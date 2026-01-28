Shelbo Sets Sights on Rookie of the Year Effort for 500 Sprint Car Tour in 2026

From the 500 Sprint Car Tour

ANDERSON, IN (January 28, 2026) — The 2026 season of the yourBIGplans.com 500 Sprint Car Tour will feature a determined contender in the Rookie of the Year battle. Olivia Shelbo prepares for her first full-time campaign on one of the premier pavement sprint car tours. With resilience, patience, and a strong racing foundation behind her, Shelbo enters the season focused on growth, consistency, and making her mark against some of the best drivers in short-track racing.

Shelbo’s journey to the 2026 season has already been shaped by perseverance. She made two starts during the 2024 season, where the team faced early adversity. Her debut season was met with challenges, including engine problems at Anderson Speedway, followed by a serious wreck during practice at Toledo Speedway that halted her season before it could get started. Despite the setbacks, those two races provided critical learning opportunities and further fueled her determination to return stronger and more prepared.

Rather than rushing back, Shelbo took a measured approach to her development in 2025, focusing on building a stronger foundation for the future.

Olivia and her father, Kevin Shelbo, dedicated the season to rebuilding a brand-new racecar from the ground up. It is an achievement that marked a major milestone for the entire team. Kevin also contested five races in the car during the 2025 season, helping to develop the program, gather data, and prepare the equipment for Olivia’s return to competition. The project represented countless hours of work, commitment, and perseverance, strengthening the family-run operation and setting the stage for Olivia’s return to competition in 2026.