Feature Winners – Saturday, January 10, 2026
|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|Winner
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Blake Walsh
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|NZ Sprintcar Title
|Daniel Thomas
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|George Hedley
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Casey O’Connell
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|Lachlan McHugh
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 360’s
|James Oliver
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Brett Ireland
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Sprintcars
|Cole Macedo
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Nicholas Rowe