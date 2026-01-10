Race For The Million Entry Portal Opens on Tuesday, Jan. 20

From Misha Geisert/Sarah Tonsmeire

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (January 9, 2026) – Race For The Million (RFTM) announced today that the official event entry portal will open at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 20.

As in any sport, time is of the essence as the time stamp on all RFTM entries will count toward team’s tire selection position. The first driver and car combination to enter the event will be given the first tire selection opportunity for the series opener on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

Beginning with the second RFTM event at Owosso (Mich.) Motorsports Park on June 3, tire selection order will be established based on the official qualifying results from the previous race. Drivers who did not participate in the previous event will make their tire selection after those who did, and the order will be determined by the entry timestamp.

To expedite the registration process when the entry portal opens on January 20, drivers are encouraged to create and claim their FREE driver profile on MyRacePass.com. Drivers can click on the “services” button at the top of the MyRacePass.com and then select “Claim Profile” to create their profile. In taking these steps beforehand, drivers and teams will ensure that their name, address, sponsor, chassis and engine information is correctly listed on their RFTM entry.

RFTM promises to showcase four full entertainment events featuring the best in pavement sprint car racing, attracting top-tier drivers from all over North America. Hoosier Racing Tire will play a crucial role in ensuring optimal performances in all four RFTM events while providing the highly competitive tire compounds that the Hoosier brand is synonymous with in the sport.

Offering the richest purse in winged pavement sprint car history, the RFTM will see $30,000 awarded to the winner of the single feature event races to be held on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., June 3 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Mich., and on Aug. 22 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colo. The July 25 event at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich., will feature twin 40-lap features which will pay $25,000 to both winners on the night.

Those teams competing in the RFTM events will see payout depth throughout the field, with a $3,000 to start for the April 10, June 3 and Aug. 22 events. The twin 40-lap feature events on July 25 at Berlin Raceway will see teams compete for the chance to make the $2,475 to start race field. Also unique to the July 25 event will be the opportunity for a driver to earn a $50,000 bonus if they can earn victories in both feature events.

At the conclusion of the four-race series, the Champion will be rewarded with $40,000 in point fund earnings. The second-place team will receive $37,500 and third place will receive $35,000. Positions 4-12 will receive point fund payouts totaling $198,500.

The official rules package for the RFTM series is also available online in its entirety for teams and drivers to reference and review. The RFTM officiating team can be contacted via email at tech@raceforthemillion.com with any questions regarding the rules package or tire selection procedure.

To view the RFTM rule book, learn more about the tire selection process and to review the purse and point fund information, please visit https://www.raceforthemillion.com/rules/.

The four-race RFTM series kicks off on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. On June 3, the series moves to Owosso (Mich.) Motorsports Park followed by a July 25 event at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich. RFTM concludes on Aug. 22 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacano, Colo., where the final race champion and point fund winner will be crowned.

About Race for the Million

The Race for the Million is a bold new chapter in 410-Winged Pavement Sprint Car racing, bringing fresh energy and excitement to pavement ovals across the nation. The brainchild of owner/founder Richard Fieler, the series hits legendary short tracks in four states bringing heart-pounding, wheel-to-wheel action and a full-scale entertainment experience that redefines the traditional Saturday night experience at the races. The 2026 season features a four-race event schedule with a total purse payout and point fund of $1 Million. FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, will provide exclusive live coverage of each event. For more information regarding the Race for the Million, visit www.raceforthemillion.com. Fans can also follow our social channels for up-to-date information on X at @race4themillion, Instagram at @race4themillion, Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/RFTMFacebook and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@race4themillion.

About FloRacing

FloRacing, a division of FloSports, is the leading destination for grassroots motorsports fans. The platform offers an extensive library of live and on-demand racing events, including the FloRacing Night in America, Kubota High Limit Racing, and other premier series. A FloRacing subscription grants access to over 1,200 live events annually, plus exclusive content like replays, original films, and expert analysis across the entire FloSports network.