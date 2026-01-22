McHugh Wins the Kings Challenge

MT GAMBIER, SA (January 22, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh continues to have the hot hand in sprintcar racing in Australia after winning the Kings Challenge Thursday night at Borderline Speedway. McHugh led all 30 laps in route to his fifth feature win of the 2026 calendar year.
The 2025 Knoxville Nationals champion Ryan Timms charged from 10th starting position to land the runner up spot. Kerry Madsen, Luke Storer, and Cole Macedo rounded out the top five.
Kings Challenge
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, South Australia
Thursday, January 22, 2026
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. V25-Ryan Timms
3. W95-Kerry Madsen
4. S98-Luke Storer
5. USA40-Cole Macedo
6. W17-Aaron Reutzel
7. Q5-Brock Hallett
8. S52-Matt Egel
9. WA60-Carson Macedo
10. S27-Daniel Pestka
11. S97-Ian Madsen
12. SA55-Parker Scott
13. S20-Glen Sutherland
14. Q46-Dylan Menz
15. S80-Bradley Vaughan
16. S11-Scott Enderl
17. N88-Timothy Kaeding
18. NT11-Jordyn Charge
19. VA43-Daniel Storer
20. NZ1-Max Guilford
21. W2-Dayne Kingshott
22. S50-Dylan Jenkin
23. A1-James McFadden
24. T62-Tate Frost