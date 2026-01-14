Goodyer Wins Sprintcar Power Tour Feature at Mildura

MILDURA, VIC (January 14, 2026) — Jock Goodyer from Launceston, Tasmania led every lap of the feature event in route to victory on Wednesday night with the Sprintcar Power Tour at Timmis Speedway. The victory was Goodyer’s second win during the 2026 calendar year.
Lachlan McHugh, Brendan Guerin, Marcus Dumesny, and Jy Corbet rounded out the top five.
Hunter Schurenberg was the highest finishing American driver in 16th position falling out of the event near the midway point.
Sprintcar Power Tour
Timmis Speedway
Mildura, Victoria
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Feature:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
3. S96-Brendan Guerin
4. N47-Marcus Dumesny
5. NQ10-Jy Corbet
6. S80-Brad Vaughan
7. SA55-Parker Scott
8. Q46-Dylan Menz
9. N48-Jackson Delamont
10. N16-Daniel Sayre
11. S4-Lisa Walker
12. V34-Brenten Farrer
13. S37-Brendan Quinn
14. NS96-Brett Hobson
15. NZ1-Max Guilford
16. V88-Hunter Schurenberg
17. S6-Jason Wilson
18. N45-Jai Stephenson
19. N88-Tim Kaeding