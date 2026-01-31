Goodyer Wins the 2026 Australian Sprintcar Championship

MT. GAMBIER, SA (January 31, 2026) — For the second time in his career Jock Goodyer was victorious during the finale of the Australian Sprintcar Championship. Goodyer, from Launceston, Tasmania, took the lead from Ryan Newton from the start held off defending Australian Sprintcar Champion James McFadden for the win, his fourth of the 2026 calendar year.
Newton, Lachlan McHugh, and Todd Moule rounded out the top five.
Travis Millar won the wingless v6 sprint car main event.
63rd Australian Sprintcar Championship
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, South Australia
Saturday, January 31, 2026
A-Main:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. A1-James Mcfadden
3. Q66-Ryan Newton
4. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh
5. V26-Todd Moule
6. W2-Dayne Kingshott
7. S27-Daniel Pestka
8. SA55-Parker Scott
9. W71-Kaiden Manders
10. N47-Marcus Dumesny
11. N16-Daniel Sayre
12. N57-Matthew Dumesny
13. S16-Joel Heinrich
14. T7-Timothy Hutchins
15. S98-Luke Storer
16. NS53-Jessie Attard
17. T62-Tate Frost
18. NT11-Jordyn Charge
19. Q5-Brock Hallett
20. S80-Bradley Vaughan
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. V93-Travis Millar
2. S98-Kaitlin Vickers
3. S35-Mitchell Broome
4. NT1-Blake Walsh
5. VX99-Hayden Clifford
6. S29-Hayden Mason
7. S7-Melissa Crouch
8. V87-Dillon Siely
9. S15-Ryan Broome
10. S32-Diesel Fallon
11. S81-Kahn Aston
12. S17-Brad Kirtland
13. S96-Sharni Pitcher
14. S57-Robert Heard
15. S40-Joshua Mason
16. S22-Jamie Crafter
17. S85-Scott Vivian