Goodyer Wins the 2026 Australian Sprintcar Championship

MT. GAMBIER, SA (January 31, 2026) — For the second time in his career Jock Goodyer was victorious during the finale of the Australian Sprintcar Championship. Goodyer, from Launceston, Tasmania, took the lead from Ryan Newton from the start held off defending Australian Sprintcar Champion James McFadden for the win, his fourth of the 2026 calendar year.

Newton, Lachlan McHugh, and Todd Moule rounded out the top five.

Travis Millar won the wingless v6 sprint car main event.

63rd Australian Sprintcar Championship

Borderline Speedway

Mt. Gambier, South Australia

Saturday, January 31, 2026

A-Main:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. A1-James Mcfadden

3. Q66-Ryan Newton

4. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh

5. V26-Todd Moule

6. W2-Dayne Kingshott

7. S27-Daniel Pestka

8. SA55-Parker Scott

9. W71-Kaiden Manders

10. N47-Marcus Dumesny

11. N16-Daniel Sayre

12. N57-Matthew Dumesny

13. S16-Joel Heinrich

14. T7-Timothy Hutchins

15. S98-Luke Storer

16. NS53-Jessie Attard

17. T62-Tate Frost

18. NT11-Jordyn Charge

19. Q5-Brock Hallett

20. S80-Bradley Vaughan

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. V93-Travis Millar

2. S98-Kaitlin Vickers

3. S35-Mitchell Broome

4. NT1-Blake Walsh

5. VX99-Hayden Clifford

6. S29-Hayden Mason

7. S7-Melissa Crouch

8. V87-Dillon Siely

9. S15-Ryan Broome

10. S32-Diesel Fallon

11. S81-Kahn Aston

12. S17-Brad Kirtland

13. S96-Sharni Pitcher

14. S57-Robert Heard

15. S40-Joshua Mason

16. S22-Jamie Crafter

17. S85-Scott Vivian