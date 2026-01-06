2026 Feature Win List – Week One: Six Drivers Lead the Way

(January 5, 2026) — With one week (plus one day) into the 2026 racing season six drivers sit on top of the feature win list for the new year.

Joel Ettridge, Brock Hallett, Cannon McIntosh =, Travis Millar, Nick Parker, and Blake Walsh have all earned two victories during the first week of the new year.

2026 Feature Win List – Week #1

1. Blake Walsh – 2

2. Brock Hallett – 2

3. Cannon McIntosh – 2

4. Joel Ettridge – 2

5. Nick Parker – 2

6. Travis Millar – 2

7. Brodie Tulloch – 1

8. Christian Hermansen – 1

9. Corey Day – 1

10. Keenan Fleming – 1

11. Lachlan McHugh – 1

12. Michael Pickens – 1

13. Nathan Smee – 1

14. Ryan Farrell – 1

The staff at TJSlideways.com spends a lot of time maintaining this list to be as accurate as possible. Not every track and/or series makes its results readily available. If you see a correction feel free to contact us with the proper information.