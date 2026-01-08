Race For The Million To Partner with the Chili Bowl Nationals To Increase Nightly Purse

Misha Geisert/Sarah Tonsmeire

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (January 6, 2026) – Race For The Million (RFTM) announced today that it will partner with the Chili Bowl Nationals presented by NOS Energy Drink to increase the purse for all six nights of the 40th Annual event to be contested in Tulsa, Okla., on Jan. 12 – 17 at the SageNet Center.

Following each of the five Chili Bowl qualifier events, the driver who sits in the high point position at the conclusion of preliminary feature will receive a $500 bonus from RFTM. On Saturday, the winners of the C-mains (2), the B-mains (2) and the A-main (1) will also receive $500 for their efforts. In total, RFTM will help inject $5,000 into the week’s overall purse.

A breakout of those drivers who will receive a $500 bonus at the conclusion of racing each night of the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals is as below:

Monday, Jan. 12 High Point Driver @ Conclusion of A-main $500

Tuesday, Jan. 13 High Point Driver @ Conclusion of A-main $500

Wednesday, Jan. 14 High Point Driver @ Conclusion of A-main $500

Thursday, Jan. 15 High Point Driver @ Conclusion of A-main $500

Friday, Jan. 16 High Point Driver @ Conclusion of A-main $500

Saturday, Jan. 17 Winners of (2) C-mains, (2) B-mains & A-main $500 each

The unique partnership will help RFTM reach race fans across the country and globe as the brand looks to help “pay it forward” within the motorsports community. The series hopes to gain the interest of racing fans that crosses over from the excitement of dirt racing to the newest series in sprint car racing that is set to award $1 million in total purse and point fund payout in four marquee events in Florida, Michigan and Colorado.

Closely following the conclusion of the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals, the official entry form for the Race For The Million will open on the event website on January 20.

The first driver and car combination to enter the event will be given the first tire selection opportunity. Beginning with the second RFTM event, tire selection order will be established based on the official qualifying results from the previous race. Drivers who did not participate in the previous event will make their tire selection after those who did, and the order will be determined by the entry timestamp.

To view the RFTM rule book, learn more about the tire selection process and to review the purse and point fund information, please visit https://www.raceforthemillion.com/rules/.

The official rules package for the RFTM series is also available online in its entirety for teams and drivers to reference and review. The RFTM officiating team can be contacted via email at tech@raceforthemillion.com with any questions regarding the rules package or tire selection procedure.

The RFTM series will kick-off on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., followed by two stops in Michigan, the first on June 3 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Mich., and the second on July 25 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich. The series will conclude with a final event on Aug. 22 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colo.

The 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 12-17, 2026, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com. For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

About Race for the Million

The Race for the Million is a bold new chapter in 410-Winged Pavement Sprint Car racing, bringing fresh energy and excitement to pavement ovals across the nation. The brainchild of owner/founder Richard Fieler, the series hits legendary short tracks in four states bringing heart-pounding, wheel-to-wheel action and a full-scale entertainment experience that redefines the traditional Saturday night experience at the races. The 2026 season features a four-race event schedule with a total purse payout and point fund of $1 Million. FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, will provide exclusive live coverage of each event. For more information regarding the Race for the Million, visit www.raceforthemillion.com. Fans can also follow our social channels for up-to-date information on X at @race4themillion, Instagram at @race4themillion, Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/RFTMFacebook and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@race4themillion.