2025 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar.  The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events.  We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

2024 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

DateTrackCity/STCo.Division/SeriesEvent
9/19/2024Wilmot RacewayWilmot, WIUSAWinged Crate Sprint CarsFall Classic
9/19/2024Wilmot RacewayWilmot, WIUSAWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car SeriesFall Classic
9/20/2024Attica Raceway ParkAttica, OHUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/20/2024Attica Raceway ParkAttica, OHUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
9/20/2024Benton SpeedwayBenton, MOUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsJim Hall Memorial
9/20/2024Circle City RacewayIndianapolis, INUSAMidwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
9/20/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series4-Crown Nationals
9/20/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC National Midget Car SeriesBe4theCrowns
9/20/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC Silver Crown Series
9/20/2024Gladstone SpeedwayBenaraby, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsHarbour City Thunda
9/20/2024Gladstone SpeedwayBenaraby, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsHarbour City Thunda
9/20/2024Hattiesburg SpeedwayHattiesburg, MSUSAUnited Sprint Car Series
9/20/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/20/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
9/20/2024Latrobe SpeedwayLatrobe, PAUSAAllegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car SeriesFall Fest
9/20/2024Meridian SpeedwayMeridian, IDUSAMidget Cars
9/20/2024Meridian SpeedwayMeridian, IDUSASpeed Tour Sprint CarsSportsman Classic
9/20/2024Outlaw Motor SpeedwayOktaha, OKUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
9/20/2024Outlaw SpeedwayDundee, NYUSAEmpire Super SprintsOutlaw Fall Nationals
9/20/2024River Cities SpeedwayGrand Forks, NDUSANorthern Outlaw Sprint Association
9/20/2024River Cities SpeedwayGrand Forks, NDUSARed River Sprint Series
9/20/2024Salt City SpeedwayHutchinson, KSUSAUnited Rebel Sprint Series
9/20/2024Skyline Raceway Motorsports ParkVirgil, NYUSACRSA Sprints
9/20/2024Sycamore SpeedwaySycamore, ILUSAWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
9/20/2024Thunderbird SpeedwayMuskogee, OKUSAASCS Sooner Region
9/20/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWorld of OutlawsDennis Roth Classic
9/20/2024Unity RacewayUnity, MEUSASprint Cars of New England
9/20/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWinged 358 Sprint CarsKevin Gobrecht Challenge
9/20/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKevin Gobrecht Challenge
9/20/2024Wilmot RacewayWilmot, WIUSAMidwest Sprint Car AssociationFall Classic
9/20/2024Wilmot RacewayWilmot, WIUSAWinged Crate Sprint CarsFall Classic
9/21/2024Arlington RacewayArlington, MNUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAOhio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Bakersfield SpeedwayBakersfield, CAUSAWestern Midget Racing
9/21/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSA Super Sportsman Tour
9/21/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsTwin 20's
9/21/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSAWinged Super Sportsman
9/21/2024Bear Ridge SpeedwayBradford, VTUSAXtreme Dirt Midget Association
9/21/2024Bemidji SpeedwayBemidji, MNUSANorthern Renegades Sprint Car Series - TraditionalStampede
9/21/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAUnited Racing Club
9/21/2024Brighton SpeedwayBrighton, ONTCANOntario Traditional Sprints
9/21/2024Creek County SpeedwaySaplupa, OKUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
9/21/2024Dodge City Raceway ParkDodge City, KSUSAUnited Rebel Sprint Series
9/21/2024East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car SeriesDon Rehm Classic
9/21/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series4-Crown Nationals
9/21/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC National Midget Car Series4-Crown Nationals
9/21/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC National Sprint Car Series4-Crown Nationals
9/21/2024Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC Silver Crown Series
9/21/2024Farmington Empire SpeedwayFarmington, MOUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Fremont SpeedwayFremont, OHUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Fremont SpeedwayFremont, OHUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Gladstone SpeedwayBenaraby, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsHarbour City Thunda
9/21/2024Gladstone SpeedwayBenaraby, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsHarbour City Thunda
9/21/2024Grays Harbor RacewayElma, WAUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Honor SpeedwayPueblo, COUSAASCS Western Region
9/21/2024I-76 SpeedwayFort Morgan, COUSARocky Mountain Midget Racing AssociationKen Clark Memorial
9/21/2024Kennedale Speedway ParkKennedale, TXUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Latrobe SpeedwayLatrobe, PAUSAAllegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car SeriesFall Fest
9/21/2024Lawrenceburg SpeedwayLawrenceburg, INUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Lincoln Park SpeedwayPutnamville, INUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Longdale SpeedwayLongdale, OKUSAASCS Sooner Region
9/21/2024Lorain Raceway ParkSouth Amherst, OHUSA350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
9/21/2024Lorain Raceway ParkSouth Amherst, OHUSAMust See Racing Lites
9/21/2024Meridian SpeedwayMeridian, IDUSAMidget Cars
9/21/2024Meridian SpeedwayMeridian, IDUSASpeed Tour Sprint CarsPink Lady Classic
9/21/2024Monadnock SpeedwayWinchester, NHUSANEMA Lites
9/21/2024Natrual Bridge SpeedwayNatural Bridge, VAUSAVirginia Sprint Series
9/21/2024Nevada SpeedwayNevada, MOUSAMo-Kan IMCA Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Paragon SpeedwayParagon, INUSAIndiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Paragon SpeedwayParagon, INUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Paragon SpeedwayParagon, INUSAUSSA Kenyon Midgets
9/21/2024Path Valley Speedway ParkSpring Run, PAUSANon-Wing Super Sportsman
9/21/2024Path Valley Speedway ParkSpring Run, PAUSAPA Sprint Series
9/21/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSAYoung Guns
9/21/2024Petaluma SpeedwayPetaluma, CAUSASprint Car Challenge TourAdobe Cup
9/21/2024Plymouth Dirt TrackPlymouth, WIUSAWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Red Dirt RacewayMeeker, OKUSAUnited Sprint League
9/21/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAWigned 305 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Sharon SpeedwayHartford, OHUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsLou Blaney Memorial
9/21/2024Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsSeason Championship
9/21/2024Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsSeason Championship
9/21/2024South Sound SpeedwayRochester, WAUSANorthwest Focus Midget Car Series
9/21/2024Southern RacewayMilton, FLUSAUnited Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Star SpeedwayEpping, NHUSA350 SupermodifiedsSeason Championship
9/21/2024Stockton 99 SpeedwayStockton, CAUSANCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWestern RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
9/21/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWorld of OutlawsDennis Roth Classic
9/21/2024Unity RacewayUnity, MEUSASprint Cars of New England
9/21/2024Vado Speedway ParkVado, NMUSANon-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
9/21/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSASenior Sprints
9/21/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSAVentura Racing Association
9/21/2024White Mountain Motorsports ParkWoodstock, NHUSANew England Supermodified Series
9/21/2024Willamette SpeedwayLebanon, ORUSAWingless Sprint Series
9/21/2024Wilmot RacewayWilmot, WIUSAWinged Crate Sprint CarsFall Classic
9/22/2024Bemidji SpeedwayBemidji, MNUSANorthern Renegades Sprint Car Series - TraditionalStampede
9/22/2024Lorain Raceway ParkSouth Amherst, OHUSA350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
9/27/2024Georgetown SpeedwayGeorgetown, DEUSAUSAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
9/27/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsThunder on the Downs
9/27/2024Kennedale Speedway ParkKennedale, TXUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/27/2024Mississippi Thunder SpeedwayFountain City, WIUSAInterstate Racing Association
9/27/2024Moler Raceway ParkWilliamsburg, OHUSAUSAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
9/27/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
9/27/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAASCS National TourASCS vs USCS Short Track Challenge
9/27/2024Silver Dollar SpeedwayChico, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsFall Nationals
9/27/2024Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSANorthwest Focus Midget Car Series
9/27/2024TBATBACANOntario Traditional Sprints
9/27/2024Utica-Rome SpeedwayVernon, NYUSACRSA Sprints
9/27/2024Wayne County SpeedwayOrrville, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/27/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWinged 358 Sprint Cars
9/27/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
9/28/202434 RacewayBurlington, IAUSASprint Invaders Association360 Fall Haul
9/28/2024Antioch SpeedwayAntioch, CAUSA Bay Cities Racing Association
9/28/2024Arlington RacewayArlington, MNUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSABuckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
9/28/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAUSAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car SeriesRumble in the Hills
9/28/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsRumble in the Hills
9/28/2024Benton SpeedwayBenton, MOUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Circle City RacewayIndianapolis, INUSAMidwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car SeriesIndy's Best of Sprints
9/28/2024El Paso County RacewayCalhan, COUSARocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
9/28/2024El Paso County SpeedwayCalhan, COUSAASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024El Paso County SpeedwayCalhan, COUSAASCS Western Region
9/28/2024Farmington Empire SpeedwayFarmington, MOUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Florence SpeedwayFlorence, KYUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Grays Harbor RacewayElma, WAUSANorthwest Focus Midget Car Series
9/28/2024Grays Harbor RacewayElma, WAUSAWinged Limited Sprints
9/28/2024Hagerstown SpeedwayHagerstown, MDUSALaurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Hagerstown SpeedwayHagerstown, MDUSAPA Sprint Series
9/28/2024Hagerstown SpeedwayHagerstown, MDUSAVirginia Sprint Series
9/28/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsThunder on the Downs
9/28/2024I-70 Motorsports ParkOdessa, MOUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
9/28/2024I-70 Motorsports ParkOdessa, MOUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Indianapolis SpeedromeIndianapolis, INUSAUSSA Kenyon Midgets
9/28/2024Kevin Harvick's Kern RacewayBakersfield, CAUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Land of Legends RacewayCanandaigua, NYUSACRSA Sprints
9/28/2024Laurens County SpeedwayLaurens, SCUSACarolina Sprint Tour
9/28/2024Lincoln Park SpeedwayPutnamville, INUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Lincoln SpeedwayAbbottstown, PAUSAWinged 358 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Lincoln SpeedwayAbbottstown, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsWeldon Sterner Memorial
9/28/2024Lonestar SpeedwayKilgore, TXUSAASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Madera SpeedwayMadera, CAUSANCMA Pavement Sprint Car SeriesHarvest Classic
9/28/2024Madera SpeedwayMadera, CAUSASupermodifiedsHarvest Classic
9/28/2024Michael's Mercer RacewayMercer, PAUSATBA
9/28/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Petaluma SpeedwayPetaluma, CAUSAHunt Magnetos Wingless TourAdobe Cup II
9/28/2024Pithara SpeedwayPithara, WAAULS1 SprintcarsJohn Green Memorial
9/28/2024Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor SpeedwayImperial, PAUSARUSH Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Plymouth Dirt TrackPlymouth, WIUSAInterstate Racing AssociationWisconsin Sprint Car Championships
9/28/2024Plymouth Dirt TrackPlymouth, WIUSAMidwest Sprint Car AssociationWisconsin Sprint Car Championships
9/28/2024Plymouth Dirt TrackPlymouth, WIUSAWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car SeriesWisconsin Sprint Car Championships
9/28/2024Plymouth Dirt TrackPlymouth, WIUSAWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Red Hill RacewaySumner, ILUSAIndiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
9/28/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
9/28/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAASCS National TourASCS vs USCS Short Track Challenge
9/28/2024Salina Highbanks SpeedwayPryor Creek, OKUSAOil Capital Racing Series
9/28/2024Shadyhill SpeedwayMedaryville, INUSAAmerican Sprint Car Tour
9/28/2024Sharon SpeedwayHartford, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/28/2024Silver Dollar SpeedwayChico, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsFall Nationals
9/28/2024Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024Southern Ontario Motor SpeedwayMerlin, ONTCANSouthern Ontario Sprints
9/28/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
9/28/2024TBATBACANOntario Traditional Sprints
9/28/2024Valley SpeedwayGrain Valley, MOUSAUSAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
9/28/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSASenior Sprints
9/28/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSAVentura Racing Association
9/28/2024Wenatchee Valley Super OvalWenatchee, WAUSANorthwest Focus Midget Car Series
10/1/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
10/4/2024Big Sky SpeedwayBillings, MTUSABig Sky Wingless Sprints
10/4/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAUSAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
10/4/2024Carolina SpeedwayGastonia, NCUSACarolina Sprint Tour
10/4/2024Circle City RacewayIndianapolis, INUSABuckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
10/4/2024Circle City RacewayIndianapolis, INUSAMidwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
10/4/2024Fulton SpeedwayFulton, NYUSAEmpire Super SprintsOutlaw 200 Weekend
10/4/2024Humberstone SpeedwayPort Colborne, ONTCANSouthern Ontario Sprints
10/4/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAMidwest Open Wheel AssociationRon Milton Race of Champions
10/4/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAXtreme Outlaw Midget Car SeriesRon Milton Race of Champions
10/4/2024Kings SpeedwayHanford, CAUSASprint Car Challenge TourCotton Classic
10/4/2024Kings SpeedwayHanford, CAUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
10/4/2024Lincoln Park SpeedwayPutnamville, INUSAMaverick Winged Sprint Car Series
10/4/2024Michael's Mercer RacewayMercer, PAUSAAllegheny Sprint TourLittle Guy Nationals
10/4/2024Ohio Valley SpeedwayWashington, WVUSAOhio Valley Sprint Car Association
10/4/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsWilliams Grove National Open
10/5/2024Anderson SpeedwayAnderson, INUSA500 Sprint Car TourTony Elliott Classic
10/5/2024Anderson SpeedwayAnderson, INUSAUSSA Kenyon Midgets
10/5/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUMidget Cars
10/5/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/5/2024Big Sky SpeedwayBillings, MTUSABig Sky Wingless Sprints
10/5/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSANorth East Wingless Sprints
10/5/2024Enid SpeedwayEnid, OKUSAASCS Sooner Region
10/5/2024Hendry County Motorsports ParkClewiston, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car Series
10/5/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAULS1 Sprintcars
10/5/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar Championship
10/5/2024Humberstone SpeedwayPort Colborne, ONTCANSouthern Ontario Sprints
10/5/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAMidwest Open Wheel AssociationRon Milton Race of Champions
10/5/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAXtreme Outlaw Midget Car SeriesRon Milton Race of Champions
10/5/2024Kevin Harvick's Kern RacewayBakersfield, CAUSAUltimate Sprint Car Series
10/5/2024Kevin Harvick's Kern RacewayBakersfield, CAUSAUSAC Western States Midget Car Series
10/5/2024Kings SpeedwayHanford, CAUSANorthern Auto Racing ClubMorrie Williams Classic
10/5/2024Lee USA SpeedwayLee, NHUSANEMA Lites
10/5/2024Lee USA SpeedwayLee, NHUSANEMA Midgets
10/5/2024Meridian SpeedwayMeridian, IDUSANon-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
10/5/2024Michael's Mercer RacewayMercer, PAUSAAllegheny Sprint TourLittle Guy Nationals
10/5/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsBill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge
10/5/2024Muskingum County SpeedwayZanesville, OHUSAOhio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
10/5/2024Paragon SpeedwayParagon, INUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint CarsParagon Classic
10/5/2024Path Valley Speedway ParkSpring Run, PAUSANon-Wing Super Sportsman
10/5/2024Petaluma SpeedwayPetaluma, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
10/5/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAWigned 305 Sprint Cars
10/5/2024Sandusky SpeedwaySandusky, OHUSA350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
10/5/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
10/5/2024Thunder Road SpeedbowlBarre, VTUSANew England Supermodified Series
10/5/2024Tri-State SpeedwayHaubstadt, INUSAIndiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
10/5/2024Tri-State SpeedwayHaubstadt, INUSAMidwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car SeriesHarvest Cup
10/5/2024Vado Speedway ParkVado, NMUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
10/5/2024Valley SpeedwayGrain Valley, MOUSAPOWRi WAR Sprint League
10/5/2024Waynesfield Raceway ParkWaynesfield, OHUSABuckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
10/5/2024Waynesfield Raceway ParkWaynesfield, OHUSAGreat Lakes Super Sprints
10/5/2024Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsWilliams Grove National Open
10/6/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSANorth East Wingless Sprints
10/6/2024Millstream SpeedwayFindlay, OHUSAGreat Lakes Super Sprints
10/6/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsAustralian Sprintcar Stampede
10/6/2024Sandusky SpeedwaySandusky, OHUSA350 Outlaw Supermodified/Sprint Series
10/6/2024Terre Haute Action TrackTerre Haute, INUSAUSAC Silver Crown SeriesSumar Classic
10/8/2024I-70 Motorsports ParkOdessa, MOUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesMid-Week Money Series
10/8/2024I-70 Motorsports ParkOdessa, MOUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
10/11/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSAPA Sprint Series
10/11/2024Benton SpeedwayBenton, MOUSAASCS National Tour
10/11/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAMid-Atlantic Sprint Series
10/11/2024Dothan Motor SpeedwayCottonwood, ALUSASoutheastern Non-Wing Sprint Car SeriesPeanut Classic
10/11/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAWinged 305 Sprint CarsTentative
10/11/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsTentative
10/11/2024Kokomo SpeedwayKokomo, INUSAIndiana RaceSaver Sprint Car SeriesKokomo Klash
10/11/2024Kokomo SpeedwayKokomo, INUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
10/11/2024Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
10/11/2024Lawrenceburg SpeedwayLawrenceburg, INUSAUSAC National Sprint Car SeriesFall Nationals
10/11/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAAllegheny Sprint TourSteel City Stampede
10/11/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSARUSH Sprint Car SeriesSteel City Stampede
10/11/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsSteel City Stampede
10/11/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAMid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
10/11/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAUnited Sprint Car SeriesFlip Flop 50
10/11/2024Southern Iowa SpeedwayOskaloosa, IAUSANon-Wing Sprint CarsFall Challenge
10/11/2024the Dirt Track at Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, TXUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesSeason Championship
10/11/2024Twin City RacewayKenai, AKUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
10/12/2024105 Motor SpeedwayCleveland, TXUSASouthern United Sprints
10/12/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAFAST 410 Sprint Car SeriesFAST Finale
10/12/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAOhio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
10/12/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAMid-Atlantic Sprint Series
10/12/2024Citrus County SpeedwayIverness, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Series
10/12/2024Dominion RacewaySposylvania, VAUSAUSAC Eastern Focus Midget Car Series
10/12/2024Dothan Motor SpeedwayCottonwood, ALUSASoutheastern Non-Wing Sprint Car SeriesPeanut Classic
10/12/2024Ellenbrook SpeedwayBullsbrook, WAAUWinged Limited Sprints
10/12/2024Farmington Empire SpeedwayFarmington, MOUSATBA
10/12/2024Lawrenceburg SpeedwayLawrenceburg, INUSAUSAC National Sprint Car SeriesFall Nationals
10/12/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAAllegheny Sprint TourSteel City Stampede
10/12/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSARUSH Sprint Car SeriesSteel City Stampede
10/12/2024Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsSteel City Stampede
10/12/2024Lincoln SpeedwayAbbottstown, PAUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/12/2024Mohave Valley RacewayMohave Valley, AZUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
10/12/2024Paducha International RacewayPaducaha, KYUSAASCS National Tour
10/12/2024Red Dirt RacewayMeeker, OKUSAOil Capital Racing Series
10/12/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAMid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
10/12/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAUnited Sprint Car SeriesFlip Flop 50
10/12/2024Sandia SpeedwayAlbuquerque, NMUSANon-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
10/12/2024Sandia SpeedwayAlbuquerque, NMUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
10/12/2024Southern Iowa SpeedwayOskaloosa, IAUSANon-Wing Sprint CarsFall Challenge
10/12/2024the Dirt Track at Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, TXUSAHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesSeason Championship
10/12/2024Thompson Speedway Motorsports ParkThompson, CTUSANew England Supermodified Series
10/12/2024Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAULS1 Sprintcars
10/12/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAKings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
10/12/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSASprint Car Challenge Tour
10/12/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWestern RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
10/12/2024Twin City RacewayKenai, AKUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
10/13/2024Thompson Speedway Motorsports ParkThompson, CTUSANEMA Lites
10/17/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsTrophy Cup
10/18/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAMid-Atlantic Sprint Series
10/18/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSANorth East Wingless Sprints
10/18/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAUSAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
10/18/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
10/18/2024Central Arizona SpeedwayCasa Grande, AZUSAPOWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series
10/18/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAWinged 305 Sprint CarsTentative
10/18/2024Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsTentative
10/18/2024Longdale SpeedwayLongdale, OKUSAUnited Rebel Sprint Series
10/18/2024Longdale SpeedwayLongdale, OKUSAUnited Rebel Sprint Series
10/18/2024Outlaw SpeedwayDundee, NYUSAEmpire Super SprintsHoag Memorial
10/18/2024Rocket Raceway ParkPetty, TXUSAASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
10/18/2024RPM SpeedwayCrandall, TXUSAASCS Gulf South Region
10/18/2024RPM SpeedwayCrandall, TXUSAASCS National Tour
10/18/2024the Dirt Oval at Route 66Joliet, ILUSAWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
10/18/2024the Dirt Oval at Route 66Joliet, ILUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/18/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsTrophy Cup
10/19/2024Bedford SpeedwayBedford, PAUSALaurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
10/19/2024Benton SpeedwayBenton, MOUSATBA
10/19/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAMid-Atlantic Sprint Series
10/19/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSANorth East Wingless Sprints
10/19/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAUSAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
10/19/2024Bridgeport Motorsports ParkSwedesboro, NJUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
10/19/2024Central Arizona SpeedwayCasa Grande, AZUSAPOWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series
10/19/2024Circle City RacewayIndianapolis, INUSAIndiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
10/19/2024Circle City RacewayIndianapolis, INUSANon-Wing Steel Block Sprint Cars
10/19/2024Creek County SpeedwaySaplupa, OKUSAASCS Sooner Region
10/19/2024Creek County SpeedwaySapulpa, OKUSAASCS Sooner Region
10/19/2024Gladstone SpeedwayBenaraby, QLDAUMidget Cars
10/19/2024Heartland RacewayMoama, NSWAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
10/19/2024HMP Oval TrackHouston, TXUSATexas Sprint Series
10/19/2024Lincoln SpeedwayAbbottstown, PAUSAWinged 358 Sprint CarsNight of Champions
10/19/2024Lincoln SpeedwayAbbottstown, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsNight of Champions
10/19/2024Longdale SpeedwayLongdale, OKUSAUnited Rebel Sprint Series
10/19/2024Longdale SpeedwayLongdale, OKUSAUnited Rebel Sprint Series
10/19/2024Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkBrownsburg, INUSA500 Sprint Car TourSeason Championship
10/19/2024Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkBrownsburg, INUSAMidget Cars
10/19/2024Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkBrownsburg, INUSAUSAC Silver Crown SeriesChampionship Saturday
10/19/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/19/2024New London Waterford SpeedbowlWaterford, CTUSANEMA LitesAngelillo Memorial
10/19/2024New London Waterford SpeedbowlWaterford, CTUSANEMA MidgetsAngelillo Memorial
10/19/2024Path Valley Speedway ParkSpring Run, PAUSANon-Wing Super Sportsman
10/19/2024Path Valley Speedway ParkSpring Run, PAUSAPA Sprint Series
10/19/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesCity of Kwinana Powerpalooze 8
10/19/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAMid-South 305 Sprint Car AssociationGrassroots Nationals
10/19/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAWigned 305 Sprint CarsGrassroots Nationals
10/19/2024Rocket Raceway ParkPetty, TXUSAASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
10/19/2024RPM SpeedwayCrandall, TXUSAASCS Gulf South Region
10/19/2024RPM SpeedwayCrandall, TXUSAASCS National Tour
10/19/2024Sandusky SpeedwaySandusky, OHUSAMust See Racing Lites
10/19/2024TBATBAUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
10/19/2024the Dirt Oval at Route 66Joliet, ILUSAWisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
10/19/2024the Dirt Oval at Route 66Joliet, ILUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/19/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsTrophy Cup
10/24/2024Port City RacewayTulsa, OKUSAPOWRi National Midget LeagueDRC Sooner State 55
10/24/2024Port City RacewayTulsa, OKUSAPOWRi West Midget Series
10/25/2024Deep South SpeedwayLoxley, ALUSAASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
10/25/2024Deep South SpeedwayLoxley, ALUSASoutheastern Non-Wing Sprint Car SeriesHalloween Havoc
10/25/2024I-44 Riverside SpeedwayOklahoma City, OKUSAPOWRi National Midget LeagueMeents Memorial
10/25/2024I-44 Riverside SpeedwayOklahoma City, OKUSAPOWRi West Midget SeriesMeents Memorial
10/25/2024Kevin Harvick's Kern RacewayBakersfield, CAUSANorthern Auto Racing Club
10/25/2024Kevin Harvick's Kern RacewayBakersfield, CAUSANorthern Auto Racing Club
10/25/2024Path Valley Speedway ParkSpring Run, PAUSANon-Wing Super SportsmanBull Ring Nationals
10/25/2024Red Dirt RacewayMeeker, OKUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
10/25/2024Red Dirt RacewayMeeker, OKUSAUSAC National Sprint Car Series
10/25/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/25/2024TBATBAUSAUnited Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024105 Motor SpeedwayCleveland, TXUSASouthern United Sprints
10/26/2024Antioch SpeedwayAntioch, CAUSAWingless Sprints
10/26/2024Arrowhead SpeedwayColcord, OKUSAOil Capital Racing Series
10/26/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAOhio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024Atomic SpeedwayChillicothe, OHUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
10/26/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Jackpot
10/26/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Invitational
10/26/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSANon-Wing Super Sportsman
10/26/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
10/26/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZMidget Cars
10/26/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
10/26/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/26/2024Blanket Hill SpeedwayKittaning, PAUSARUSH Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZSouthern Sprintcar Series
10/26/2024Deep South SpeedwayLoxley, ALUSAASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
10/26/2024Deep South SpeedwayLoxley, ALUSASoutheastern Non-Wing Sprint Car SeriesHalloween Havoc
10/26/2024Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/26/2024Heartland RacewayMoama, NSWAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaSprintcar Jackpot
10/26/2024I-44 Riverside SpeedwayOklahoma City, OKUSAPOWRi National Midget LeagueMeents Memorial
10/26/2024I-44 Riverside SpeedwayOklahoma City, OKUSAPOWRi West Midget SeriesMeents Memorial
10/26/2024Kings SpeedwayHanford, CAUSAKings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024Kings SpeedwayHanford, CAUSANorthern Auto Racing ClubAnthony Simone Classic
10/26/2024Kings SpeedwayHanford, CAUSAWinged 305 Sprint CarsAnthony Simone Classic
10/26/2024Langley SpeedwayHampton, VAUSAVirginia Sprint Series
10/26/2024Marysville RacewayMarysville, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsPaul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular
10/26/2024Marysville RacewayMarysville, CAUSAWinged Crate Sprint CarsPaul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular
10/26/2024Marysville RacewayMarysville, CAUSAWingless SprintsPaul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular
10/26/2024Path Valley Speedway ParkSpring Run, PAUSANon-Wing Super SportsmanBull Ring Nationals
10/26/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSprintcar Westernopolis
10/26/2024Red Dirt RacewayMeeker, OKUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024Red Dirt RacewayMeeker, OKUSAUSAC National Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024Red Hill RacewaySumner, ILUSAMidwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024Riverside International SpeedwayWest Memphis, ARUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/26/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
10/26/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/26/2024TBATBAUSAUnited Sprint Car Series
10/26/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSASenior Sprints
10/26/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSAVentura Racing Association
10/26/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSAWestern Midget Racing
10/26/2024Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car Series
11/1/2024Cocopah SpeedwaySomerton, AZUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
11/1/2024Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
11/1/2024Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi WAR Sprint League
11/1/2024Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
11/1/2024Stockton Dirt TrackStockton, CAUSAHunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
11/1/2024Texarkana 67 SpeedwayTexarkana, ARUSAASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car SeriesShort Track Nationals
11/2/2024Bairnsdale SpeedwayBairnsdale, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZMidget Cars
11/2/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Citrus County SpeedwayIverness, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car SeriesSandi DeCaire Classic
11/2/2024Cocopah SpeedwaySomerton, AZUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
11/2/2024Creek County SpeedwaySapulpa, OKUSAOil Capital Racing Series
11/2/2024Creek County SpeedwaySapulpa, OKUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Hendry County Motorsports ParkClewiston, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car Series
11/2/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAULS1 Sprintcars
11/2/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Speedcar Championship
11/2/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar Championship
11/2/2024Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
11/2/2024Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi WAR Sprint League
11/2/2024Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Pithara SpeedwayPithara, WAAUSAWA Sprintcar SeriesBonza Bradford Memorial
11/2/2024Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
11/2/2024Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/2/2024Stockton Dirt TrackStockton, CAUSANorthern Auto Racing ClubTribute to Gary Patterson
11/2/2024Stockton Dirt TrackStockton, CAUSASprint Car Challenge TourTribute to Gary Patterson
11/2/2024Texarkana 67 SpeedwayTexarkana, ARUSAASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car SeriesShort Track Nationals
11/3/2024Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/4/2024Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/6/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals Qualifying
11/7/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/8/2024Antioch SpeedwayAntioch, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
11/8/2024Caraway SpeedwayAsheboro, NCUSAInternational Super Modified Association
11/8/2024Central Arizona SpeedwayCasa Grande, AZUSAPOWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car SeriesArizona Sprint Car Showdown
11/8/2024Havasu 95 SpeedwayLake Havasu, AZUSAUSAC Eastern Focus Midget Car Series
11/8/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSASenior Sprints
11/8/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
11/8/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSAYoung Guns
11/8/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/9/2024Antioch SpeedwayAntioch, CAUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
11/9/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaSprintcar Fireball Derby
11/9/2024Caraway SpeedwayAsheboro, NCUSAInternational Super Modified Association
11/9/2024Central Arizona SpeedwayCasa Grande, AZUSAPOWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car SeriesArizona Sprint Car Showdown
11/9/2024Havasu 95 SpeedwayLake Havasu, AZUSAUSAC Eastern Focus Midget Car Series
11/9/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/9/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSASenior Sprints
11/9/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSAUSAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
11/9/2024Perris Auto SpeedwayPerris, CAUSAYoung Guns
11/9/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSprintcar King of Wings
11/9/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
11/9/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/9/2024the Dirt Track at CharlotteConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/9/2024Tulsa SpeedwayTulsa, OKUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
11/14/2024NAPA Speedway at Adelaide Street CircuitAdelaide, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcars in the City
11/14/2024Tulsa SpeedwayTulsa, OKUSAASCS National Tour
11/14/2024Tulsa SpeedwayTulsa, OKUSAASCS Sooner Region
11/15/2024Creek County SpeedwaySapulpa, OKUSAASCS National Tour
11/15/2024NAPA Speedway at Adelaide Street CircuitAdelaide, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcars in the City
11/15/2024Placerville SpeedwayPlacerville, CAUSAUSAC National Midget Car SeriesHangtown 100
11/15/2024Vado Speedway ParkVado, NMUSANon-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
11/15/2024Vado Speedway ParkVado, NMUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
11/16/2024BAPS Motor SpeedwayYork Haven, PAUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/16/2024Collie SpeedwayCollie, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
11/16/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUAWSR Wide Open Wingless Series
11/16/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/16/2024Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAULS1 SprintcarsLismore City Big sMACdown
11/16/2024Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsLismore City Big sMACdown
11/16/2024Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsLismore City Big sMACdown
11/16/2024Placerville SpeedwayPlacerville, CAUSAUSAC National Midget Car SeriesHangtown 100
11/16/2024Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAULS1 Sprintcars
11/16/2024Redline RacewayHamilton, VICAUMidget Cars
11/16/2024Salt City SpeedwayHutchinson, KSUSAUnited Rebel Sprint Series
11/16/2024Vado Speedway ParkVado, NMUSANon-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
11/16/2024Vado Speedway ParkVado, NMUSAWinged 305 Sprint Cars
11/16/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
11/16/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/20/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAKings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
11/20/2024Tulare Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAUSAC National Midget Car Series
11/22/2024Irwindale SpeedwayIrwindale, CAUSAWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/22/2024Merced SpeedwayMerced, CAUSAUSAC National Midget Car SeriesMidget Madness
11/22/2024TBATBAUSANorthwest Focus Midget Car Series
11/23/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/23/2024Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/23/2024Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
11/23/2024Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/23/2024Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZMidget Cars
11/23/2024Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZSouthern Sprintcar Series
11/23/2024Irwindale SpeedwayIrwindale, CAUSAMidget Cars
11/23/2024Merced SpeedwayMerced, CAUSAUSAC National Midget Car SeriesMidget Madness
11/23/2024TBATBAUSANorthwest Focus Midget Car Series
11/23/2024Waikaraka SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZLS1 Sprintcars
11/23/2024Waikaraka SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/23/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
11/23/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/24/2024Irwindale SpeedwayIrwindale, CAUSASupermodifieds
11/24/2024TBATBAUSANorthwest Focus Midget Car Series
11/26/2024Bakersfield SpeedwayBakersfield, CAUSAUSAC National Midget Car SeriesNovermber Classic
11/28/2024Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcars Speedweek
11/29/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget Cars
11/29/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/29/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSAUltimate Sprint Car Series
11/30/2024Antioch SpeedwayAntioch, CAUSATBATurkey Hangover
11/30/2024AutoKlene Hobart RacewayHobart, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
11/30/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Speedcar Championship
11/30/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar Championship
11/30/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget Cars
11/30/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/30/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesJohn Day Classic / WA Sprintcar Title
11/30/2024Redline RacewayHamilton, VICAULS1 Sprintcars
11/30/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
11/30/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSANon-Wing Sprint Cars
11/30/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSAUltimate Sprint Car Series
11/30/2024Ventura RacewayVentura, CAUSAUSAC National Midget Car SeriesTurkey Night Grand Prix
12/7/2024Auburndale SpeedwayWinter Haven, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car SeriesSeason Championship
12/7/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUMidget Cars
12/7/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/7/2024Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAULS1 Sprintcars
12/7/2024Ellesmere Motor Racing ClubSouthbridge, NZNZWar of the Wings Sprintcars
12/7/2024Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TAZAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/7/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
12/7/2024Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
12/7/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/7/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
12/7/2024Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSA Sprintcar Title
12/14/2024Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaMax's Race
12/14/2024Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWar of the Wings Sprintcars
12/14/2024Southern Illinois CenterDu Quoin, ILUSAPOWRi National Midget LeagueJunior Knepper 55
12/14/2024Southern Illinois CenterDu Quoin, ILUSAPOWRi West Midget SeriesJunior Knepper 55
12/14/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUAWSR Wide Open Wingless Series
12/14/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
12/14/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/14/2024TBATBAAUAWSR Wide Open Wingless Series
12/14/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
12/14/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/26/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGold Cup
12/26/2024Bairnsdale SpeedwayBairnsdale, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/26/2024Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/26/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAULS1 Sprintcars
12/26/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsQLD Summer Speedweek
12/26/2024Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
12/26/2024Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Speedweek
12/26/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Sprintcar Speedweek
12/26/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget CarsNSW Speedcar Title
12/26/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/26/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsMidget World Series
12/26/2024Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/27/2024Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Exposition CenterFort Wayne, INUSAMidget CarsRumble in Fort Wayne
12/27/2024Tolmer SpeedwayBordertown, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Speedweek
12/28/2024Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Exposition CenterFort Wayne, INUSAMidget Cars
12/28/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZMidget CarsMidget World Series
12/28/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/28/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUMidget CarsQueensland Title
12/28/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsQLD Summer Speedweek
12/28/2024Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
12/28/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesHigh Limit International: Perth
12/28/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesHigh Limit International: Perth
12/28/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/28/2024Waikaraka SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZLS1 Sprintcars
12/28/2024Waikaraka SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
12/29/2024Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsSouth Island Sprintcar Title
12/29/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesHigh Limit International: Perth
12/29/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesHigh Limit International: Perth
12/29/2024Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAULS1 Sprintcars
12/29/2024Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
12/30/2024Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaSprintcars Speedweek
12/30/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZMidget CarsMidget World Series
12/30/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
12/30/2024Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
12/30/2024Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZWar of the Wings Sprintcars
12/30/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesHigh Limit International: Perth
12/30/2024Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesHigh Limit International: Perth
12/30/2024Sydney International SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars