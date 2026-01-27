Cole Macedo Eyes Sophomore Surge with TwoC Racing

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (January 27, 2026) – Cole Macedo is ready to hit the road for his sophomore World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season in 2026.

The Lemoore, CA native teamed with Todd Carlile’s TwoC Racing to make his debut campaign in 2025, and the pairing is officially back for more.

With 2020 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year, Wayne Johnson, on the wrenches, Macedo amassed five top fives and 20 top 10s last year. He peaked with a podium result at Eldora Speedway in May when he took the No. 2C from 12th to third. The 25-year-old also led Feature laps at both Talladega Short Track and Sharon Speedway before notching finishes of fourth and sixth.

“Obviously, the rookie season with a new team you’ve got your gremlins and bugs that you have to work out,” Macedo said. “I feel like the whole TwoC organization did a great job. It was just a big learning year. I feel like we learned all the things that we needed to work on and me as a driver what I needed to work on, you know, racing for points and that stuff.”

Macedo is fresh off a successful stay in Australia. He traveled “Down Under” to wheel the HighLine Motorsport No. USA40, picking up wins at Perth Motorplex during USA vs. WA Speedweek and at Premier Speedway in the International Sprintcar Carnival. He was leading the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic before trouble in lapped traffic heartbreakingly ended his run at the prestigious crown.

“I think it’s very valuable to stay in the seat and keep your mind sharp and keep your body in shape and all that good stuff,” Macedo said. “We really go there just to keep our tools sharp, but to have some success on top of it was really awesome and got me pretty confident rolling into Volusia here.”

The focus now shifts to a little pre-season practice at Volusia for Macedo and the TwoC crew. They’ll get some laps with the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” this week (Jan. 29-31).

“I feel like it’s going to be a lot easier this year knowing most of the tracks, having a notebook,” Macedo said. “I feel like last year we had a learning year of what we needed to do to our race car to make it faster and more consistent for me, and I think we’re going to be able to address all of that here in the sophomore season.”

They’ll drop the 410 between the frame rails for Macedo to begin his second World of Outlaws tour next week at Volusia (Feb. 4-7) during the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.