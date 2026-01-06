Central PA Series Pays Out $24,000 to Top 10 Drivers in 2025

From Allan Holland

(January 6, 2026) — The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars Presented by Hoseheads finished out the 2025 year at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday November 15th.

In December checks and product certificates went out to the top 10 drivers in the final points with Danny Dietrich receiving $10,000 down to Ryan Smith receiving $1,000, totaling $24,000 to the top 10. J&S Classics, Hoseheads.com, Hoosier Mid Atlantic, Capitol Renegade, C&D Rigging, Durst Inc., Orange Crate Brewing Company, PAPosse.com, Harrys U-Pull-It, Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, BAPS Motor Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway all contributed towards the point fund.

Product certificates were provided by Kreitz Oval Track Parts, Indy Race Parts, King Racing Products, DMI Inc, Ultra Shield, Infinity Designs, Maxim Chassis, DIRTVision and FLO Racing.

The first race for the 2026 J&S Classics PA Posse Sprint Cars Presented by Hoseheads.com will be March 21st at Port Royal Speedway. The inaugural season will feature 47 races at 11 different tracks, showcasing the depth and tradition of Central Pennsylvania sprint car racing. Winners are guaranteed at least $6,000 at every event and the features are a minimum of $600 to take the green; several events will push well beyond that mark.

The 2026 Central PA Sprint Cars season begins at the Lincoln Speedway Icebreaker February 21st and 22nd. Bryan Householder will continue to keep track of points from every sprint car feature run in Central PA for 2026 and an Ironman bonus provided by J&S Classics, Hoseheads.com & PAPosse.com will go to the driver who finishes on top of the points for every Central PA feature run.

Victory lane signs, decals and checkered flags are provided by Harris Decals, Promotion Graphics & Hot Shoe Racewear.

Without all of the above sponsors the point series payout would not be possible. Thank you all.

2025 J & S CLASSIC CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA SPRINT CAR POINT SERIES

Presented by Hoseheads.com

Final Standings After 11/15/25

Listing; position, car number, driver, points, series wins

1. 48 Danny Dietrich 1531 10

2. 23 Chase Dietz 1417 9

3. 39M Anthony Macri 1339 15

4. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 1174 6

5. 51 Freddie Rahmer 1051 7

6. 8/3z Brock Zearfoss 1006 2

7. 67 Justin Whittall 767 2

8. 75 Cameron Smith 754 3

9. 12 Lance Dewease 650 2

10. 69k/6 Ryan Smith 541 3

11. 19 Brent Marks 436 3

12. 5 Tyler Ross 382

13. X Matt Campbell 356 1

14. 5e/19 Aaron Bollinger 314 1

15. 45 Jeff Halligan 298

16. 1a Ashton Torgerson 260 1

17. 77/33 Michael Walter II 252 1

18. 1x Chad Trout 242 1

19. 5w Lucas Wolfe 240

20. 33/2 Gerard McIntyre Jr 238

21. 99M Kyle Moody 237

22. 55 Logan Wagner 236 1

23. 95 Kody Hartlaub 235 1

23. 8 Billy Dietrich 235 1

25. 11/11P T J Stutts 221 1

25. 83 Buddy Kofoid 221 1

27. 17 Dylan Norris 219 1

28. 41 Logan Rumsey 204

29. 87 Aaron Reutzel 198 2

30. 88 Brandon Rahmer 196 1

31. 66 Ryan Newton 184

32. 12 Blane Heimbach 182

33. 2 David Gravel 179

34. 95 Garrett Bard 168

35. 35 Austin Bishop 167

36. 55 Mike Wagner 155 1

37. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 139 1

38. 7BC Giovanni Scelzi 135

39. 39 J J Loss 129

40. 49 Brad Sweet 123

41. 24 Rico Abreu 118 1

42. 71 Parker Price Miller 114

43. 1s Logan Schuchart 107

44. 57 Kyle Larson 101 1

45. 26 Justin Peck 100

46. 20 Brady Bacon 95

47. 41 Carson Macedo 93 1

47. 91 Preston Lattomus 93

49. 27s Dylan Cisney 92 1

50. 11 Mike Thompson 87

51. 5K Jake Karklin 80

52. 17B Steve Buckwalter 72

52. 17B Bill Balog 72

52. 22 Doug Hammaker 72

54. 69K Daryn Pittman 71

55. 22 Jonathan Preston 68 1

55. 99 Devin Adams 68

55. 5 Brenham Crouch 68

58. 88 Tanner Thorson 60 1

58. 10 Ryan Timms 60 1

58. 7BC Tyler Courtney 60

61. 24D Danny Sams III 50 1

62. 2D Jordan Givler 49

63 55 Hunter Scheurenberg 48

64. 53 Mark Smith 44

65. 47K Kody Lehman 43

66. 55 Dominic Melair 42

67. 27s Robbie Kendall 40

68. 22E Nash Ely 39

69. 12J Derek Hauck 38

70. 12 Mike Bittinger 34

71. 99 Skylar Gee 32

71. 14 Spencer Bayston 32

73. 00 Chris Frank 30

73. 23 Garet Williamson 30

73. 69k Christopher Bell 30

76. 79 Jordan Thomas 26

76. 35 Buddy Schweibinz 26

78. W20 Greg Wilson 25

78. 15 Donny Schatz 25

80. 26 Curt Stroup 22

81. 20 Ryan Taylor 20

82. 2 Tyler Thompson 18

82. 69 Tim Glatfelter 18

82. 5 Glenndon forsythe 18

82. 2 A J Flick 18

86. 28 Jordan Porier 16

87. 2c Cole Macedo 14

87. 13 Daison Pursley 14

87. 45 Devon Borden 14

87. 9 Kasey Kahne 14

87. 14 Trey Starks 14

87. 6K Kalib Johnson 14

93. 42 Sye Lynch 12

93. 53 Alex Attard 12

93. 11z Zach Newlin 12

93. 55 Dallas Schott 12

97. 1a Cale Thomas 10

97. 21 Brian Brown 10

97. 38 Jordan Strickler 10

97. 98 Ricky Peterson Jr 10

97. 18 Cory Eliason 10

97. 41 Daulton Rombaugh 10

97. 39 Briggs Danner 10