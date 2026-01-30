Attica Hosting $20,000 to Win Event on May 14th

ATTICA, OH (January 30, 2025) — Attica Raceway Park announced Friday they will host a special anniversary event on Thursday, May 14th, 2026 paying $20,000 to win and $1,200 to start for winged 410 sprint cars.

“This is will honor the 20th anniversary of John Bores becoming the promoter of Attica Raceway Park. John’s dedication to racing, the Attica area community, to the race teams and fans and marketing partners is truly something to celebrate,” said Justin Liskai, Director of Operations at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant in a statement released to the media.

The Attica event adds to what has become a very busy week for 410 sprint cars in the state of Ohio with the All Star Circuit of Champions hosting another $20,000 to win event on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 to celebrate that facility’s 75th anniversary. Both the Attica and Fremont events lead into the #letsracetwo event Friday May 15th and Saturday May 16th at Eldora Speedway featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series.