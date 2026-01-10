Feature Winners: Saturday, January 10, 2026

_Top Features, Avalon Raceway, Central Motor Speedway, Hi-Tec Oils Speedway, Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series, Murray Bridge Speedway, Perth Motorplex
Cole Macedo. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
Cole Macedo. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)

Feature Winners – Saturday, January 10, 2026

Track City/ST Co. Division/Series Event Winner
Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Blake Walsh
Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars NZ Sprintcar Title Daniel Thomas
Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ NZ Wingless V6 Sprint Cars George Hedley
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD AU Midget Cars Casey O’Connell
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD AU Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sprintcar Power Tour Lachlan McHugh
Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA AU Sprintcars SA 360’s James Oliver
Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Brett Ireland
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series USA vs WA Sprintcars Cole Macedo
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Nicholas Rowe

 