Goodyer Wins Sprintcar Power Tour Feature at Mildura

MILDURA, VIC (January 14, 2026) — Jock Goodyer from Launceston, Tasmania led every lap of the feature event in route to victory on Wednesday night with the Sprintcar Power Tour at Timmis Speedway. The victory was Goodyer’s second win during the 2026 calendar year.

Lachlan McHugh, Brendan Guerin, Marcus Dumesny, and Jy Corbet rounded out the top five.

Hunter Schurenberg was the highest finishing American driver in 16th position falling out of the event near the midway point.

Sprintcar Power Tour

Timmis Speedway

Mildura, Victoria

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Feature:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

3. S96-Brendan Guerin

4. N47-Marcus Dumesny

5. NQ10-Jy Corbet

6. S80-Brad Vaughan

7. SA55-Parker Scott

8. Q46-Dylan Menz

9. N48-Jackson Delamont

10. N16-Daniel Sayre

11. S4-Lisa Walker

12. V34-Brenten Farrer

13. S37-Brendan Quinn

14. NS96-Brett Hobson

15. NZ1-Max Guilford

16. V88-Hunter Schurenberg

17. S6-Jason Wilson

18. N45-Jai Stephenson

19. N88-Tim Kaeding