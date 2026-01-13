Madsen to Pilot SD Motorsport Entry for Classic Week

(January 14, 2026) – After parting ways with Diamond Bay Motorsport earlier in the week, Kerry Madsen has landed an opportunity to drive a entry for SD Motorsport for the events in Australia next week leading into the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway on January 23rd-25th.

Other events included on the schedule for Madsen and SD Motorsport include the President’s Cup at Avalon Raceway on January 21st and the King’s Challenge at Borderline Speedway on January 22nd.

Brock Zearfoss has been driving for SD Motorsport in Western Australia over the past four seasons with his best finish in 2025/2026 being a sixth-place finish at Perth Motorplex on January 9th.

Madsen, who is signed up to compete with the High Limit Sprint Car Series full time during the 2026 season in the United States, has won the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on three occasions in 2005, 2007, and 2008.