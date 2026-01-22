McHugh Wins the Kings Challenge

MT GAMBIER, SA (January 22, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh continues to have the hot hand in sprintcar racing in Australia after winning the Kings Challenge Thursday night at Borderline Speedway. McHugh led all 30 laps in route to his fifth feature win of the 2026 calendar year.

The 2025 Knoxville Nationals champion Ryan Timms charged from 10th starting position to land the runner up spot. Kerry Madsen, Luke Storer, and Cole Macedo rounded out the top five.

Kings Challenge

Borderline Speedway

Mt. Gambier, South Australia

Thursday, January 22, 2026

Feature:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. V25-Ryan Timms

3. W95-Kerry Madsen

4. S98-Luke Storer

5. USA40-Cole Macedo

6. W17-Aaron Reutzel

7. Q5-Brock Hallett

8. S52-Matt Egel

9. WA60-Carson Macedo

10. S27-Daniel Pestka

11. S97-Ian Madsen

12. SA55-Parker Scott

13. S20-Glen Sutherland

14. Q46-Dylan Menz

15. S80-Bradley Vaughan

16. S11-Scott Enderl

17. N88-Timothy Kaeding

18. NT11-Jordyn Charge

19. VA43-Daniel Storer

20. NZ1-Max Guilford

21. W2-Dayne Kingshott

22. S50-Dylan Jenkin

23. A1-James McFadden

24. T62-Tate Frost