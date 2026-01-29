Gossel Seeks First Victory During 2026 ASCS National Tour Season

From Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, N.C. (January 28, 2026) — Austyn Gossel’s third full-time season with the American Sprint Car Series is on the horizon, and there’s one goal that stands above all others.

Victory Lane eluded the 25-year-old Colorado native in his rookie and sophomore seasons. But there’s plenty of reason to believe 2026 will be different as he tackles the full schedule aboard the BG Automotive, Shark Racing Engines-powered Triple X Chassis No. 16G.

“That’s very, very high on my list this year; I’m very hungry and motivated to get to the top step,” Gossel said. “I know I left quite a bit on the table last year. We’re planning on doing a bunch of races this year and keeping me fresh. I know we’re capable of winning somewhere down the line.”

The former Non-Wing and asphalt Sprint Car driver felt the grind of his rookie campaign in 2024, posting only six top-10 finishes in 27 Feature starts. Last year, Gossel grew leaps and bounds in his second year on the road, compiling two podiums, five top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in 26 starts.

The biggest sign of his progress came in June at Batesville Motor Speedway, where he led the first 13 laps of the Feature. Though an untimely crash dashed his chances for victory, the run stood as a benchmark of his true potential.

“Running with the best 360 guys, they’ve really been teaching me a lot,” Gossel said. “I’ve become pretty good friends with a lot of guys like Sam (Hafertepe Jr.), Matt (Covington), Zach (Blurton). They’ve all taught me a lot in how to race. My time will be coming.”

This Thursday–Saturday, Gossel opens his 2026 season at Volusia Speedway Park, where he debuted at the Florida 1/2-mile oval one year ago. Though he struggled to qualify for a Feature, the laps he turned there and at tracks similar and size throughout 2025 have given him a more positive outlook at taking on the historic facility this time around.

“Last year, I feel like we were just lacking some speed,” Gossel said. “That goes along with [Qualifying]. I still was struggling getting a good time in last year in the beginning, and I feel like we progressed over the year. Having Bobby (Craft, crew chief) now, I feel like we’re gonna be better off.”

The 35th American Sprint Car Series season gets underway Thursday–Saturday, Jan. 29–31, at Volusia Speedway Park in the 55th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. Tickets are on sale now; click here to purchase.

How can you watch the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.