet, IL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|10/18/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Trophy Cup
|10/19/2024
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|USA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|10/19/2024
|Benton Speedway
|Benton, MO
|USA
|TBA
|10/19/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|10/19/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|North East Wingless Sprints
|10/19/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|10/19/2024
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|10/19/2024
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series
|10/19/2024
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|10/19/2024
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing Steel Block Sprint Cars
|10/19/2024
|Creek County Speedway
|Saplupa, OK
|USA
|ASCS Sooner Region
|10/19/2024
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|ASCS Sooner Region
|10/19/2024
|Gladstone Speedway
|Benaraby, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|10/19/2024
|Heartland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|10/19/2024
|HMP Oval Track
|Houston, TX
|USA
|Texas Sprint Series
|10/19/2024
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Night of Champions
|10/19/2024
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Night of Champions
|10/19/2024
|Longdale Speedway
|Longdale, OK
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|10/19/2024
|Longdale Speedway
|Longdale, OK
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|10/19/2024
|Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
|Brownsburg, IN
|USA
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|Season Championship
|10/19/2024
|Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
|Brownsburg, IN
|USA
|Midget Cars
|10/19/2024
|Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
|Brownsburg, IN
|USA
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Championship Saturday
|10/19/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|10/19/2024
|New London Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|USA
|NEMA Lites
|Angelillo Memorial
|10/19/2024
|New London Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|USA
|NEMA Midgets
|Angelillo Memorial
|10/19/2024
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|10/19/2024
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|PA Sprint Series
|10/19/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|City of Kwinana Powerpalooze 8
|10/19/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Grassroots Nationals
|10/19/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|Wigned 305 Sprint Cars
|Grassroots Nationals
|10/19/2024
|Rocket Raceway Park
|Petty, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|10/19/2024
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|USA
|ASCS Gulf South Region
|10/19/2024
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|10/19/2024
|Sandusky Speedway
|Sandusky, OH
|USA
|Must See Racing Lites
|10/19/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|10/19/2024
|the Dirt Oval at Route 66
|Joliet, IL
|USA
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|10/19/2024
|the Dirt Oval at Route 66
|Joliet, IL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|10/19/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Trophy Cup
|10/24/2024
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|POWRi National Midget League
|DRC Sooner State 55
|10/24/2024
|Port City Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|POWRi West Midget Series
|10/25/2024
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|USA
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|10/25/2024
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|USA
|Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Halloween Havoc
|10/25/2024
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|USA
|POWRi National Midget League
|Meents Memorial
|10/25/2024
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|USA
|POWRi West Midget Series
|Meents Memorial
|10/25/2024
|Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|10/25/2024
|Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|10/25/2024
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Bull Ring Nationals
|10/25/2024
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|10/25/2024
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|10/25/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|10/25/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|105 Motor Speedway
|Cleveland, TX
|USA
|Southern United Sprints
|10/26/2024
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|Wingless Sprints
|10/26/2024
|Arrowhead Speedway
|Colcord, OK
|USA
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|10/26/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|10/26/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Jackpot
|10/26/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Invitational
|10/26/2024
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|10/26/2024
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|10/26/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|10/26/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|10/26/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|10/26/2024
|Blanket Hill Speedway
|Kittaning, PA
|USA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Southern Sprintcar Series
|10/26/2024
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|USA
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|10/26/2024
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|USA
|Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Halloween Havoc
|10/26/2024
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|10/26/2024
|Heartland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Sprintcar Jackpot
|10/26/2024
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|USA
|POWRi National Midget League
|Meents Memorial
|10/26/2024
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|USA
|POWRi West Midget Series
|Meents Memorial
|10/26/2024
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|USA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Anthony Simone Classic
|10/26/2024
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Anthony Simone Classic
|10/26/2024
|Langley Speedway
|Hampton, VA
|USA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|10/26/2024
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular
|10/26/2024
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|USA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular
|10/26/2024
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|USA
|Wingless Sprints
|Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular
|10/26/2024
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|USA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Bull Ring Nationals
|10/26/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Sprintcar Westernopolis
|10/26/2024
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|Red Hill Raceway
|Sumner, IL
|USA
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|10/26/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|10/26/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|10/26/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|10/26/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Senior Sprints
|10/26/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Ventura Racing Association
|10/26/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Western Midget Racing
|10/26/2024
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|11/1/2024
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|11/1/2024
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|11/1/2024
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi WAR Sprint League
|11/1/2024
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|11/1/2024
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|USA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|11/1/2024
|Texarkana 67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|USA
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|Short Track Nationals
|11/2/2024
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Bairnsdale, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|11/2/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Citrus County Speedway
|Iverness, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Sandi DeCaire Classic
|11/2/2024
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|11/2/2024
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|11/2/2024
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|11/2/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|11/2/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Speedcar Championship
|11/2/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|11/2/2024
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|11/2/2024
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi WAR Sprint League
|11/2/2024
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Pithara Speedway
|Pithara, WA
|AU
|SAWA Sprintcar Series
|Bonza Bradford Memorial
|11/2/2024
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|11/2/2024
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/2/2024
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|USA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Tribute to Gary Patterson
|11/2/2024
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|USA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Tribute to Gary Patterson
|11/2/2024
|Texarkana 67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|USA
|ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
|Short Track Nationals
|11/3/2024
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/4/2024
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/6/2024
|the Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord, NC
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|World Finals Qualifying
|11/7/2024
|the Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord, NC
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|World Finals
|11/8/2024
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|11/8/2024
|Caraway Speedway
|Asheboro, NC
|USA
|International Super Modified Association
|11/8/2024
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series
|Arizona Sprint Car Showdown
|11/8/2024
|Havasu 95 Speedway
|Lake Havasu, AZ
|USA
|USAC Eastern Focus Midget Car Series
|11/8/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|Senior Sprints
|11/8/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|11/8/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|Young Guns
|11/8/2024
|the Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord, NC
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|World Finals
|11/9/2024
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|11/9/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Sprintcar Fireball Derby
|11/9/2024
|Caraway Speedway
|Asheboro, NC
|USA
|International Super Modified Association
|11/9/2024
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series
|Arizona Sprint Car Showdown
|11/9/2024
|Havasu 95 Speedway
|Lake Havasu, AZ
|USA
|USAC Eastern Focus Midget Car Series
|11/9/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/9/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|Senior Sprints
|11/9/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|11/9/2024
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USA
|Young Guns
|11/9/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Sprintcar King of Wings
|11/9/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|11/9/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/9/2024
|the Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord, NC
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|World Finals
|11/9/2024
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|11/14/2024
|NAPA Speedway at Adelaide Street Circuit
|Adelaide, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcars in the City
|11/14/2024
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|11/14/2024
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|ASCS Sooner Region
|11/15/2024
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|11/15/2024
|NAPA Speedway at Adelaide Street Circuit
|Adelaide, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcars in the City
|11/15/2024
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Hangtown 100
|11/15/2024
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|11/15/2024
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|11/16/2024
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/16/2024
|Collie Speedway
|Collie, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|11/16/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|AWSR Wide Open Wingless Series
|11/16/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/16/2024
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|Lismore City Big sMACdown
|11/16/2024
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lismore City Big sMACdown
|11/16/2024
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Lismore City Big sMACdown
|11/16/2024
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Hangtown 100
|11/16/2024
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|11/16/2024
|Redline Raceway
|Hamilton, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|11/16/2024
|Salt City Speedway
|Hutchinson, KS
|USA
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|11/16/2024
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|11/16/2024
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|11/16/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|11/16/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/20/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|11/20/2024
|Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|11/22/2024
|Irwindale Speedway
|Irwindale, CA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/22/2024
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Midget Madness
|11/22/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|11/23/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/23/2024
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/23/2024
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|11/23/2024
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/23/2024
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|11/23/2024
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Southern Sprintcar Series
|11/23/2024
|Irwindale Speedway
|Irwindale, CA
|USA
|Midget Cars
|11/23/2024
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Midget Madness
|11/23/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|11/23/2024
|Waikaraka Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|LS1 Sprintcars
|11/23/2024
|Waikaraka Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/23/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|11/23/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/24/2024
|Irwindale Speedway
|Irwindale, CA
|USA
|Supermodifieds
|11/24/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|11/26/2024
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Novermber Classic
|11/28/2024
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcars Speedweek
|11/29/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|11/29/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/29/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Ultimate Sprint Car Series
|11/30/2024
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USA
|TBA
|Turkey Hangover
|11/30/2024
|AutoKlene Hobart Raceway
|Hobart, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|11/30/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Speedcar Championship
|11/30/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|11/30/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|11/30/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/30/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|John Day Classic / WA Sprintcar Title
|11/30/2024
|Redline Raceway
|Hamilton, VIC
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|11/30/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|11/30/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|11/30/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|Ultimate Sprint Car Series
|11/30/2024
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|Turkey Night Grand Prix
|12/7/2024
|Auburndale Speedway
|Winter Haven, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Season Championship
|12/7/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|12/7/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/7/2024
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|12/7/2024
|Ellesmere Motor Racing Club
|Southbridge, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|12/7/2024
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/7/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|12/7/2024
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|12/7/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/7/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|12/7/2024
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|SA Sprintcar Title
|12/14/2024
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Max's Race
|12/14/2024
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|12/14/2024
|Southern Illinois Center
|Du Quoin, IL
|USA
|POWRi National Midget League
|Junior Knepper 55
|12/14/2024
|Southern Illinois Center
|Du Quoin, IL
|USA
|POWRi West Midget Series
|Junior Knepper 55
|12/14/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|AWSR Wide Open Wingless Series
|12/14/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|12/14/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/14/2024
|TBA
|TBA
|AU
|AWSR Wide Open Wingless Series
|12/14/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|12/14/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/26/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Gold Cup
|12/26/2024
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Bairnsdale, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/26/2024
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/26/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|12/26/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|QLD Summer Speedweek
|12/26/2024
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|12/26/2024
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Speedweek
|12/26/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Sprintcar Speedweek
|12/26/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|NSW Speedcar Title
|12/26/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/26/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Midget World Series
|12/26/2024
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/27/2024
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Exposition Center
|Fort Wayne, IN
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Rumble in Fort Wayne
|12/27/2024
|Tolmer Speedway
|Bordertown, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Speedweek
|12/28/2024
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Exposition Center
|Fort Wayne, IN
|USA
|Midget Cars
|12/28/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Midget World Series
|12/28/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/28/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Queensland Title
|12/28/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|QLD Summer Speedweek
|12/28/2024
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|12/28/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|High Limit International: Perth
|12/28/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|High Limit International: Perth
|12/28/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/28/2024
|Waikaraka Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|LS1 Sprintcars
|12/28/2024
|Waikaraka Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|12/29/2024
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|South Island Sprintcar Title
|12/29/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|High Limit International: Perth
|12/29/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|High Limit International: Perth
|12/29/2024
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|LS1 Sprintcars
|12/29/2024
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|12/30/2024
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Sprintcars Speedweek
|12/30/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Midget World Series
|12/30/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|12/30/2024
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|12/30/2024
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|12/30/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|High Limit International: Perth
|12/30/2024
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|High Limit International: Perth
|12/30/2024
|Sydney International Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars