USCS SPRINT CARS ADDED TO BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE ON MAY 30 AND SEPT 12

By Steven Blalesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (January 9, 2026) – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway has added the Ultimate Sprint Car Series to the 2026 schedule. The combined 410 and 360 cubic inch series will hit the one-third mile dirt track on May 30 and Sept 12.

USCS made two stops at Bakersfield Speedway in 2025 with Bakersfield’s Brody Fuson and Camarillo’s Ricky Lewis scoring the victories. The series averaged 26 entries across the two events.

May 30 features California 305 Sprint Cars, American Stocks and National Dwarf Cars.

Western Racing Association vintage racers have been added to the action for the September 12 event along with Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, and Mini Stocks.

Slight division changes have been made to other dates on the schedule as well to prevent conflicts with other dirt tracks in the region.

Tickets for the Winter Clash featuring the season opener for the IMCA championships along with the USAC Western States Midgets on February 20-21 will go on sale on February 1.

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

FEBRUARY

20- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

21- USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS, IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, SOCAL DWARFS

MARCH

7- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS

20- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

21- CALIFORNIA 305 SPRINTS, IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

APRIL

11- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, CA LIGHTNING SPRINTS

18- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

MAY

2- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

9- CALIFORNIA 305 SPRINTS, IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS

30- USCS SPRINTS, CALIFORNIA 305 SPRINTS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

JUNE

13- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, SO CAL DWARFS

27- MCGOWAN MEMORIAL – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

JULY

25- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

AUGUST

29- MIKE MOSHIER CLASSIC – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS

SEPTEMBER

12- USCS SPRINTS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS, WRA VINTAGE

26- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, SOCAL DWARFS

OCTOBER

9-10 BUD NATIONALS – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, SO CAL DWARFS

NOVEMBER

24- JASON LEFFLER MEMORIAL USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS, SPORT MODS